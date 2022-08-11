A couple who flipped a home for a profit recently gained widespread attention online – because their home was just a shed when they first bought it. Nick and Meghan Lucido bought a shed from Home Depot for about $27,000 in 2019. After renovating it and living in it for about a year, they sold it for a profit – and used that money to build a traditional home.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 27 DAYS AGO