Stetson Bennett ranked No. 23 QB in college football by Athlon Sports

Opinions continue to roll in on where Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett falls in the SEC and national rankings at his position continues as the 2022 season quickly approaches. Last month saw outlets place him No. 46, No. 34, and No. 25 overall in the country and No. 8, No. 9, and No. 9 in the conference. SEC Network experts all kept him out of their top five SEC quarterback lists during SEC Media Days broadcasts as well. Earlier this month SEC Network analyst Matt Stinchcomb ranked Bennett No. 2, behind Alabama's Bryce Young. Now, Athlon Sports has released its national quarterback rankings, with Bennett coming in at No. 23 overall and No. 7 among SEC quarterbacks.
Kirby Smart reveals what makes Stetson Bennett special for Georgia football

By now most college football fans know the story of Stetson Bennett IV's journey from walk-on to National Championship-winning quarterback for Georgia Bennett's path began at Pierce County High School, located in the small town of Blackshear, Ga., where his prolific play earned him a chance to visit the program he wanted to play for growing up.
Clemson football: D.J. Uiagalelei opens up on Cade Klubnik, QB outlook for 2022 season

D.J. Uiagalelei entered the 2021 season with a lot of buzz, but the then-sophomore quarterback and first-year starter struggled. Turning the page to what could be a make-or-break 2022 season, Uiagalelei explained this weekend that he was feeling great and confident going into the fall, despite five-star freshman Cade Klubnik on his heels. Overall, Uiagalelei had a positive outlook for the upcoming campaign.
