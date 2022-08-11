ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Artists paint flowers over Ukraine war wreckage, unsettling some locals

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Artists have painted brilliant sunflowers over heaps of burnt-out cars destroyed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine - upsetting some locals who wonder if it is too soon to beautify the wreckage of war.

The group of painters from Ukraine and the United States say they plan to sell digital images of the work as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and raise money for Ukrainian artists, rebuilding projects and other causes.

The cars were largely recovered in the city of Irpin, on the outskirts of the capital, from a bridge destroyed by Ukrainian forces to halt the advance of Russian tanks, Trek Kelly, a Los Angeles-based muralist who helped initiate the project, said.

City authorities had approved the work and assured the artists no one had died in the vehicles, he added.

One couple who owned one of the vehicles had thanked them "for repurposing these cars into something more beautiful," Kelly told Reuters.

Others were less sure as they walked around the work this week on the main road leading into Irpin, where authorities say 200-300 civilians were killed by Russian attacks before the city was taken back by Ukrainian forces in late March.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYbxb_0hDcFcuW00

"I understand the idea of the flowers showing hope for the future, and that Ukraine cannot be destroyed despite what the Russians tried to do here, but maybe it's too soon," said Casimir Kiendl, who originally hails from Wales but was living in Ukraine when the war started.

"The memories are still super fresh," said Kyiv resident Yuliya Zaliubovska, who fled to France during the war and stopped for a look during a visit back in Ukraine on Wednesday.

Kelly and Olena Yanko - a Ukrainian artist involved in the project - said they respected the concerns, but hoped the site would become a place for reflection.

"Yes, there are people who didn’t understand us. They think that we are dancing on the graves of those who died," Yanko said.

"But we want to show that ... life will go on, we will win (the war) and we can beat the enemy, whether it’s with a paintbrush or with weapons."

U.S. charity beautifyearth.org is accepting tax-deductible donations for the artists, and details will be posted soon on where to buy NFTs, Kelly said.

Other cities had already offered them sites for more murals with sunflowers, the Ukrainian national flower, he added.

"They want to beautify these distressed areas until they can be rebuilt so ... there's some brightness and colour and nature springing up out of the ruins in a type of rebirth."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; additional reporting by Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey; editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Flowers#Ukrainian#Irpin#Russians
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
International Business Times

Russia Is Sending 'People To Their Deaths' As More Soldiers Die In Ukraine

Russian commanders are sending hundreds of people to their deaths in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, evidence obtained by Ukrainian intelligence showed. "They just sit there and send 20 to 200 people to their deaths, and that's it," a Russian soldier told his fellow trooper in an alleged call intercepted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's Chief Directorate of Intelligence.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ukraine says it has taken out vital bridge in Kherson region - leaving thousands of Russian troops virtually cut off from their supplies

Ukraine has taken out a vital bridge in the Kherson region and further crippled Russian supply lines, according to officials. For several weeks, Ukraine's military has tried to lay the groundwork for a counter-offensive to reclaim southern Ukraine's Russian-occupied Kherson region, which Russia captured in the early days of the war.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

548K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy