Following its launch, the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid quickly exceeded Ford’s expectations in terms of consumer interest, which wound up surpassing the automaker’s production capacity, prompting it to stop taking orders early this year. Since then, the Ford Maverick Hybrid has remained a hot commodity among critics and shoppers of all kinds – including first-time truck buyers and those shopping for an economy sedan – routinely ranking as one of the fastest-selling vehicles on the market. That interest continued in the second quarter of 2022, as the Ford Maverick Hybrid has retained its spot on Kelley Blue Book’s list of the top considered electrified vehicles.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO