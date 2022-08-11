ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

WFLA

Police union calls for suspension of Bradenton Police chief

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan is facing allegations of misconduct on the job following an incident last month. One of her own officers filed a complaint, alleging the police chief conducted an unlawful search of an individual and a home. Now, the police union is getting involved calling for the city […]
fox13news.com

Bradenton police chief under investigation following officer's allegations of wrongdoing

BRADENTON, Fla. - An arrest at a Bradenton home has spurred an investigation into Chief Melanie Bevan. According to Mick McHale, who's representing the Bradenton Police Union, Bradenton police and Chief Bevan were assisting probation officers with the Department of Corrections in arresting someone at the home off of 21st Avenue West when an officer saw something she believed was unlawful.
Crime & Safety
City
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Gene Brown
#Police Union#City Police#Police Station#Internal Affairs
