Police union calls for suspension of Bradenton Police chief
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan is facing allegations of misconduct on the job following an incident last month. One of her own officers filed a complaint, alleging the police chief conducted an unlawful search of an individual and a home. Now, the police union is getting involved calling for the city […]
fox13news.com
Bradenton police chief under investigation following officer’s allegations of wrongdoing
BRADENTON, Fla. - An arrest at a Bradenton home has spurred an investigation into Chief Melanie Bevan. According to Mick McHale, who’s representing the Bradenton Police Union, Bradenton police and Chief Bevan were assisting probation officers with the Department of Corrections in arresting someone at the home off of 21st Avenue West when an officer saw something she believed was unlawful.
Woman makes 11K phone calls to St. Pete police, arrest documents say
A St. Petersburg woman who made thousands of harassing phone calls to the St. Petersburg Police Department said "she loves playing this game," according to arrest documents.
Pinellas County caregiver abused elderly man, told him to lie about it, police say
A Pinellas County caregiver faces multiple charges after police said she abused an elderly man and then wrote instructions down for the victim to lie about what happened.
‘Sickening’: 3 wanted for robbing Tampa Circle K, attacking clerk, sheriff says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for three people who robbed a Circle K gas station Tuesday morning. Surveillance video showed three men wearing hoodies and face coverings enter the gas station on Ehrlich Road at around 3:57 a.m. Deputies said one of the thieves held a sharp […]
Pinellas daycare teacher caught punching 4-year-old in head: Sheriff's Office
A daycare teacher in Pinellas County faces a charge of felony child abuse after the sheriff's office said she was seen punching a 4-year-old child in the head on Wednesday.
Serial purse snatcher wanted by Lakeland police, Polk County Sheriff’s Office
According to police, the unidentified woman stole belongings on two occasions at Common Ground Park and one time at a park near Lake Parker. In two of those cases, police said she smashed windows to take the items.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Two Men Who Stole From Lakeland Store
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two men who committed retail theft from the Kangaroo store at 2100 Memorial Boulevard West in Lakeland on August 5th at about 3:30 PM. The suspects fled from the store in
Former travel agent sentenced to prison for stealing $500K from customers
A former Tampa Bay area travel agent who pleaded guilty to defrauding hundreds of people out of over half a million dollars is headed to federal prison.
Deputies unable to find suspect in Gandy Beach shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies in St. Petersburg are still searching for a man who reportedly shot toward a group of people Wednesday night on Gandy Beach. It happened just before 11 p.m., authorities say. No one was hurt during the reported shooting. In an update on Thursday, deputies...
fox13news.com
Newly appointed Hillsborough state attorney reverses controversial bike-stop policy
TAMPA, Fla. - Newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez reversed several enforcement policies that were put in place by her predecessor, Andrew Warren. This includes a controversial bike-stop policy opponents accused of being racist. In a memo sent to her employees this week, Lopez wrote, "effective immediately, any policy...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Fowl play
9:16 a.m., 1200 Block of North Washington Boulevard. A woman whose car was repossessed is alleged to have retaliated by damaging vehicles at the car lot that reclaimed the car for nonpayment. Police responded to the used car lot to investigate damage to multiple vehicles, which included two broken windshields and 37 slashed tires, totaling approximately $11,300. Two owners of the lot told police they believed the person responsible had threatened previously to damage vehicles and reached a civil settlement when vehicles were in fact damaged. The suspect's car was repossessed on July 25.
Manatee County man missing after ‘unusual behavior,’ deputies say
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man last seen this past Tuesday.
Bay News 9
Gunman in FBI Cincinnati attack has ties to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — The gunman that tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati office has ties to Florida, according to Tampa Bay Times. Ricky Walter Shiffer, Jr. lived in multiple addresses around the Tampa Bay area dating back to 2005. Records from the Hillsborough County Elections Office showed that Shiffer was registered to vote in Hillsborough County as a Republican in 2021.
8 suspects face 34 drug, gun-related felonies after Sarasota investigation
Eight suspects were charged after a "significant long-term" investigation by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
wvik.org
The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office
In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
Teens charged after 16-year-old dies in 120-mph street race, Tampa police say
The Tampa Police Department arrested two teenagers Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a deadly street racing crash last July.
Police investigating after multiple shot with gel bullets in St. Petersburg
Police in St. Petersburg are on the lookout after several people were shot over the weekend with a gel pellet gun.
Manatee County schools to enforce clear bag policy, other safety measures at athletic events
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Manatee County announced Friday that it will implement districtwide enhanced safety and security measures at district athletic events. According to a news release, these measures will include the use of new weapons detection systems, wanding and the resumption of a clear...
‘Rest easy’: Bradenton police announce death of K9 Riggs
Members of the Bradenton Police Department are mourning the loss of a former police K9 who recently passed away, according to a post from the department's Facebook page.
