Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Oraichain Introduces Accelerator Program for DApps Building on Its AI Layer One Ecosystem
Oraichain, the world’s first AI layer one for data economy and oracle services, has announced the ‘Oraichain for DApps accelerator program’ and its mission to accelerate expansion within its avant-garde AI layer one infrastructure. The program aims to envision innovative projects looking to build decentralized applications on...
dailyhodl.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Names Use Cases That Give Crypto the ‘Bulk of Its Power’
Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried is unveiling the most impactful use cases of crypto and blockchain technology. In a new interview on the Point Forward podcast with NBA star Andre Iguodala, the FTX chief executive outlines the use cases he believes give crypto “the bulk of its power.”. “At its...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Executive Says Retail Investors Flocking to Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Amid Rampant Inflation: Report
A top executive of the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by trading volume is reportedly saying that retail investors are buying up crypto assets as inflation continues to ravage the global economy. According to a new report by Reuters, Maximiliano Hinz, the head of Binance in Latin America, says...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Highlights Lightning Network’s Potential Disruption of the $150,000,000,000 Payments Industry
Crypto exchange Coinbase says that the Lightning Network has the potential to disrupt the massive $150 billion payments industry. Lightning Network is a layer-2 scaling solution built on top of Bitcoin that aims to enable instant and cost-effective transactions for BTC. In a new blog post, Coinbase says the Lightning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Addresses Cardano Holders, Says Dogecoin (DOGE) More Usable as a Currency Than ADA
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is engaging Cardano holders, saying that Dogecoin (DOGE) is a more viable option for payments than ADA. Replying to a thread on Twitter, Cuban tells his 8.8 million followers that while Cardano may be capable of running more applications on its blockchain, Dogecoin still currently fulfills more utility.
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Ethereum Whale Makes Nearly $1,000,000,000 in Less Than a Month As ETH Cracks $2,000
The richest wallet on the Ethereum (ETH) network increased in value by almost a billion dollars over the past 30 days on the back of strong ETH rallies. According to blockchain tracking service Whalestats, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.98 billion on July 15th to more than $2.96 billion at time of writing, a nearly 50% increase.
dailyhodl.com
Will Ethereum Flip Bitcoin? Kevin O’Leary Says Sovereign Wealth Funds Will Determine Top Crypto by Market Cap
Prominent venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary believes a certain group of deep-pocketed investors will dictate whether Bitcoin (BTC) remains the top crypto asset by market cap. In a recent installment of Crypto Banter, the Shark Tank star says he’s having a hard time believing that Ethereum (ETH) will usurp Bitcoin and become the king cryptocurrency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called Bitcoin Collapse This Year Issues Fresh Warning for Altcoin Traders
The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash below $30,000 this year warns that a sell-off event across the altcoin markets is imminent. Pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 477,300 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on the OTHERS chart, which tracks the total market capitalization of the top 125 crypto assets excluding Bitcoin and other large-cap altcoins.
dailyhodl.com
UN Urges Developing Countries To Restrict Adoption of Crypto, Citing Risks to Financial and Social Stability
An intergovernmental body of the United Nations (UN) established to promote the interest of developing countries is asking emerging markets to curb the adoption of crypto. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD) warns that the adoption of crypto in developing countries can jeopardize financial stability, domestic resource mobilization and the security of monetary systems.
dailyhodl.com
Galaxy Digital To Be Sued by Crypto Custodian Seeking $100,000,000 Over Improper Contract Termination
Crypto custodian BitGo says it is taking legal action against digital asset manager Galaxy Digital over a breach of a previously announced acquisition agreement. Galaxy announced in May that it was buying BitGo for $1.2 billion, but the firm now says that it is exercising its right to cancel the deal.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Chainlink (LINK) and Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoin Set for Rallies – Here’s His Price Target
A closely followed crypto analyst says that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) and one other under-the-radar Ethereum-based altcoin are set for rallies. Michaël van de Poppe tells his 622,000 Twitter followers that LINK’s recent 35% run has more gas in the tank, and is on track for a potential price target of $12, which is a 37% gain from current prices.
dailyhodl.com
Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Explodes Through $2,000 Level As Macro Climate Shifts
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says Ethereum (ETH) is on track for rallies as the macroeconomic environment becomes more favorable to crypto. In a new YouTube update, Pal tells Real Vision Finance subscribers that ETH will push past $2,000 as global growth weakens and inflation trends downward. “Obviously, we...
dailyhodl.com
‘Demand Shock’ Coming for Bitcoin (BTC) As Institutions Eye Up BTC, Says Hedge Fund Boss Anthony Scaramucci
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci believes that Bitcoin (BTC) has solid fundamentals that will drive demand in the future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Fast Money Halftime Report, Scaramucci was asked to speculate on the general state of crypto. “Well, look – there’s a couple of...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Reveals New Addition to Altcoin Portfolio Amid ‘Huge’ Allocations in Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has revealed he has a new altcoin position in his portfolio of crypto assets. In a new interview, O’Leary says that aside from “huge” positions in Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Helium (HNT), he is also invested in Polymath (POLY).
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt Celsius Lost Users’ Funds Trading Bitcoin (BTC) at CEO Alex Mashinsky’s Request: Report
Crypto lending platform Celsius reportedly attempted to trade its users’ Bitcoin (BTC) shortly before the company filed for bankruptcy. The Financial Times (FT) reports that Celsius misplaced user funds for BTC trading under the direction of CEO Alex Mashinsky. As per the report, Mashinsky gathered his investment team in...
dailyhodl.com
Public Pension Funds Continue To Show Interest in Cryptocurrency Investments Despite Downturn: Report
Public pension funds in the United States are still showing interest in digital assets despite the crypto market downturn, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The report says that investment firms such as VanEck have received inquiries on crypto investing from public pension funds across the US in the last few years.
dailyhodl.com
Solana (SOL) Way Ahead of Ethereum (ETH) in One On-Chain Metric, Says Popular Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto analyst says Solana (SOL) is showing promise as it leads Ethereum (ETH) in one critical on-chain metric. In a new strategy session, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s got his eye on data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen showing Solana with exponentially more transactions per day than Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Lyn Alden Says Bitcoin Is Structurally Bullish Long-Term, Despite This Year’s Collapse – Here’s Why
Closely followed macro strategist Lyn Alden says she remains long-term bullish on Bitcoin even though BTC is down over 60% from its all-time high. In an inteview with market analyst Alessio Rastani, Alden says that she’s looking at the bigger picture and sees the importance of Bitcoin in the macro setting.
Comments / 0