Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 attendee who attacked FBI building previously handled classified info for military: Report
The suspect who was killed by Ohio police in a standoff after he attempted to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati was previously known to the agency and had handled classified military information while working for the Navy, according to reports. The suspect, identified as Ricky Shiffer, worked for the...
MilitaryTimes
Gunman who targeted FBI office was Navy, Army National Guard veteran
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A gunman who died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office apparently went on social media and called for federal agents to be killed “on sight” following the search at former President Donald Trump’s home, a law enforcement official said.
nypressnews.com
Andrew McCabe reacts to Ohio police killing gunman following attempted breach of FBI office – CNN Video
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says police killing a gunman following an attempted breach at the FBI Cincinnati office is a potent example of the state of the threat of political violence in this country. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press News:Latest News Headlines.
WTOL-TV
Armed man tries to breach FBI office in Cincinnati, killed after standoff
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say the armed man wearing body armor who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati Thursday has died after being shot by law enforcement following an hourslong standoff. The man is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to...
Man dead after alleged FBI breach attempt leads to standoff
The suspect then drove off on I-71, leading officers from the Ohio State Patrol towards Columbus before stopping by I-71 and State Route 73. There is currently an ongoing police situation at this location.
Suspect dead after multi-hour standoff, FBI threat
A standoff that started Thursday morning ended around 5 p.m. after a suspect who attempted to break into the FBI building in Cincinnati fired multiple shots at law enforcement officers.
Fox 19
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was...
Fox 19
Man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker fails to appear in court
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker at a restaurant was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning, but did not show. Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is being accused of fatally stabbing his co-worker in the neck at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall on Friday, according to police.
Dayton man convicted of rape in 2014 can file for new trial
DAYTON — A Dayton man convicted of rape in 2014 will be allowed to file for a new trial, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled. Tracy McNeal was accused of rape after an incident at a Dayton Apartment complex. In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled that a trial...
Video: I-71 chase after man tried breaking into Ohio FBI building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Video released Friday by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the aftermath of an attempted break-in at the FBI Cincinnati office and the lead-in to a nearly six-hour standoff. The majority of the video showed suspect Ricky Shiffer, 42, trailing ahead of a single marked patrol car with the lights off […]
Customs officers seize fake jewelry, watches worth nearly $7M in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati recently seized three shipments of counterfeit jewelry and watches that, had they been genuine, would have been worth $6.88 million. According to a news release, the first shipment originated from Hong Kong and was en route to a private...
Gunman opens fire into Hamilton home, family believes son was targeted
A gunman was captured on camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to remain anonymous for safety concerns, believes their teenage son was targeted.
Shooting victim walks into Miami Valley Hospital; Police investigating
DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 5:51 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. >>Coroner IDs security guard killed in MVH shooting,...
1 dead from multiple stab wounds at BJ's Brewhouse in Springdale
According to court documents, Tolentino told police a witch told him "the other man was going to shoot him in the head with a gun so that was why he stabbed him."
wamwamfm.com
Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot
RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
myfox28columbus.com
Some believe harsh political rhetoric leading to higher gun sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 is taking a deeper look into the role politics and social media can play in incidents like Thursday's incident at an FBI office in Cincinnati. Investigators are poring over the suspect's accounts. According to CNN, in one post the suspect even called on people to visit gun shops and be ready for armed combat.
Do you recognize them? Public asked to help ID suspect in credit card theft
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card. The sheriff’s office said the man used a credit card without authorization from the owner on July 28 at a Speedway in Harrison Township.
WLWT 5
CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
“There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton Friday evening. “Someone’s getting stabbed,” a caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request. Crews were called to Wentworth Apartments around...
Cincinnati police arrest 2 in OTR shooting, believe third person fired shots
Diablo McCoats and Jarvis Barnes have both been arrested in connection with the shooting OTr shooting that left nine injured early Sunday morning.
