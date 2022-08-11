Three more cruise ships have canceled their trips to Kodiak this summer, that’s according to a press release from Alaska Maritime Agencies. This summer is the first since 2019 that cruise ships have come to Kodiak Island. And 15 cruise ships were scheduled to call in Kodiak when Alaska Maritime Agencies released its schedule in March. The new cancellations mean that 7 will now visit the island.

KODIAK, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO