Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
Albert Pujols taking over designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will start at designated hitter after Nolan Arenado was positioned at third base and Brendan Donovan was rested versus Brewers' lefty Eric Lauer. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 10.4 FanDuel points...
Houston's Martin Maldonado catching on Saturday night
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's game against Oakland Athletics. Maldonado will take over catching responsibilities after Christian Vazquez was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tyler Alexander on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 6.8...
Mike Brosseau out of Milwaukee's Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Brosseau is not starting in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will watch from the bench after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was aligned at second. According to Baseball Savant on 77 batted balls this season, Brosseau has...
Robbie Grossman in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Gorssman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. Our models project Grossman for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.0...
Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
Dodgers: Former Star OFer Wants Another Shot in MLB, More Specifically, with LA
Former Los Angeles Dodger, Yasiel Puig, is hopeful he can return to Major League Baseball after his stint in the KBO. Unfortunately for Puig, baseball is a sport with a long memory.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols batting fifth on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. Nolan Gorman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pujols for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
Connor Joe leading off for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joe will start in left field on Sunday and bat first versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Sam Hilliard moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Joe for 11.3 FanDuel points on Sunday....
Miguel Andujar in Yankees' lineup on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Miguel Andujar is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Andujar is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 60 plate appearances this season, Andujar has a .246 batting average with...
Eduardo Escobar batting eighth for Mets on Friday
New York Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Escobar will start at third base on Friday and bat eighth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Luis Guillorme moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Escobar for 8.5 FanDuel on...
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.5...
Miguel Rojas starting Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Rojas is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Rojas for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Cooper Hummel in Diamondbacks' Sunday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Hummel is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Hummel for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.0...
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill batting second on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tyler O'Neill is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. O'Neill will start in left field on Sunday and bat second versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. Brendan Donovan returns to the bench. numberFire's models project O'Neill for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
Tony Wolters catching for Dodgers on Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Wolters will catch for left-hander Tyler Anderson on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Brady Singer and the Royals. Will Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wolters for 7.5...
Jonathan Davis in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is starting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Davis is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Our models project Davis for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
Christian Vazquez starting Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Vazquez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Andrew Knizner catching for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Knizner will catch for right-hander Miles Mikolas on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. Yadier Molina moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Knizner for 6.6 FanDuel points...
