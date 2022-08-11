ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

FOX 28 Spokane

Deputies looking for missing Spokane Valley man

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week. Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on August 7. Deputies say McCollum has a...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
nspiremagazine.com

Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID

The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

$40 million to go to Kootenai Health expansion

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A $40 million expansion project that includes the Kootenai Health Heart Center, operating rooms and Kootenai Outpatient Surgery is moving ahead at Kootenai Health, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It will add 37,000 square feet to the heart center, nine new patient...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dive team recovers body from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting

PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
PASCO, WA
KXLY

KCSO asks for help locating runaway boy and missing brother in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating one runaway boy and his missing little brother. Micah and Ryder Matlock left their home in Hayden on Sunday at 2 p.m. and do not have cell phones. They are known to frequent areas such as Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police cruiser t-boned in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police Officer’s car was t-boned in downtown Spokane on Tuesday. The crash took place near 2nd and Stevens. The officer was responding to a report of a fight at STA center when they were hit by a red truck in the intersection. Police said a victim reported a suspect trying to stab them. Officers who...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane man fraudulently obtains nearly $55k in COVID relief funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another fraud has been uncovered in Spokane. 42-year-old Edward Thomas has been sentenced to five years of probation for fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds. The CARES Act was signed to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prosecutors said Thomas took advantage of the benefits...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Wreck on I-90 at Idaho Road causes significant delays

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - An accident on I-90 has caused significant delays. One westbound lane is blocked while emergency crews respond, while traffic has slowed considerably in eastbound lanes as drivers move past the crash, with backup through Flora. The cause of the crash has not be released, nor has...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Legacy' lives on the water

COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews continue work on new Kramer Pkwy under-crossing in Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers going through Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake can expect some closures Tuesday night through Friday morning on I-90. The Washington Department of Transportation says crews will be setting girders for the Kramer Parkway under-crossing over I-90. RELATED: Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline During this work, expect to take the N Barker Rd...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
SPOKANE, WA
