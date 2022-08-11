ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

By Jason Lalljee
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpjI2_0hDcC0Xe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCpwZ_0hDcC0Xe00
Elon Musk.

Patrick Pleul/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

  • Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires.
  • Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged.
  • Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family.

When Brian Miller noticed that the real estate in his neighborhood was selling fast in 2020, he and his wife bought the 1.4-acre lot next door for $3 million to protect their view.

"It's a good investment," he told The Wall Street Journal's Nancy Keates.

More homeowners are beginning to expand across their neighborhoods — it's a way to keep developers from buying up houses, tearing them down, and creating eyesores. It's also a way to create more space for family and friends. Celebrities and rich investors have been doing it for years.

Elon Musk, for instance, the world's richest person , bought six houses on two streets in Los Angeles over the course of the past decade. In addition to a house in Northern California, that adds up to $100 million in real-estate spending, according to The Journal. The Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen combined 13 lots with about eight houses into a compound in Mercer Island, Washington, for an estimated $130 million . And the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos bought a 24,000-square-foot house next to his own in Medina, Washington, for a rumored $53 million in 2010, The Journal reported .

But it's become increasingly common for homebuyers with significantly smaller net worths to expand throughout their own neighborhoods, real-estate agents told The Journal. The creation of "compounds" surged earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic when remote work became common. Many of these transactions are private, occurring through personal networks before a house can even officially hit the market.

And many are making such purchases to keep things in the family, whether that's a literal one or the surrounding community.

"The land is worth more than the houses here, and if I don't buy it, it will be torn down," Charlotte Huggins, a film producer who is considering approaching her neighbors about buying their home, told The Journal.

Huggins already bought the house next door to her for $740,000 in 2019 after seeing a different one in the neighborhood sold, torn down, and replaced with a larger house. Before buying the house next door, she got to know its owner before he died, a man in his 90s. Huggins was able to buy it off market for what the man's daughter determined was a fair price.

May and Henry Lee, a San Francisco couple, bought a house next door to them in 2019 for their adult children who work in the Bay Area to move into, The Journal reported. Other families across the country told The Journal that they bought houses in their neighborhoods to serve as extended space for their families.

And neighbors sometimes treat a vacancy on the block as an opportunity to band together.

Bob Champey, an agent with William Raveis Real Estate in Concord, Massachusetts, told The Journal that last year, he oversaw a group of people offering to buy their neighbor's home in cash for $2.6 million, wanting to keep prospective buyers from putting up a large, obstructive house in its stead.

It resembles another recent trend: suburban homeowner associations blocking big investors from buying up their neighborhoods.

"I don't want a great, big, horrible house next to me," Huggins said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 53

C Crump
3d ago

I'm originally from a small farming town & 1 of the local Dr's there is buying up any acreage that goes for sale to keep investors & foreigners out. I applaud her for it!

Reply(3)
37
Jason Naparalla
3d ago

I guess I'm doing it wrong...elon musks of the world can afford to do that...normal people cant

Reply(13)
32
rm@lxxx
2d ago

Kinda need to have the extra funds to be able to do so when so many 'normal' people are having hard times by groceries these days

Reply
7
Related
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Robb Report

Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on a Historic, Century-Old Castle in Northern California

Click here to read the full article. Well known for his love and knowledge of design and architecture, Brad Pitt has added a fascinating historical estate to his property portfolio.  Located in Carmel Highlands, California, the actor recently closed on what agents are calling one of the most expensive sales ever in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Pitt purchased a Monterey County estate known as the D.L. James House, after its first owner, which was originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918. Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Cue#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Brokerage#Business Industry#Getty Images#The Wall Street Journal#Journal
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

576K+
Followers
38K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy