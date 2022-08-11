ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

MilitaryTimes

Gunman who targeted FBI office was Navy, Army National Guard veteran

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A gunman who died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office apparently went on social media and called for federal agents to be killed “on sight” following the search at former President Donald Trump’s home, a law enforcement official said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker fails to appear in court

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker at a restaurant was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning, but did not show. Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is being accused of fatally stabbing his co-worker in the neck at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall on Friday, according to police.
SPRINGDALE, OH
Donald Trump
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man convicted of rape in 2014 can file for new trial

DAYTON — A Dayton man convicted of rape in 2014 will be allowed to file for a new trial, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled. Tracy McNeal was accused of rape after an incident at a Dayton Apartment complex. In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled that a trial...
NBC4 Columbus

Video: I-71 chase after man tried breaking into Ohio FBI building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Video released Friday by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the aftermath of an attempted break-in at the FBI Cincinnati office and the lead-in to a nearly six-hour standoff. The majority of the video showed suspect Ricky Shiffer, 42, trailing ahead of a single marked patrol car with the lights off […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wamwamfm.com

Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot

RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
RICHMOND, IN
myfox28columbus.com

Some believe harsh political rhetoric leading to higher gun sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 is taking a deeper look into the role politics and social media can play in incidents like Thursday's incident at an FBI office in Cincinnati. Investigators are poring over the suspect's accounts. According to CNN, in one post the suspect even called on people to visit gun shops and be ready for armed combat.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
CINCINNATI, OH

