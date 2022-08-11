ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Eagles expanding 'Hotel California' tour to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave. Legendary rock band The Eagles are coming back to Kansas City, this time with their critically-acclaimed "Hotel California" tour. The band kicked off the "Hotel California" concerts in 2019 and has seen...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Zip Trip Detours: North Kansas City

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In North Kansas City, Chicken N Pickle is an entertainment complex unlike any other. “I always say that Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports, but Chicken N Pickle in itself is also one of the fastest growing places,” said Cole Thompson, pickleball manager.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

“Made in KC” will move into Red Bridge Shopping Center

Made in KC, a major retail organization where local businesses and artists share their crafts, will be opening their newest location in the Red Bridge Shopping Center. The gift and apparel shop will be located in 1000 square feet in the former Salon Aspen and Daily Limit spaces on the north end of the shopping center between China Dragon and Caleb’s. An opening is expected in September.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
midwestliving.com

7 Vintage Decor Shops in the Midwest Worth Traveling For

When it comes to vintage decor, every item has a tale—made even more personal when it's been procured during your travels—and the Midwest is brimming with curated vintage stores that deserve a look (or a second, or a third). Whether you're searching for midcentury decor à la Mad Men or seeking out quirky conversation pieces to add to your collection, you're covered with these seven destinations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building

The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found. Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion

As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
MISSOURI STATE

