Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
Trinsic nabs $99M loan to build North Miami Beach rentals
Trinsic Residential Group scored a $99 million loan to build an apartment complex in North Miami Beach, making the developer the latest to bet on the city’s multifamily market. The project will have 373 units and an eight-story garage on roughly 4 acres at 16955-17071 West Dixie Highway, according...
therealdeal.com
BH plans 30-story North Miami Beach rental tower
Fresh off purchasing a mixed-use development site in Aventura, BH Group is setting its sights on building a 30-story apartment tower in North Miami Beach. The Miami-based company wants to develop the 400-unit project at 2261 Northeast 164th Street. It scooped up the 2-acre property for $11 million, BH Group confirmed to The Real Deal.
therealdeal.com
Edition in Miami Beach tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Condo sale prices in Miami-Dade continue to hold steady. In the second week of August, sale prices ranged from $1.8 million to $7.2 million, compared to $1.7 million to $12.5 million the previous week. Dollar volume fell slightly, to $100 million last week, from $111 million the prior week. The...
therealdeal.com
Estate proposes 360-unit North Miami Beach rental tower
With construction underway on its first North Miami Beach apartment tower, The Estate Companies wants to dive into another multifamily project in the city. Estate proposes a 28-story building with 363 units at 16375 Biscayne Boulevard, on a lot immediately south of the Soleste NoMi project that it is developing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
Miami-Dade’s condo sales show a summer slump
South Florida’s condo market continued its tumultuous tumble in July. Top condo sales for the month totaled $104.5 million — a sharp decline from June’s $219.1 million, which is a figure that’s $65 million below May’s $284.1 million total. Multiple Listing Service data from condo.com...
therealdeal.com
Christian Slater sells Coconut Grove home after three-way bidding war
Christian Slater sold his Coconut Grove home for 10 percent above its asking price following a bidding war, The Real Deal has learned. The 80’s heartthrob and “Heathers” actor sold the 3,293-square-foot home at 3618 Saint Gaudens Road to Mafer CG LLC for $4.3 million, Compass broker Liz Hogan confirmed.
Comments / 0