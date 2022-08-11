Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Zion I Fans Gather At Berkeley Hospital Where Zumbi Was Allegedly Murdered, Investigation Ongoing
Berkeley, CA – Fans of Zumbi gathered near Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley on Sunday (August 14) for the first public candlelight vigil since his death. The late Zion I MC died on August 13, 2021 under suspicious circumstances that were soon being investigated by the homicide division of the Berkeley Police Department. However, in the year since, there’s been no significant update.
Suspect ages in elderly woman's beating are 'shocking,' SF police chief says
According to police, the ages of three of the four suspects were 11, 13 and 14 .
Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 12-14
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 12-14,...
SFist
Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'
Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
thesfnews.com
Woman Attacked In Richmond District
SAN FRANCISCO—Police are looking for a suspect who is being accused of punching a woman multiple times in the face in the Richmond District on Wednesday, August 10, at around 12:00 p.m. The battery was said to have transpired on 26th Avenue and Geary Boulevard. After police were called...
Shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt injures 1
OAKLAND -- A shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland left one person injured Monday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. Dispatchers received several calls to 9-1-1 reporting the shooting.Officers found a male victim but provided no other details. Police cars and officers were seen surrounding a red sedan in the area of the Edoff Memorial Bandstand. Other officers were seen deploying a drone during the investigation. People were urged to avoid the area. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.
Vallejo police investigate thirteenth homicide in the city this year
Vallejo police are investigating the thirteenth homicide in the city since the start of 2022, according to a press release from Vallejo Police Department.
Teenager arrested in fatal Brentwood fitness center shooting
A 17-year-old was arrested on Thursday by Brentwood Police for his involvement in a fatal shooting at a local fitness center that resulted in one death.
2 die in SF Bayview District homicide; relative held on murder charges
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 23-year-old San Francisco man was being held on murder charges Monday after his relatives died of wounds suffered in a weekend shooting inside their Bayview District home.San Francisco police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Ingerson Ave. at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital.Unfortunately, both victims later succumbed to their wounds.During the investigation, homicide detectives detained a relative of the victims at the scene. Further investigation led to Irvin Hernandez Flores being booked into San Francisco County Jail on two counts of homicide and also burglary and child endangerment.No other information on a motive or the child endangerment charge has been released. While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
Oakland police investigating shootings that left children wounded
OAKLAND -- Among the shootings detectives were investigating over the last 48 hours in Oakland were two that left children hospitalized with gunshot wounds.Oakland police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of 26th Street that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Friday.After officers arrived, they spoke with a child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition.Later officers went to a hospital and met with a child who doctors were treating for at least one gunshot wound. According to a preliminary investigation, that shooting...
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Teenager critically injured in West Oakland shooting
OAKLAND -- A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting in Oakland Friday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street in the McClymonds neighborhood of West Oakland.Officers who arrived found a juvenile male Oakland resident suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition. Police did not offer a motive or provide any suspect information.Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry
OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
2 arrested in fatal shooting of Uber driver Kon Fung in Oakland, police say
Major Willis and an unnamed juvenile have both been charged in the fatal shooting of Uber driver Kon "Patrick" Fung during an attempted carjacking.
Fed up with break-ins, Chinatown merchants make changes
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Small business owners in San Francisco's Chinatown are fed up with a spike in vandalism and break-ins. In an effort to prevent the next hit, some are making small changes they hope make a big difference.Asia Star Fantasy on Grant Avenue shared surveillance video that shows a burglar sitting on the ground outside the business in the overnight hours of July 18. He looks left and right several times then he breaks the glass door with a tool.About 40 minutes later, another camera captured what appears to be the same suspect communicating with an accomplice in...
NBC Bay Area
Mask Mandate Debate: Bay Area Schools Decide Whether or Not to Bring Back Masks
As students around the Bay head back to school, every district has an extra decision to make about whether or not to make masks mandatory in class. Students in both the Franklin McKinley and Alum Rock school districts in San Jose will begin the year with masks, giving some parents a sense of relief.
Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
Five minors released to parents after vehicle pursuit with police
Officers came across a group of minors after a vehicle pursuit on Saturday evening, according to Oakland Police Department.
ksro.com
One Dead and One Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa police have arrested a man for stabbing another to death after an argument. Last Thursday night, police received a call about a stabbing at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue with a suspect reportedly fleeing the area on foot. They located the suspect at the parking lot of Dutton Plaza and saw he was armed with two folding knives, one in each hand. Officers were able to safely deescalate the situation and take the suspect, 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia, into custody without using force. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old victim from Santa Rosa was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. No additional information will be released about the victim until his next of kin has been notified.
14-year-old boy robbed of French Bulldog at gunpoint in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating an armed dog knapping of a 14-year-old boy’s French Bulldog on Aug. 2. The armed suspect got out of the passenger seat of the car and demanded the dog from the boy.
