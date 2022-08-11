Residents of Belknap County, I am writing this letter to support William “Bill” Wright’s campaign for re-election as the Belknap County Sheriff. Bill is one of the most caring, compassionate, honest law enforcement officials I have ever known, with high standards and integrity. Bill loves the profession and serving the people of Belknap County. Being sheriff for Bill isn’t just a job; it is a commitment to the people. Bill is a strong leader, has always led by example, and never asked any of the employees to do anything he would not do himself. Bill takes a hands-on leadership role, working alongside his employees. I cannot recall any past sheriffs with this integrity. In the past, I have witnessed absent sheriffs and poor leadership, not Bill; he’s a working sheriff, accountable to the people. Bill runs a fiscally conservative department; without cutting services.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO