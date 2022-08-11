ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon

HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Moreau, NY
Wilton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton, NY
WNYT

Schoharie County brush fire extinguished

A group effort put out a brush fire Saturday in Schoharie County before it got any worse. Schoharie, Middleburgh and Central Bridge Fire Departments were called to Terrace Mountain Road this afternoon in Schoharie, for a reported brush fire. It took crews about ten minutes to knock down the flames...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Guilderland Police Arrest 3 Accused of Stealing! Are These Items Yours?

Do you live or work in the Sand Lake area of Guilderland? Are you missing anything? Power tools, generator, ATV?. On Tuesday August 9th, there was a report of equipment stolen from a construction site in Guilderland. Soon after officers started their investigation it appears that many items had been stolen in addition to those reported. If you have been missing anything, police may have located your property. Here's what was taken and who is suspected of the crimes.
GUILDERLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trooper Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saratoga County Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office#The New York State Police#Trooper Salaway#Ems
WRGB

Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops

TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy