Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

A look back at Le Dîner en Blanc in Philly ahead of its 10th anniversary

A whimsical, mysterious dining event returns to the city this week, and participants won't even know where it's being held until that day. Le Dîner en Blanc, a "chic picnic" held in a public space that requires all guests to wear white and bring their own food, celebrates its tenth anniversary in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 18.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Penn Museum Looking to Bury 13 Skulls at Eden Cemetery

Skulls of 13 Black Philadelphians that were part of a collection from 19th century physician and anatomist Samuel George Morton could finally receive a public, traditional interfaith burial in the fall from the Penn Museum i at the historically Black Eden Cemetery, located in Collingdale writes Remy Tuman for The New York Times.
COLLINGDALE, PA
Philadelphia, PA
billypenn.com

100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin

Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tornadopix.com

Philadelphia County Fair: A History of Events at Byberry and Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Experience Food Nostalgia of The 50's at Nifty Fifty's

- The Three Musketeers (Autumn Lockwood, Kevin Waddy, and Michelle Leonard) got together again at Nifty Fifty's in Fishtown at 2431 Aramingo Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125. Earlier, we had been looking at homes in the area. Realtor Dana Friedman had suggested that we go to Nifty Fifty's for burgers and shakes, and once again, Dana was right.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Grab a Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs

Any way you slice it, Main Line residents love their pizza. These are 20 of our favorite spots to grab a perfect pie. Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera Pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
norristown.org

Summer Concert Series at Elmwood Park!

The Norristown Recreation 2022 Summer Concert Series is here!. Every Sunday from June to August, a different band/group takes the stage at the Elmwood Park bandshell for a FREE concert at 7 p.m. Bring some chairs and snacks and enjoy the great entertainment. Here is the 2022 roster:. Aug. 14-...
NORRISTOWN, PA
xpn.org

Radio, Music, and Community: A conversation with Dyana Williams

A Philly legend talks about 50 years as a broadcaster, celebrating Black music, the impact of Philly and more. 2022 is the golden year for veteran disc jockey Dyana Williams. A couple months ago, she received the news of being nominated in the Radio Hall Of Fame after putting five decades in the broadcasting business. Her love for radio started by listening to predominantly Black, New York-based radio stations like WABC and WWRL, and that love is what has fueled the career of a young Williams — known back then as Ebony Moonbeams. Since then, she’s made a name for herself over airwaves in cities such as Washington D.C., New York, and Philadelphia. Whether emceeing concerts for music legends like Curtis Mayfield and Earth, Wind, & Fire, becoming the first African American/Latina woman to works as a rock DJ, or serving the community, Dyana’s voice was always heard, and her actions that helped lead to the creation of Black Music Month was just as loud as the airwaves she was on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
getnews.info

Here Is What To Know About Philadelphia’s History

Philadelphia, aka Philly, is the 6th largest populous city in the USA. It is where the first notion of the American Revolution appeared due to the meeting of the Nation’s Forefathers. Throughout the centuries, Philadelphia has always been one of the most significant places in America, and it still is.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Free Philly Pools Have Already Started to Close: Here's the Schedule

Summer isn't even over but a sure sign of summer is coming to an end. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation announced in a news release that they would begin closing pools this week. The free public pools began closing on Thursday, Aug. 11, and will continue to be drained on a rolling basis through Sept. 7.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

