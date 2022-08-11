ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It Stings!' Vicki Gunvalson 'Hurt' She Wasn't Asked Back To 'RHOC' With Tamra Judge

By Whitney Vasquez
 5 days ago
Vicki Gunvalson revealed she's sad that she won't be whooping it up alongside her best friend Tamra Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County . Radar has learned the "OG of the OC" is "hurt" over Bravo's decision to bring Judge back to the series without her.

"I miss it," Vicki candidly told former co-star Kelly Dodd on her podcast, The Rick & Kelly Show . "I know they are filming right now. I think it's two weeks in. Tamra just got back from Italy."

Regarding the producers' decision to not ask her back, Vicki said, "It hurt. It stings a little bit — actually, a lot."

Cast Shakeup! Tamra Judge In Talks For 'RHOC' Season 17 Return, No Vicki Gunvalson

Switching gears, Vicki chalked her firing up to being too "expensive." She also didn't hesitate to take a dig at the cast.

"I did get expensive. I'm okay with that. I'm worth it," she told Kelly. "The ratings were the best they've ever been when we were on. You get what you pay for!"

RadarOnline.com told you first — Judge was in serious talks with RHOC producers for her comeback in season 17. Our housewives spies told us she had already made up her mind that she was returning to the show.

Vicki was not asked back.

Judge later confirmed the news, revealing she would be joining Shannon Beador , Heather "Fancy Pants" Dubrow , Gina Kirschenheiter , Emily Simpson , and franchise hopper Taylor Armstrong.

Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener are out.

Sources told RadarOnline.com in July that Jen would not be returning to the reality show, and Noella was getting fired.

Both ladies took to social media to make their departure announcements.

As for Vicki, she's made it clear that she wants back in on RHOC . She had been on the RHOC cast since the beginning and often took credit for putting the franchise on the map.

Vicki left the show ahead of season 15 after being demoted.

She made her comeback on the network alongside Judge on season 2 of the spin-off The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip — but she still has her eyeball on the orange.

Comments / 8

FemalePatriot
5d ago

Maybe they’ve had enough of her screaming instead of talking.

Reply
8
