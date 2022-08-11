ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Hurricane Charley made landfall 18 years ago in Florida

Fla. — Saturday marks 18 years since Hurricane Charley made landfall in Florida. Charley caused widespread damage across our area, and was one of four named storms to ravage the state back in 2004. It's been 18 years since Hurricane Charley, a major Category 4 storm, made landfall...
FLORIDA STATE
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
fox13news.com

Crist, Fried hitting the road ahead of Aug. 23 Florida Primary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried are starting statewide tours to try to rally support before the Aug. 23 primary election. Crist will start Saturday in South Florida on what his campaign has dubbed the "Hope For Florida" tour, which will include 10 days of appearances. Fried will launch her "Something New" bus tour on Tuesday, with appearances in Panama City and Tallahassee.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watermelons#Whitwam Organics
Palm Beach Daily News

COVID-19 wave continues to ebb in Florida

The latest coronavirus surge is on the way out in Florida, every major indicator shows. Hospitalizations, newly logged infections, testing positivity rates and viral levels in sewage are all falling, while newly recorded deaths — a lagging statistic — slowly rises. Hospitals statewide counted fewer COVID-positive patients Friday...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
10NEWS

Gulf temps are plenty warm — what does that mean for the tropics?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you’re familiar with summers in Tampa Bay, then you likely know that a trip to the beach quickly becomes less refreshing, especially from July through September. That’s because this is the time frame where water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico normally range...
ENVIRONMENT
fox35orlando.com

3 Florida cities ranked best area to own vacation rental in 2022

Ever thought about renting out your spare room, guest house or even an entire home on rental marketplaces like Airbnb for extra cash? Studies show that short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 per year, according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms. The location of your rental property...
FLORIDA STATE
newstalkflorida.com

Florida’s New Gaming Control Commission to Crack Down on Gambling Market

The Florida Gaming Control Commission is a new regulatory body created to oversee the gambling market in the state. This commission was created in response to the growing popularity of gambling and the need for stronger regulation of this industry. The commission will have various responsibilities, including licensing and regulating casinos, card clubs, and other gaming establishments. They will also be responsible for enforcing gambling laws and investigating complaints.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Windmill and water tower weren’t built to withstand Florida weather

First of all the windmill and water tower at Brownwood were obviously constructed with materials that never had a chance of surviving Florida weather. This seems ridiculously obvious. For the Developer to build these structures in this area with these sorts of materials borders on negligence. Does anyone reading this believe The Villages didn’t know that these materials had no chance of surviving in this climate? They build thousands of homes, rec centers, golf courses and adjacent structures, retail space, etc. etc. Surely they know what materials work and which do not.
DUNEDIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy