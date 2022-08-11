Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
UVA Student Council Executive Board on anniversary of 2017 events
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- To mark the fifth anniversary of the events of Aug. 11 and 12, 2017, the University of Virginia Student Council Executive Board says it continues to support the people impacted. In a message sent on Thursday, the board urges UVA to take several steps to...
cbs19news
Congregate Charlottesville provides presence for support at Heather Heyer Way
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) --Friday, members of a local activist clergy organization, Congregate Charlottesville, spent time on Heather Heyer Way. Heather Heyer was an American Paralegal, who became a symbol for civil rights, after she was murdered during the 2017, "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville. People gathered there to...
cbs19news
UVA falls to Charlotte in preseason opener
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 Sports) -- The UVA men's soccer team fell to Charlotte 3-2 in their preseason opener at Klockner. The 49ers got on the board early when Alex Willis connected to Kameron Lacey to put home. Virginia came close to evening the score just before halftime with a goal from Leo Afonso but was ruled offside.
cbs19news
Congregate Charlottesville holds a walking vigil
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Friday night a walking vigil hosted by Congregate Charlottesville took place. It was a one-mile walk that started at the First Baptist Church on West Main. This is the oldest Black church in Charlottesville. They made five additional stops at places where people took a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
PCOB announces launch of online complaint portal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several initiatives have been launched to help a Charlottesville board that has been created in the wake of issues with local law enforcement. Earlier this year, the Police Civilian Oversight Board looked for a company to help with an only system to receive and process...
cbs19news
Cavaliers taking next steps 'one percent' at a time
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As UVA volleyball enters year two under head coach Shannon Wells, the second-year coach does not shy away from her ultimate goal for the program. "Ultimately our step here is to win a national championship, and how long that takes I don't know," Wells said,...
cbs19news
Mike Green primed for bigger role in year two with Wahoos
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- In one of Virginia's biggest games of the season against one of the biggest tests for the Cavalier defense, Mike Green came up with his first highlight. The sophomore linebacker sacked the ACC Player of the Year to be in Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, forcing one...
cbs19news
Police say body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Godfrey, Spaanstra pick up preseason All-ACC nods
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Lia Godfrey and Alexa Spaanstra represented Virginia as preseason All-ACC selections, while the Cavaliers were picked to finish second in the conference. The ACC released the preseason coaches poll and All-ACC team on Thursday. The conference's coaches voted Duke (156 points) as the preseason pick...
cbs19news
#16 Camps | Hornets hungry for more success
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Inside the gym at Orange County High School the hornets are fighting through every challenge thrown their way. “We got a lot of fight in us and we just got to make sure we handle adversity good," said senior offensive lineman Chase Rollins, "We're not gonna give up.”
cbs19news
Kings Dominion prepares for more thrills and family fun for the 2023 season
DOSWELL, VA (CBS19 NEWS) -- Kings Dominion, the region's premier amusement park has announced that they have a full lineup of seasonal events for the fall and winter that will offer more fun and memories for guests of all ages. Kings Dominion will have fall and winter dates. Here is the list of the following events for the fall or winter event dates:
Comments / 0