ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GO in the Know: Disney+ Price Hike, SNAP Scam Alert & Top Financial News for August 11

By Gary Dudak
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177jf4_0hDc9aOP00

Another day, another roundup of today’s top financial stories . Go ahead — learn a little.

The Big Lead: Disney+ and Hulu Will Be More Expensive This Fall

Inflation is also hitting streaming services, so get ready to pay more for your Disney+ subscription. Disney announced it would be increasing its pricing and introducing an ad-supported subscription offering that will be available across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and the Disney Bundle.

Read the full story here

Tax Spotlight: Will Inflation Reduction Act Impact Who Is More Likely To Be Audited?

If the Inflation Reduction Act passes through the House and gets sent to President Biden to sign on Friday, many questions about the Act’s vaguely termed IRS Tax Enforcement provision will still remain unanswered.

Read the full story here

That’s Concerning: SNAP Benefit Scam

Connecticut’s Department of Social Services is warning SNAP and Cash EBT recipients to be cautious of skimming scams.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Back-To-School Tax Credits

Here are nine states that provide back-to-school tax credit relief for families, per EdChoice.

Read the full story here

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : GO in the Know: Disney+ Price Hike, SNAP Scam Alert & Top Financial News for August 11

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Espn#The Disney Bundle#House#Irs Tax Enforcement#Ebt#Gobankingrates Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
IRS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
180K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy