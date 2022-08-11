ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Crist, Fried hitting the road ahead of Aug. 23 Florida Primary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried are starting statewide tours to try to rally support before the Aug. 23 primary election. Crist will start Saturday in South Florida on what his campaign has dubbed the "Hope For Florida" tour, which will include 10 days of appearances. Fried will launch her "Something New" bus tour on Tuesday, with appearances in Panama City and Tallahassee.
Gov. DeSantis recruiting veterans into Florida classrooms amid teacher shortage across state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - They served our country and now Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes veterans will also answer the call to serve in the classroom as Florida faces a teacher shortage. Getting teachers in the door is no small task, so the governor is getting creative to help fill the gaps in the state by bringing veterans into schools to teach. He said it’s a program that will be beneficial for both the students and the veterans.
FLORIDA STATE
Umbrella swept by wind impales woman at South Carolina beach, killing her

GARDEN CITY, S.C. - A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest on a South Carolina beach, authorities said. The umbrella, which was on the property of a nearby hotel, was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.
Why are gas prices falling and will it continue?

TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices are continuing to fall, and with the national average for a gallon of gas dropping below $4 for the first time in months, it begs the question: Why are they going back down? And will they stay down?. According to AAA, the average price of...
