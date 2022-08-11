Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Deputies looking for missing Spokane Valley man
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week. Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on August 7. Deputies say McCollum has a...
nspiremagazine.com
Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID
The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
$40 million to go to Kootenai Health expansion
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A $40 million expansion project that includes the Kootenai Health Heart Center, operating rooms and Kootenai Outpatient Surgery is moving ahead at Kootenai Health, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It will add 37,000 square feet to the heart center, nine new patient...
Nelson, Nowels to face off in Spokane County Sheriff race this November
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The results for one of Spokane County’s most highly-contested primary races started were officially certified on Tuesday, Aug. 16. As of now, John Nowels and Wade Nelson will advance to the November election for Spokane County Sheriff. Nowels received 53.74% of the total votes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Dive team recovers body from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting
PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
KXLY
KCSO asks for help locating runaway boy and missing brother in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating one runaway boy and his missing little brother. Micah and Ryder Matlock left their home in Hayden on Sunday at 2 p.m. and do not have cell phones. They are known to frequent areas such as Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
Police cruiser t-boned in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police Officer’s car was t-boned in downtown Spokane on Tuesday. The crash took place near 2nd and Stevens. The officer was responding to a report of a fight at STA center when they were hit by a red truck in the intersection. Police said a victim reported a suspect trying to stab them. Officers who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Spokane finalizes agreement to move Spokane Fire dispatching from department to SREC
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved a five-year labor agreement with Local 29, which represents firefighters and dispatchers, to transfer dispatch services from the Spokane Fire Department to the regional agency at SREC. The agreement passed by a vote of 5-1. According to a press release from the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Family grieving after mom and daughter die in similar crash decades apart
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died in a crash along West Downriver Dr. last week. 23-year-old Sunniva Seat was a passenger when the car plummeted 50 feet down an embankment. She was partially ejected and found dead at the scene. The...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane fire crews respond to house fire across from Holy Family Hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - A home on Nebraska and Lidgerwood went up in flames Tuesday. Crews are on the scene working to mitigate the damage. The home is across the street from Lidgerwood Elementary and Holy Family Hospital. Smoke is visible from around the area. KHQ is on the scene. Check...
City of Spokane reactivates cooling plan in anticipation of high temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — In response to another upcoming heatwave, the city has once again reactivated its cooling plans. Library hours have been extended beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, through Sunday, Aug. 21. The following libraries will be open until 8 p.m. from Tuesday until Sunday:. Central – 906 W. Main...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spokane man fraudulently obtains nearly $55k in COVID relief funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another fraud has been uncovered in Spokane. 42-year-old Edward Thomas has been sentenced to five years of probation for fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds. The CARES Act was signed to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prosecutors said Thomas took advantage of the benefits...
KHQ Right Now
Wreck on I-90 at Idaho Road causes significant delays
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - An accident on I-90 has caused significant delays. One westbound lane is blocked while emergency crews respond, while traffic has slowed considerably in eastbound lanes as drivers move past the crash, with backup through Flora. The cause of the crash has not be released, nor has...
Incumbent Haskell, Conklin advance to general election for Spokane County Prosecutor
SPOKANE, Wash. — Deb Conklin will face off against incumbent Larry Haskell in the November race for Spokane County Prosecutor. Certified election results show Haskell received 28.02% of the votes while Conklin received 27.13% of the votes, a margin of less than 1%. Because candidates Steffanie Collins and Stephanie...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Legacy' lives on the water
COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
Take your dogs to cool off at Paws in the Pool!
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — August 28 marks the official dog day of the summer. With temperatures forecasted in the high-90s on Sunday, it will be a great time to take your furry friend and cool off somewhere. Lucky for you, Paws in the Pool is happening at the Valley...
FOX 28 Spokane
Two families lose their homes after burning letter sparked a bedroom fire at East Central duplex
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two families were left without a home Sunday morning after a duplex caught fire in east central Spokane. “We’re completely displaced,” said resident Jessica Thorpe. “We’re on our own—we’re struggling.”. Thorpe and her two children live the side of the...
Crews continue work on new Kramer Pkwy under-crossing in Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers going through Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake can expect some closures Tuesday night through Friday morning on I-90. The Washington Department of Transportation says crews will be setting girders for the Kramer Parkway under-crossing over I-90. RELATED: Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline During this work, expect to take the N Barker Rd...
KHQ Right Now
Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0