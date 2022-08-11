Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
Riley County fire crews safely rescue driver following crash near Randolph
Crews with Riley County Fire District No. 1 made a rescue early Friday morning after a car crashed into a tree line just west of the Green Randolph Road bridge near Fancy Creek State Park. Shortly after 4 a.m. crews from two north county stations were dispatched and made access...
1350kman.com
County Engineer advises smoke in area and road work starts next week
Riley County Assistant Engineer Evan McMillan told commissioners Thursday about some work that will be starting next week. He anticipates the brush will burn for about a week, keeping smoke in the area. The asphalt overlay will take about a month to complete. His department has another project on the...
