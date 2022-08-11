Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Hurricane Charley made landfall 18 years ago in Florida
Fla. — Saturday marks 18 years since Hurricane Charley made landfall in Florida. Charley caused widespread damage across our area, and was one of four named storms to ravage the state back in 2004. It's been 18 years since Hurricane Charley, a major Category 4 storm, made landfall...
floridapolitics.com
South Florida farmers hit 66% phosphorus reduction in previous year, beating 25% benchmark
Farmers have averaged a 57% reduction in phosphorus each year sin 1996, when compared with the 1979-1988 base period. South Florida’s farming community saw its phosphorus discharges fall 66% below levels set during a 1979-1988 base period established under the 1994 Everglades Forever Act. The 1994 law offered incentives...
creators.com
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Central Florida timeshare owners out thousands due to alleged resale scam
ORLANDO, Fla. — Customers of a central Florida company that claims it will sell your unwanted timeshare units for a fee have filed complaints with the state and are fighting to get their money back. WESH 2 Investigates has been looking into this case for two months and talked...
fox13news.com
Crist, Fried hitting the road ahead of Aug. 23 Florida Primary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried are starting statewide tours to try to rally support before the Aug. 23 primary election. Crist will start Saturday in South Florida on what his campaign has dubbed the "Hope For Florida" tour, which will include 10 days of appearances. Fried will launch her "Something New" bus tour on Tuesday, with appearances in Panama City and Tallahassee.
click orlando
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild Oak
Ruins hold a special fascination for many people. They make us think of ancient times when people long ago stood in the exact same spot that we are now standing. For many, thinking of time and space in this way is awe-inspiring.
COVID-19 wave continues to ebb in Florida
The latest coronavirus surge is on the way out in Florida, every major indicator shows. Hospitalizations, newly logged infections, testing positivity rates and viral levels in sewage are all falling, while newly recorded deaths — a lagging statistic — slowly rises. Hospitals statewide counted fewer COVID-positive patients Friday...
fox13news.com
Early voting now underway across Bay Area, with many mail ballots already cast
ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. - Saturday, August 13 was the first day of early voting for seven counties around Tampa Bay. Early voting started in Citrus, Desoto, Hardee, Highlands and Hillsborough counties earlier in the week. Now, all Bay Area registered voters are able to start casting ballots in-person. Midterm elections...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citizens Property Insurance has over one million policies for Florida homeowners; expert explains why that's not good
TAMPA, Fla. — We told you a few weeks ago about how more than half of the private homeowners insurance providers in the state were slated to be downgraded by the financial analysis firm that rates them. That left many people scrambling to Citizens Property Insurance, the government-run and...
click orlando
Sinkholes in Florida are more common than you think. Here’s why
ORLANDO, Fla. – Growing up in central Florida, it’s likely a story of a sinkhole has come up from time to time. For those who are new to the area, this topic may come as a surprise. The Sunshine State has plenty of natural wonders from beautiful beaches...
Florida Mentioned in List of States with the Worst Early Education Systems
Few question that high school education is important. High school is often a prerequisite to college acceptance, technical school acceptance, or, in some cases, the start of a career. However, there has been data to suggest that early education at the pre-k level can also be a contributing factor to student success.
10NEWS
Gulf temps are plenty warm — what does that mean for the tropics?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you’re familiar with summers in Tampa Bay, then you likely know that a trip to the beach quickly becomes less refreshing, especially from July through September. That’s because this is the time frame where water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico normally range...
fox35orlando.com
3 Florida cities ranked best area to own vacation rental in 2022
Ever thought about renting out your spare room, guest house or even an entire home on rental marketplaces like Airbnb for extra cash? Studies show that short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 per year, according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms. The location of your rental property...
Florida Department Of Health Pinellas County Issues Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) today advised residents there has been an increase in mosquito borne-disease activity in areas of Pinellas. Three chickens in a sentinel chicken flock have tested positive for West Nile virus infection,
newstalkflorida.com
Florida’s New Gaming Control Commission to Crack Down on Gambling Market
The Florida Gaming Control Commission is a new regulatory body created to oversee the gambling market in the state. This commission was created in response to the growing popularity of gambling and the need for stronger regulation of this industry. The commission will have various responsibilities, including licensing and regulating casinos, card clubs, and other gaming establishments. They will also be responsible for enforcing gambling laws and investigating complaints.
villages-news.com
Windmill and water tower weren’t built to withstand Florida weather
First of all the windmill and water tower at Brownwood were obviously constructed with materials that never had a chance of surviving Florida weather. This seems ridiculously obvious. For the Developer to build these structures in this area with these sorts of materials borders on negligence. Does anyone reading this believe The Villages didn’t know that these materials had no chance of surviving in this climate? They build thousands of homes, rec centers, golf courses and adjacent structures, retail space, etc. etc. Surely they know what materials work and which do not.
Comments / 0