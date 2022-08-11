Read full article on original website
Stetson Bennett ranked No. 23 QB in college football by Athlon Sports
Opinions continue to roll in on where Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett falls in the SEC and national rankings at his position continues as the 2022 season quickly approaches. Last month saw outlets place him No. 46, No. 34, and No. 25 overall in the country and No. 8, No. 9, and No. 9 in the conference. SEC Network experts all kept him out of their top five SEC quarterback lists during SEC Media Days broadcasts as well. Earlier this month SEC Network analyst Matt Stinchcomb ranked Bennett No. 2, behind Alabama's Bryce Young. Now, Athlon Sports has released its national quarterback rankings, with Bennett coming in at No. 23 overall and No. 7 among SEC quarterbacks.
Kirby Smart reveals what makes Stetson Bennett special for Georgia football
By now most college football fans know the story of Stetson Bennett IV's journey from walk-on to National Championship-winning quarterback for Georgia Bennett's path began at Pierce County High School, located in the small town of Blackshear, Ga., where his prolific play earned him a chance to visit the program he wanted to play for growing up.
