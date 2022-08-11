ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
Glamour

The Scandi Bob Is Taking Over—And It Requires Basically No Styling

The Scandi bob is a new style all the cool girls are wearing on Instagram—because it's so low-maintenance and basically requires zero styling. The style is being championed by our Nordic friends for those who want something chic and flattering that doesn't need much love. Yes, you can literally pull on a T-shirt, flip your hair over, and leave the house.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Makeup Artist, and These Are the 3 Golden Rules for Faking a Smooth Finish on Textured Skin’

Whether it's wrinkles, acne scars, or enlarged pores, everyone has a bit of texture on their skin—and (despite what Instagram filters may have you believe) no amount of makeup can make it disappear. But with proper application, you can make sure you're not making the texture more apparent, explains Emily Amick, a makeup artist in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

Click here to read the full article. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more...
MAKEUP
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out in a See-Through, Cutout Catsuit

When Megan Thee Stallion visited Sirius XM on Wednesday, she wore one of the most popular trends of the season: the catsuit. Championed by everyone from Kim Kardashian to Dua Lipa, Megan introduced her own interpretation of the trendy silhouette, opting for a one-piece number that featured all-over cutouts along the top and lacy finish throughout. On the bottom, the catsuit was nearly completely sheer, and she slipped into metallic platform heeled sandals to complete the chic ensemble.
PETS
AOL Corp

JLo’s Makeup Literally Sparkled During Her Show-Stopping Performance In Capri

At first, it seemed like newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were just in Capri on a chic honeymoon. But really, Lopez was working, too. She performed at the LVRxUNICEF Gala in Italy in custom Roberto Cavalli. The ‘fit was fire, of course, but it’s JLo’s makeup that has everyone talking. That’s because it literally sparkled in the pre-show pictures and when she hit the stage. And we know exactly how her makeup artist did it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

The Mall Brand I Swore Off Years Ago Sucked Me Back in with Its Flattering Jeans, Which Are All on Sale Now

Back in the early 2000s, there was nothing cooler than wearing an Abercrombie & Fitch shirt with the brand's instantly-recognizable moose logo. All of my friends' closets were filled with the mall brand's graphic tees and mini skirts back in middle school, but by the mid-aughts, the cologne-clouded, so-dark-you-can-hardly-see store had lost some of its allure. I started passing it by during my mall trips and rolling my eyes at the blaring music, believing I had outgrown the brand.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Jordyn Woods's Printed Body-Con Dress Comes With a Sultry Side Slit

Jordyn Woods is spending time in Italy, and she brought her chic vacation wardrobe with her. The 24-year-old model spent much of June and July on a five-week "world tour" in Europe, stopping in France, Monaco, and Italy alongside boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. Though Woods had since returned to Los Angeles, it appears she's back in Italy for round two.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

10 of the Comfiest Travel Sandals for Your Next Trip

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Traveling to a sunny destination sometime soon? While we always recommend bringing a pair of sneakers on vacation, there's no denying that you'll want a pair of sandals too — whether you're going to the beach, exploring a […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing That Shoppers Say You ‘Won’t Need Fake Lashes At All’

Click here to read the full article. Mascara is perhaps one of the most trusty makeup products in your lineup. When you wake up late and are rushing out the door, defining your eyes with a swipe of mascara makes all the difference. When you’re transitioning your look from day to night, applying another coat adds a nice little pick-me-up. Mascara seriously can do no wrong and neither can Kjaer Weis’ Im-Possible Mascara. It’s high-impact, long-lasting, volumizing and also backed by nourishing ingredients that ensure a clump-free look. If you’ve been dying to find a mascara that actually creates lift, volume...
MAKEUP
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Loves These Travel Sandals & They're Currently up to 54% Off at Nordstrom

We owe Drew Barrymore so much. Honestly, the multi-hyphenate has always given longtime fans the best recommendations on beauty items, haircare products — in fact, her own kitchen line never fails to impress us. But even when Barrymore doesn’t know it, she’s serving some major fashion inspiration. One of her recent footwear choices features the fashionable and practical Teva sandal, and it’s currently up to 54% off on certain styles. In a video clip, which Barrymore posted to Instagram a few days ago, the eponymous talk show host gave social media fans and followers a look at what she’s been up...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mic

Here’s how to reap the skin benefits of retinol, without the harsh side effects

If you’ve done any research on skin care, you’ve probably heard about retinol. A favorite of the skin-care industry for years, it’s true that retinol produces countless benefits for the skin. But retinol isn’t for everyone. For those with sensitive skin, it can cause irritation, flaking, and peeling; it can cause increased sun sensitivity; and most experts agree that it’s not suitable for use during pregnancy. Thankfully, there are some excellent alternatives out there, and the U.K.-based skin-care brand Facetheory makes several natural products that can deliver noticeable results without retinol’s harsh side effects.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

Watch Kristin Cavallari Deadlift 185 Pounds Like It’s Nothing

Kristin Cavallari is living proof that hard work pays off. The "Laguna Beach" star posted a new fitness record on her Instagram, deadlifting 185 pounds — for three reps, no less — without so much as breaking a sweat. "185lbs 💪🏻 new record for me," she wrote in her caption, tagging her personal trainer, Kevin Klug. This accomplishment comes after Cavallari shared an Instagram story back in July doing the same trap-bar deadlift with only 155 pounds. Now, with dedication, consistency, and a steadfast loyalty to strength training, she's already able to lift 30 pounds heavier — and she has the video to prove it.
FITNESS
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

