ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Metaverse#Digital Asset#Web3 Technology#Blockchain Advancement#Metaweek#Nexchange Group#Emirate#Bitforex
dailyhodl.com

Biggest Ethereum Whale Makes Nearly $1,000,000,000 in Less Than a Month As ETH Cracks $2,000

The richest wallet on the Ethereum (ETH) network increased in value by almost a billion dollars over the past 30 days on the back of strong ETH rallies. According to blockchain tracking service Whalestats, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.98 billion on July 15th to more than $2.96 billion at time of writing, a nearly 50% increase.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Will Ethereum Flip Bitcoin? Kevin O’Leary Says Sovereign Wealth Funds Will Determine Top Crypto by Market Cap

Prominent venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary believes a certain group of deep-pocketed investors will dictate whether Bitcoin (BTC) remains the top crypto asset by market cap. In a recent installment of Crypto Banter, the Shark Tank star says he’s having a hard time believing that Ethereum (ETH) will usurp Bitcoin and become the king cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Dubai
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin Collapse This Year Issues Fresh Warning for Altcoin Traders

The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash below $30,000 this year warns that a sell-off event across the altcoin markets is imminent. Pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 477,300 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on the OTHERS chart, which tracks the total market capitalization of the top 125 crypto assets excluding Bitcoin and other large-cap altcoins.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

UN Urges Developing Countries To Restrict Adoption of Crypto, Citing Risks to Financial and Social Stability

An intergovernmental body of the United Nations (UN) established to promote the interest of developing countries is asking emerging markets to curb the adoption of crypto. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD) warns that the adoption of crypto in developing countries can jeopardize financial stability, domestic resource mobilization and the security of monetary systems.
WORLD
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Says Chainlink (LINK) and Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoin Set for Rallies – Here’s His Price Target

A closely followed crypto analyst says that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) and one other under-the-radar Ethereum-based altcoin are set for rallies. Michaël van de Poppe tells his 622,000 Twitter followers that LINK’s recent 35% run has more gas in the tank, and is on track for a potential price target of $12, which is a 37% gain from current prices.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Solana (SOL) Way Ahead of Ethereum (ETH) in One On-Chain Metric, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst says Solana (SOL) is showing promise as it leads Ethereum (ETH) in one critical on-chain metric. In a new strategy session, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s got his eye on data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen showing Solana with exponentially more transactions per day than Ethereum.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy