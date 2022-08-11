ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue County, MN

Commissioners declare Aug. 12 as 'Ray Sands Day'

By Michelle Vlasak
The Kenyon Leader
The Kenyon Leader
 3 days ago

Goodhue County and the Goodhue County Fair declare Friday Aug. 12 as "Ray Sands Day."

The resolution commissioners approved at the Aug. 11 meeting during the Goodhue County Fair states the following:

Ray Sands has been a fixture in the Minnesota music scene for nearly 75 years. In that time the name “Polka Dots” has meant Ray Sands, members of his family and friends from the community making dance music to the delight of thousands of dance and fun-loving people in southern Minnesota and beyond.

The Polka Dots have played at dance halls, community centers, parks and street dances too many times to list. Ray has taken his band to the national stages of the casual Prairie Home Companion and the prestigious stage of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He has taken the Polka Dots to Europe to share their talents and enthusiasm for old-time music with the continent. His music has made him an ambassador for Minnesota, Goodhue County and Wanamingo Township.

In recognition of his contribution to music and the community, Ray has been named to the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame and was named the 2020 Goodhue County Citizen of the Year.

Playing Rays’ favorite, “The Ping Pong Polka” and much more, Ray Sands and the Polka Dots have become a fixture at the Goodhue County Fair where his music is anticipated and danced to by fans of all ages.

It is with extraordinary pride and pleasure that Goodhue County and the Goodhue County Fair declare today, Aug. 12, 2022, as “Ray Sands Day.”

The Kenyon Leader has been serving Goodhue County since 1885 and publishes Wednesdays & online at www.TheKenyonLeader.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/the_kenyon_leader/

