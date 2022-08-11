Read full article on original website
Jennie A. Cyr, 89
LACONIA — Jennie Ada (Gammon) Cyr, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia. Jennie was born on August 13, 1932 in Belmont, the daughter of the late David Gammon Sr. and Katherine (Edmunds) Gammon.
Lawrence C. Young Jr., 62
BELMONT — Lawrence “Larry” C. Young Jr., 62, of Wakeman Rd, passed away after a courageous battle with Leukemia on August 10, 2022. Larry was born on April 6, 1960 in Manchester, the son of the late Lawrence Young Sr. and Rita (Saucier) Young.
National Night Out Laconia
Attendees were invited to explore a variety of government vehicles, from police trucks to military helicopters, like the one pictured above, during the Laconia Police Department's National Night Out on Thursday. The event offers the community a chance to positively interact with law enforcement. Below, K-9 officer team Kyle Jensen and Abby demonstrate an animal takedown on officer Maria Zelez in front of a curious crowd. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
John Hopper speaks on the history of Bear Island Chapel Aug. 17
WEIRS BEACH — John Hopper will present a program on the history and preservation of the Bear Island Chapel at the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Seating is limited, reservations are requested, by e-mail to lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com. This program is free for Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society members; for non-members there is a $5 fee.
Kayak and a midday snack Aug. 19
HOLDERNESS — Join Lakes Region Community College members Virginia and Andy on Friday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. for a paddle to Moon and Bowman Islands. Participants will meet at the Squam Lakes Association at 11 a.m. with a plan to leave at 11:30 a.m. at the latest. The paddle should last about an hour. Once the group reaches Moon Island, they will stop for lunch, and if it’s warm enough still, a swim, then head back to SLA, getting back around 2 p.m.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 99 service calls from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday. Three people were arrested.
GAC Aug. 15 Meeting Agenda
GILFORD — The Gunstock Area Commission will hold a public, special meeting on Monday, Aug. 1…
NHBM expands fleet, offers more boat rides on Lake Winnipesaukee
WOLFEBORO — The New Hampshire Boat Museum is expanding its fleet of boats with the addition of the Miss Lauren, a 28-foot, mahogany triple cockpit “woodie” and near exact replica to its popular Millie B. In partnership with North Water Marine, the new boat will begin to offer rides in late August and will launch from North Water Marine’s Paugus Bay location on Lake Winnipesaukee.
‘Gala’ and ‘Excursion’ highlight upcoming events on NH Heritage Museum Trail
In the Lakes Region portion of the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail, two special events take place in August. In Moultonborough on Friday, Aug. 19 from 5:30 p.m., Castle in the Clouds will host Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala, which will feature authentic New Orleans jazz, cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live auction with unique Castle experiences. Proceeds from the event will benefit the restoration and rehabilitation of Maple Lodge, a gatehouse that welcomes visitors to the property at the top of Ossipee Park Road.
Valentino's 'Son of the Sheik' with live music at Flying Monkey on Aug. 24
PLYMOUTH — He was the cinema’s first heartthrob, causing hordes of female moviegoers to flock to his pictures throughout the 1920s. He starred in films designed to show off his looks. And his untimely death in August 1926, prompted mob scenes at his funeral in New York.
Center Harbor Congregational Church mission of the month is to support Pemi Valley Habitat for Humanity
CENTER HARBOR — Drive past Center Harbor Congregational Church UCC and you will see a sign identifying the church's mission of the month. At the start of each year the board of missions names 12 organizations (local, state, national and international) that the church will support and promote. The church's mission for August is Pemi Valley Habitat for Humanity which serves this region of New Hampshire.
Prudy Morin Veysey: Vote all the way to the bottom of the ballot
I am a citizen of Belknap County, born here in the '50s, and grew up on Lake Opechee. I graduated from Laconia High School, a life-long Republican, and have a good bit of New Hampshire common sense.
Douglas Trottier: Bill Wright a responsible leader, conservative with taxpayer money
Residents of Belknap County, I am writing this letter to support William “Bill” Wright’s campaign for re-election as the Belknap County Sheriff. Bill is one of the most caring, compassionate, honest law enforcement officials I have ever known, with high standards and integrity. Bill loves the profession and serving the people of Belknap County. Being sheriff for Bill isn’t just a job; it is a commitment to the people. Bill is a strong leader, has always led by example, and never asked any of the employees to do anything he would not do himself. Bill takes a hands-on leadership role, working alongside his employees. I cannot recall any past sheriffs with this integrity. In the past, I have witnessed absent sheriffs and poor leadership, not Bill; he’s a working sheriff, accountable to the people. Bill runs a fiscally conservative department; without cutting services.
Tip of the iceberg: City listening sessions seek to gather input from residents on helping unhoused people
LACONIA — City leaders are planning forums, starting in October, where citizens can voice their input to solutions for the city’s homelessness problem, part of developing a citywide strategic plan. Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Laconia Police Det. Eric Adams, Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region Executive Director Daisy Pierce,...
New Hampshire woman finds, returns $1,000 outside Gilford Hannaford
GILFORD — People often use “what if” scenarios to work through ethical dilemmas. It’s not every day that those “what ifs” suddenly materialize before us in daily life. What would you do if you found a bag of money that wasn’t yours?
LRAA artist wins first and second place
ALTON — Duane Hammond of Alton, took first place honors for his pastel painting titled "Approaching Nor’easter" in the Lakes Region Art Association’s 82nd annual Members Exhibition. He also was awarded a second place finish for another pastel painting titled, "Rush Hour." Judging was by three non-member NH professional artists.
Man suing Conway over short-term rentals charged with voter fraud
CONWAY — Scott Kudrick, the man whose name is on the town’s lawsuit against local short-term rental owners, was arrested Wednesday and now faces a felony and three misdemeanor charges for allegedly voting illegally in the 2021 Conway town election, New Hampshire’s Attorney General John M. Formella announced.
