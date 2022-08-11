ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Does Something That Tesla and Ford Haven't Tried Yet

Competition in the electric-vehicle market is intensifying and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, like other automakers, knows it well. The Detroit giant is convinced that the big winners will be those who not only offer a full portfolio of vehicles but who cater to all consumers, anticipate their tastes and above all offer them unique experiences.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford Maverick Hybrid Among Top Considered Electrified Vehicles

Following its launch, the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid quickly exceeded Ford’s expectations in terms of consumer interest, which wound up surpassing the automaker’s production capacity, prompting it to stop taking orders early this year. Since then, the Ford Maverick Hybrid has remained a hot commodity among critics and shoppers of all kinds – including first-time truck buyers and those shopping for an economy sedan – routinely ranking as one of the fastest-selling vehicles on the market. That interest continued in the second quarter of 2022, as the Ford Maverick Hybrid has retained its spot on Kelley Blue Book’s list of the top considered electrified vehicles.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Acura Precision EV Concept teased ahead of Monterey Car Week debut

Acura and parent company Honda have developed several hybrids over the years, but they're late to the electric-vehicle game. On Thursday, Honda's premium brand teased the Acura Precision EV concept as a preview of its first EV, which will debut on Aug. 18 as part of the Monterey Car Week festivities around Pebble Beach.
CARS
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000, According to Consumer Reports

While used car and SUV prices are supposed to fall in the future, no one actually knows when that will happen. Consumer Reports has three reliable used SUVs under $20,000 will get you from point A to point B safely. The following sport utility vehicles are safe, have good fuel economy, and offer a spacious interior.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

BMW hedges its EV bet, appears poised to repeat mistakes of the past

It’s increasingly clear that Neue Klasse isn’t going to be a dedicated EV platform, at least not in the way just about every other automaker conceives of one. “We could also imagine a hydrogen drivetrain for this new vehicle generation,” CEO Oliver Zipse said in last week’s earnings call.
CARS
