Ballston Spa Community Center Earns Certification as American Red Cross Managed Disaster Shelter

12 Albany people aided by Red Cross after fire
An early-morning Saturday fire on Spring Street in Albany left 12 people in distress and the American Red Cross says that it gave the individuals immediate aid.
WNYT
Albany fire displaces 12 people
A dozen people are out of their homes after a fire spread across three households early Saturday morning. It happened on Spring Street in Albany. The Red Cross says it’s now helping seven adults and five children, from two to seventeen years old with food and shelter.
Like Bowling? Thank this 100 Year Old Schenectady Native
The potato chip, the club sandwich and Jello are all products that were invented (or at least believed to be invented) in the Capital Region. New York State as a whole can take credit for many more including toilet paper, Pepto Bismol and chicken nuggets. Well, if you hit up...
WNYT
Fulton County motel helps people unplug
Want to go back in time? The Lakeside Motel at Canada Lake in Fulton County could be your ticket. The knotty pine rooms have no TV and no WiFi, but there is a beautiful view of the Adirondacks and plenty more. The motel has been in business since 1960. It’s...
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation
UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Glens Falls Hospital names its next president
This week, Glens Falls Hospital announced its next president and CEO. Paul Scimeca has been named as the hospital's next leader, after three decades of work with the hospital. Scimeca has served as interim CEO since Jan. 1, after the retirement of former president Diane Shugrue.
Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years
A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
Rabies alert issued in Fort Hunter
The Montgomery County Department of Health has issued an alert for the Railroad Street area in Fort Hunter after a fox tested positive for rabies.
Troy to hold electronic recycling event
Collar City residents will have a chance to recycle electronics at a free materials collection event, planned for Saturday, Sept. 10.
Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend
If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
DEC calls for pool owners to watch out for beetles
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making a call out to anyone with a pool. Next time you go out to take a dip, keep an eye out for an invasive insect that could cause significant harm to New York's natural ecosystem.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
A District Divided - New Gender Guidelines Spark Controversy in Ballston Spa CSD
BALLSTON SPA — Echoes from the U.S. Department of Education’s new interpretation of Title IX in June of 2021 have finally made their mark in Saratoga County, and it has sparked some controversy amongst concerned parents. On Wednesday, August 3, the Ballston Spa School Board unanimously passed Policy 7552 “Student Gender and Identity” which stated, according to the Ballston Spa website, that a transgender student may request and be allowed access to the male/female bathrooms or locker rooms that are in alignment with their gender expression. This choice is governed by the school policy, which in turn is governed by New York State and federal law.
Benefit held for East Greenbush accident victims
Max's grandmother, 88-year-old Rita Buhl, and his mother, 50-year-old Roberta Kenny, were killed when they were hit by a car walking across Columbia Turnpike August 9.
wamc.org
NY National Guard holds groundbreaking ceremony at Latham headquarters
The New York National Guard held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday in Latham to launch a $3.7 million renovation of the 36-year-old headquarters. The Joint Force Headquarters complex will undergo work to upgrade its interior and efficiency, as well as to meet Federal Antiterrorism Force Protection requirements. The building originally had a driveway running between buildings, but following the September 11th attacks, the drive was closed off and the grounds redesigned for security.
glensfallschronicle.com
Taste of the North County called off; Kiwanis hopes in ’23
Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s Taste of the North Country food festival will NOT take place as scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Glens Falls City Park. It “just isn’t possible this year,” organizer Jerrod Ogden told The Chronicle. “We had very few restaurants sign up, and...
Latham Mall- Still Loved and Missed in Upstate a Decade After Demo!
Nothing tugs at our emotional heartstrings like seeing old photos from places or events in Upstate New York that take us back to a specific time or a place in our lives. The following gallery will more than likely do just that - as we've been able to obtain a massive gallery of quality photos taken from inside the iconic Latham Circle Mall, just a short time before it was demolished in 2013. How many of these stores, salons, restaurants, and shops do you recognize? See the images below!
Saratoga County sheriff looking for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Unique Preschool to Open in Downtown Ballston Spa
BALLSTON SPA — Speech Stars Preschool, the life work of lead teacher Corey Ott, is finally set to open in downtown Ballston Spa. The private speech and language enrichment program, which is held on weekday mornings from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at 15 W. High St., is designed for children ages three to four. Students may enroll with or without a current individualized education plan. “Speech Stars Preschool is unique in that, due to my background and training, I will be incorporating specific aspects of speech sound production, language development, social skills, and pre-literacy skills throughout each daily program, making for a natural learning environment,” said Ott. With a focus on learning through play, children enrolled in Speech Stars will certainly benefit from Ott’s 25 years of experience of working with children.
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
