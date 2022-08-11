Read full article on original website
Crist, Fried hitting the road ahead of Aug. 23 Florida Primary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried are starting statewide tours to try to rally support before the Aug. 23 primary election. Crist will start Saturday in South Florida on what his campaign has dubbed the "Hope For Florida" tour, which will include 10 days of appearances. Fried will launch her "Something New" bus tour on Tuesday, with appearances in Panama City and Tallahassee.
Early voting now underway across Bay Area, with many mail ballots already cast
ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. - Saturday, August 13 was the first day of early voting for seven counties around Tampa Bay. Early voting started in Citrus, Desoto, Hardee, Highlands and Hillsborough counties earlier in the week. Now, all Bay Area registered voters are able to start casting ballots in-person. Midterm elections...
Gov. DeSantis recruiting veterans into Florida classrooms amid teacher shortage across state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - They served our country and now Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes veterans will also answer the call to serve in the classroom as Florida faces a teacher shortage. Getting teachers in the door is no small task, so the governor is getting creative to help fill the gaps in the state by bringing veterans into schools to teach. He said it’s a program that will be beneficial for both the students and the veterans.
Florida isn't doing enough to prevent toxic algae blooms, advocates say
A coalition of environmental groups in Florida put together a progress report on the state’s effort to reduce toxic algae blooms. Advocates said the state is failing to implement enough recommendations three years into the governor’s special taskforce to address the issue.
Umbrella swept by wind impales woman at South Carolina beach, killing her
GARDEN CITY, S.C. - A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest on a South Carolina beach, authorities said. The umbrella, which was on the property of a nearby hotel, was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.
Why are gas prices falling and will it continue?
TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices are continuing to fall, and with the national average for a gallon of gas dropping below $4 for the first time in months, it begs the question: Why are they going back down? And will they stay down?. According to AAA, the average price of...
‘Do what you love’: Bay Area woman turns love of cooking into lucrative lunch wagon
TAMPA, Fla. - Truckin' around the Tampa Bay Area is one woman's dream come true. The Melt Machine is a food truck, but it's also the kitchen Megan Toribio uses to cook hand-crafted cuisine. "We do grilled cheeses, specialty grilled cheeses, we do brisket melt, Philly melt, we also do...
