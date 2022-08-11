Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
MUSIC IN THE PARK FEATURES MEDFORD GROUP
Myrtle Creek’s Music in the Park is featuring a Medford based group on Thursday night. Saucy is a five-piece band of world traveled musicians featuring a vast range of hits and genres through the ages. They will play at Millsite Park, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The series is celebrating...
KDRV
Lone wolf gets area designation in Klamath County
SALEM & KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is designating a new area of known wolf activity (AKWA) in Klamath County. The new area has been designated in the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) Keno management unit for wolf OR103. OR103 is an...
North Coast Journal
The Rise and Fall of Klamath County
Living, as my wife and I do, in Old Town Eureka, we're very aware we're on the land of the Wiyot, whose territory once extended from Little River to the Bear River ridge south of the Eel. Tribal borders were strictly adhered to — especially if the neighboring tribe was unfriendly — but it took the coming of Europeans to mark off the land with actual lines on actual maps. A year after California became the 31st state of the Union in September of 1850, our part of the world was officially divvied up into counties. From the settler point of view, Wiyot country was now part of Trinity County, as you'll see from the accompanying 1851 map. Two years later, Humboldt County was carved off from Trinity.
KTVL
Ask 10: What's happening to Ross on Poplar drive?
News 10 viewer Franklyn asked if the Ross Dress For Less on Poplar drive is closing, or if they're opening a new location. News 10 spoke to a member of the management team at Ross dress for less on Poplar drive, in Medford, who said their location on Poplar drive isn't going anywhere.
Klamath Falls News
Emergency Preparedness Fair planned for August 26
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Jolene Newman, a graduate student intern with Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services, in partnership with local community resources, is holding an Emergency Preparedness Fair on Friday, August 26th, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Klamath County Fairgrounds in Linman Hall.
KDRV
Medford airport's runway has overnight closures starting August 29th
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport will close its only runway for maintenance and improvement starting in late August. The airport office said this week the runway will close overnights from midnight to 5am every night from August 29th to October 7th. Across two days in mid-September it...
Klamath Falls News
Merger of Pacific Crest FCU and Klamath Public Employees FCU announced
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The boards of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union and Klamath Public Employees Federal Credit Union have recently voted on resolutions of intent to merge. “Credit Unions are member-owned cooperatives, and we exist to serve our members. Joining forces is a step forward for our members and our region. As the only two financial institutions headquartered in Klamath County, this strategic partnership will allow us to better serve the needs of the Klamath Basin and surrounding area,” said Chad Olney, CEO of Pacific Crest FCU. “Our two Credit Unions already enjoy a cooperative relationship and a common culture, wholeheartedly embracing the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”
theashlandchronicle.com
Greenway Grass Fire Suppressed Quickly by Firefighters This Morning
A grass fire along the Bear Creek Greenway was put out just before 11 a.m. this morning by firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue, Jackson County District #5, and the Oregon Department of Forestry. The fire was located just west of Ashland Ponds at the bottom of Ashland. Firefighters were...
Mount Shasta Herald
UPDATE: McKinney Fire doesn't grow; Lightning Complex at zero containment
Thursday was another day of progress for firefighters working on Siskiyou County's McKinney Fire. The blaze didn't grow — remaining at 60,389 acres — while containment expanded to 80%. The blaze, which broke out July 29 about 15 miles west of Yreka, has destroyed 185 structures and killed four people.
KDRV
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deputies: People flee into woods as marijuana grow ops busted in Klamath Co.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it busted a marijuana grow operation at two locations. Thousands of illegal plants were discovered and deputies believe hundreds of thousands of gallons of water were illegally used. See the full statement from Klamath County below. And watch this report by...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Pre-positioned’ fire fighters from Salem here to help local crews
Recent lightning storms and the elevated threat of wildfires have prompted the Oregon State Fire Marshal to pre-position firefighting task forces in Deschutes and Klamath counties this week. A task force from the valley arrived today. Central Oregon Daily News caught up with them at the Redmond Air Base. Thirteen...
KTVL
Authorities knock down grass fire along greenway in Ashland
Ashland, Ore. — Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District and Jackson County Fire District #5 knocked down a grass fire along the greenway just north of Ashland at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters are currently mopping up. It was caught at half an acre and burned through grass...
987thebull.com
Marion County Firefighters Wildfire Task Force Heads to Deschutes County
Recent lightning and the elevated threat of wildfire in Central and Southern Oregon are prompting the Oregon State Fire Marshal to pre-position two task forces of firefighters and equipment in Deschutes and Klamath counties this week. A task force from Marion County is heading to Deschutes County. It’s 13 firefighters,...
clayconews.com
SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS ALONG WITH PACKAGED MARIJUANA DURING ILLEGAL GROW BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - OSP is reporting that on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County.
KTVZ
Five raids on Klamath, Jackson County illegal marijuana operations turn up about 25,000 plants, police say
BEATTY, Ore. (KTVZ) – Five more raids of alleged illegal marijuana grows Thursday in Klamath and Jackson counties led to the seizure of nearly 25,000 marijuana plants, but no arrests were reported by authorities. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at two properties located near Beatty, after...
ijpr.org
Legal aid groups in Oregon get state funds to recover stolen wages for cannabis farm workers
In the basement of a Medford church, a group of migrant farm workers gather, all of them coming from different parts of Mexico in search of better paying jobs. For the last few years, Jesus found work seasonally on marijuana farms. (He chose not to share his last name because of his immigration status).
'She is a legend': California fire lookout, 73, dies in McKinney Fire
"She was not only able to identify the fires, but she could locate them with pinpoint accuracy."
Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him
A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
