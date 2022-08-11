With the help of her collection of novelty tights. Call it childish, but Sara Camposarcone is dressing for her younger self. Hence her collection of 40+ novelty tights — the cherries on the top of an eclectic sartorial sundae that any kid would devour. It’s so playful that the content creator has inspired comparisons on social media to TV and movie characters. “I get [likened to] Ms. Frizzle from The Magic School Bus all the time,” she says from her home base in Hamilton, Ont. Other honourable mentions? Effie Trinket from The Hunger Games and (the most niche of them all) the babysitter from the 2003 film The Cat in the Hat. But Camposarcone takes these comparisons as a compliment. “If people relate me to any kind of character from their past, I think it’s pretty cool.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO