Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wilton
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Wilton Friday morning. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said they are not releasing the victim's identity until the next of kin is notified.
Saratoga County sheriff looking for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia.
WNYT
Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon
HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
Benefit held for East Greenbush accident victims
Max's grandmother, 88-year-old Rita Buhl, and his mother, 50-year-old Roberta Kenny, were killed when they were hit by a car walking across Columbia Turnpike August 9.
Thompson’s Lake drowning victim identified
The Albany County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who drowned in Thompson's Lake on Thursday. He has been identified as Mahbeer Magasa, 58, of Guyana.
WNYT
Schoharie County brush fire extinguished
A group effort put out a brush fire Saturday in Schoharie County before it got any worse. Schoharie, Middleburgh and Central Bridge Fire Departments were called to Terrace Mountain Road this afternoon in Schoharie, for a reported brush fire. It took crews about ten minutes to knock down the flames...
Guilderland Police Arrest 3 Accused of Stealing! Are These Items Yours?
Do you live or work in the Sand Lake area of Guilderland? Are you missing anything? Power tools, generator, ATV?. On Tuesday August 9th, there was a report of equipment stolen from a construction site in Guilderland. Soon after officers started their investigation it appears that many items had been stolen in addition to those reported. If you have been missing anything, police may have located your property. Here's what was taken and who is suspected of the crimes.
Fulton County man allegedly impersonates deputy
A 62-year-old man was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after a complaint that he falsely identified himself as an employee of the Sheriff's Office.
Police looking for Pownal Stewart’s burglary suspect
Vermont State Police are looking for information about a burglary at the Stewart's Shops at 7594 Route 7 in Pownal. The burglary reportedly happened on August 12 around 1:45 a.m.
Albany man allegedly hands police fake ID
An Albany man, who has allegedly given police a forged license several times to get out of tickets, was nabbed for the same crime on Monday.
3 arrested after NYSP find stolen equipment in Sand Lake
Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing construction equipment and other items. New York State Police said they found the stolen equipment on a property in Sand Lake and are looking for the owners of the other items that appear to be stolen.
Hudson Falls police chief retires
On Friday, the village of Hudson Falls said goodbye to its police chief. Hudson Falls Police Department Chief Scott Gillis retired effective Friday, Aug. 12, after several decades of service.
WRGB
Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops
TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
Drug-impaired driver convicted after Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man faces up to four years behind bars after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
WRGB
Puppy being treated after found severely injured and unable to stand
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is treating a 10 -14 week old puppy they say is a victim of animal abuse. According to a release, the dog was brought to them by Schenectady Police with several injuries, and unable to stand on her own. The...
Albany man accused of fatally stabbing roommate
An Albany man who fatally stabbed his roommate early Friday morning on Clinton Street has been arrested, according to the Albany Police Department.
Rensselaer police chief retires after 33 years
After more than three decades of service, the chief of the Rensselaer Police Department is retiring. Chief James Frankowski started with the police department in 1989.
Police recover body from Thompson’s Lake
The Albany County Sheriff's Office has recovered a body from Thompson's Lake. Sheriff Craig Apple said around 1:40 p.m. that they were investigating a possible drowning in the lake. The man reportedly went under the water and did not resurface.
12 Albany people aided by Red Cross after fire
An early-morning Saturday fire on Spring Street in Albany left 12 people in distress and the American Red Cross says that it gave the individuals immediate aid.
Greenwich man charged for false crime report
State Police arrested Kenneth Straight on Thursday for a false crime report that he made back in March. He is being charged with three misdemeanors.
