Brownwood, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Pick-up plows into convenience store at intersection of 4th and Indian Creek

Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Brownwood Fire Department and Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and Indian Creek for a vehicle vs. building collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered a white Ram pick-up had struck the front of the building, knocking several packages of...
BROWNWOOD, TX
B106

Adventure Awaits at the Ruins of an Abandoned Zoo in Cisco, Texas

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. We are already thinking about some springtime or summertime activities or road trips. One such road trip could take you almost to Abilene in the western part of Texas in the little town of Cisco. This town was once home to a small zoo with what was home to the world's largest man made pool at the time. It has long been abandoned but locals have taken to the area to clean it up and turn it into a walking trail for all the see.
CISCO, TX
Brownwood, TX
koxe.com

Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady

Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
BRADY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cross Plains crash survivor speaks on wreck, loss of best friend & being ‘inches from death’

CROSS PLAINS, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Tragedy struck the small town of Cross Plains, Texas over the weekend when two teenagers crashed their pickup between Cross Plains and Coleman, taking the life of a beloved Cross Plains High athlete. Crash survivor, 16-year-old Bentley Hall, spoke with Big Country Homepage about his experience and the loss of […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Walking Fire burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening. Update As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, the Walking Fire was 95% contained at 99 acres burned. This, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. This […]
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Jake Villa, 32, of Early

Jake Villa, age 32, of Early, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. Funeral services for Jake will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 13, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service starting at 12:00 P.M.
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lions’ potential peeks through in successful scrimmage against Decatur

Brownwood fifth-year head coach Sammy Burnett feels the Lions have barely scratched the surface in terms of their potential, but their performance in Friday night’s initial scrimmage at Gordon Wood Stadium was good enough to produce a pair of touchdowns while keeping the Decatur Eagles out of the end zone.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Some irrigation water in Early contaminated

Some irrigation water in the Early, Texas area has been contaminated with a foreign substance. According to John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District #1, a foreign substance was detected earlier today in an irrigation water line. The contamination has been isolated and that water line has been temporarily closed. The District is currently unable to supply the untreated irrigation water to the agricultural customers, fewer than ten, on that line. All affected customers have been notified.
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

183 positive COVID results reported this week

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 183 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 183 positives this week, 31 were PCR, and 152 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 79 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
