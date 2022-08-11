ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keranews.org

Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up

Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ ‘Broken’ Permitting Process Hurts Residents and Small Businesses — Part Two

For more than two years, the lengthy process of obtaining a building permit in Dallas has elicited frustration from Dallas builders and contractors. Building permits are required for most construction projects and range from small-scale plans like adding a roof over the patio to larger-scale undertakings like renovations on a commercial property. But the city’s current software has had connectivity issues and service outages, leading to backlogs and bottlenecks for hundreds of different-sized projects.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Apartments Flooded With Sewage

Tenants on the ground floor of an apartment complex in southwest Oak Cliff awoke on Sunday to “a foul odor and flooding” from a raw sewage leak that covered their entire floors. “My whole room flooded. You’re talking about something sitting in feces,” complained a tenant.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Industry
Dallas, TX
Business
Local
Texas Industry
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Wylie, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Arlington activists push back on new gas drilling

A homeowners' yard backs up to the Bruder gas well pad in southwest Arlington. Photo by J.G. Domke. The city of Arlington approved 11 new gas wells next to a residential neighborhood in southwest Arlington last week and there was no City Council vote or public hearing. There didn’t have...
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Permits#Dallas City Council#Construction Maintenance#Linus Realestate#Building Permit Backlog#Barrett Urban Development#Candysdirt Com
dallasexpress.com

DART Police Offering Multi-Thousand Dollar Bonuses to New Hires

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department has multiple job openings offering up to $5,000 in bonuses. The Fare Enforcement role comes with a $2,000 hiring bonus, while the police officer role offers a $5,000 bonus. The bonuses will be paid in two parts, with the first installment as part...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Boarding Home Allegedly Evicts Tenants Illegally

A Dallas boarding home allegedly removed residents before their lease ended without following the proper legal procedure. A video shared by attorney Mark Melton on July 31 on Facebook shows the tense scene as Elaine Shockley and several other tenants were evicted from a Buckner Terrace neighborhood boarding home on the east side of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
dmagazine.com

With Part of the Old Valley View Mall Up for Sale, Will the Site Ever Be Developed?

Valley View Mall has been ruins for years. April marked the 10th anniversary of Beck Ventures purchasing the property. Next June will mark a decade since what was known as the “Midtown” project went before the City Council. Last week, one of the three largest landowners there put its acreage for sale, raising even more questions about the future of the asphalt that once held the old mall.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Learn about the past, present and future of Mesquite's Town East Mall

Since 1971, Town East Mall has stood as a gathering space for shoppers within Mesquite and from outside the city limits. As it has continued evolving over the past 50 years, Mesquite’s Town East district has drawn a plethora of businesses that have created the largest contributor of sales and property taxes to the city, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram.
MESQUITE, TX
The Associated Press

37th Parallel Properties Announces Recent Closing of 344-Unit Asset in Fort Worth, TX

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 37th Parallel Properties (“37th Parallel”), a Richmond, VA-based multifamily real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Heights of Cityview, a 344-unit, 1998-built multifamily asset located in Fort Worth, Texas on behalf of their investors and joint venture partners. This marks the firm’s seventh (7) acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro and twenty-seventh (27) in Texas, investing over $525 million in the state since its inception.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir

As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy