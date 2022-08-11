FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up
Dallas’ ‘Broken’ Permitting Process Hurts Residents and Small Businesses — Part Two
Local Apartments Flooded With Sewage
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas Unveils $4.51 Billion Proposed Budget And ‘Reduced’ Property Tax Rate
Affordable housing becomes another hurdle for already burdened veterans in North Texas
Collin County is DFW's least affordable area for homebuyers. Denton County isn't far behind
Arlington activists push back on new gas drilling
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study shows multiple North Texas cities among top in US with most resilient economies
DART Police Offering Multi-Thousand Dollar Bonuses to New Hires
Reducing the property tax rate won't mean a lower bill for most Dallas homeowners
Boarding Home Allegedly Evicts Tenants Illegally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
With Part of the Old Valley View Mall Up for Sale, Will the Site Ever Be Developed?
RJ Construction declares bankruptcy amid legal battle with Arlington school district
Dallas ISD’s Early STAAR Testing Numbers Show Improvement — An A-Plus When Looking for a Home
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
Learn about the past, present and future of Mesquite's Town East Mall
37th Parallel Properties Announces Recent Closing of 344-Unit Asset in Fort Worth, TX
The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB
Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir
CandysDirt
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.https://candysdirt.com
Comments / 0