Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A look back at Le Dîner en Blanc in Philly ahead of its 10th anniversary
A whimsical, mysterious dining event returns to the city this week, and participants won't even know where it's being held until that day. Le Dîner en Blanc, a "chic picnic" held in a public space that requires all guests to wear white and bring their own food, celebrates its tenth anniversary in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Penn Museum Looking to Bury 13 Skulls at Eden Cemetery
Skulls of 13 Black Philadelphians that were part of a collection from 19th century physician and anatomist Samuel George Morton could finally receive a public, traditional interfaith burial in the fall from the Penn Museum i at the historically Black Eden Cemetery, located in Collingdale writes Remy Tuman for The New York Times.
Philly's African American Museum set to move high profile location along Parkway
Philadelphia's African American Museum is set to get a new home...
Stolen skulls of Black Philadelphians were displayed in an Ivy League classroom for years. They may soon receive a proper burial
The University of Pennsylvania is planning to rebury the skulls of at least 13 Black Philadelphians whose remains were kept as part of the Morton Cranial Collection that has been housed in Penn Museum since 1966.
100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin
Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
Philly Reclaim, beloved Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday
After eight years of business, Philly Reclaim, a Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday. On Saturday, volunteers were clearing out the 20,000 square-foot warehouse, and founder Greg Trainor was chopping up the materials that were left. Customers flocked to the warehouse over the last week after learning...
‘The World in One Place’: It’s a Different Upper Darby These Days
Image via Upper Darby International Festival Facebook page. Upper Darby, Philadelphia’s largest suburb, is now also the most cosmopolitan, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Locks Down Two Philly Locations
The lauded dumpling distributor will begin setting up shop in Philadelphia later this year and early next
Experience Food Nostalgia of The 50's at Nifty Fifty's
- The Three Musketeers (Autumn Lockwood, Kevin Waddy, and Michelle Leonard) got together again at Nifty Fifty's in Fishtown at 2431 Aramingo Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125. Earlier, we had been looking at homes in the area. Realtor Dana Friedman had suggested that we go to Nifty Fifty's for burgers and shakes, and once again, Dana was right.
'This is my favorite pool': Philadelphia pools strategically closing for the season
WISSINOMING - It may feel like Philadelphia city pools just opened for the season, but beginning Friday, some of those pools are closing down and it isn’t even mid-August. But, it is the beginning of the end of summer. "This is my favorite pool because it’s clear and it’s...
Where to Grab a Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs
Any way you slice it, Main Line residents love their pizza. These are 20 of our favorite spots to grab a perfect pie. Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera Pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
Summer Concert Series at Elmwood Park!
The Norristown Recreation 2022 Summer Concert Series is here!. Every Sunday from June to August, a different band/group takes the stage at the Elmwood Park bandshell for a FREE concert at 7 p.m. Bring some chairs and snacks and enjoy the great entertainment. Here is the 2022 roster:. Aug. 14-...
Radio, Music, and Community: A conversation with Dyana Williams
A Philly legend talks about 50 years as a broadcaster, celebrating Black music, the impact of Philly and more. 2022 is the golden year for veteran disc jockey Dyana Williams. A couple months ago, she received the news of being nominated in the Radio Hall Of Fame after putting five decades in the broadcasting business. Her love for radio started by listening to predominantly Black, New York-based radio stations like WABC and WWRL, and that love is what has fueled the career of a young Williams — known back then as Ebony Moonbeams. Since then, she’s made a name for herself over airwaves in cities such as Washington D.C., New York, and Philadelphia. Whether emceeing concerts for music legends like Curtis Mayfield and Earth, Wind, & Fire, becoming the first African American/Latina woman to works as a rock DJ, or serving the community, Dyana’s voice was always heard, and her actions that helped lead to the creation of Black Music Month was just as loud as the airwaves she was on.
Philly teen philanthropist hosts back to school backpack giveaway
Several backpack giveaways have taken place throughout Philadelphia as kids gear up to head back to school. One particular drive is extra special for a young Philadelphia philanthropist who started her own nonprofit when she was just 13 year old.
Here Is What To Know About Philadelphia’s History
Philadelphia, aka Philly, is the 6th largest populous city in the USA. It is where the first notion of the American Revolution appeared due to the meeting of the Nation’s Forefathers. Throughout the centuries, Philadelphia has always been one of the most significant places in America, and it still is.
Iron Chef Garces Grand Opens Buena Onda with Giant Burrito Cutting
The new locations coming start with this first one in Rittenhouse neighborhood
First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City
The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
Free Philly Pools Have Already Started to Close: Here's the Schedule
Summer isn't even over but a sure sign of summer is coming to an end. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation announced in a news release that they would begin closing pools this week. The free public pools began closing on Thursday, Aug. 11, and will continue to be drained on a rolling basis through Sept. 7.
