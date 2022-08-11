Living, as my wife and I do, in Old Town Eureka, we're very aware we're on the land of the Wiyot, whose territory once extended from Little River to the Bear River ridge south of the Eel. Tribal borders were strictly adhered to — especially if the neighboring tribe was unfriendly — but it took the coming of Europeans to mark off the land with actual lines on actual maps. A year after California became the 31st state of the Union in September of 1850, our part of the world was officially divvied up into counties. From the settler point of view, Wiyot country was now part of Trinity County, as you'll see from the accompanying 1851 map. Two years later, Humboldt County was carved off from Trinity.

