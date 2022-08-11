Read full article on original website
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
Urgent vodka recall: This vodka might contain shards of glass
Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks
Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year. Lyons has now updated...
Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens
There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores
We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles
Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles after more than 60 years.
Vodka Recall Issued Over Concerns of Glass in Product
Those with a hankering for dill pickle-flavored vodka may want to think twice before taking a sip. On Aug. 2, Minhas Sask Ventures Inc. recalled Sask Prairie brand Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka after pieces of glass were found inside at least one bottle. The recall, however, isn't widespread, and only affects consumers Canada.
World’s Largest Beer Exporter Will Cut Production Due to Climate Change
In a development that may finally get more Americans to pay attention to climate change, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced earlier this week that beer production in the northern regions of his country will cease due to severe water shortages, according to Fortune. Heineken and Mexican beer giant...
Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles, here’s why
Sprite is making a major change to its packaging. The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, which have been a part of the soft drink’s brand identity for several decades. Coca-Cola said that the lemon and lime-flavored soda is shifting all of its PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging from its signature green color to clear, starting August 1st, as part of the beverage company’s wider efforts to become more environmentally responsible.
Is Styrofoam Recyclable?
How many times have you grabbed a cup of coffee, picked up takeout in a Styrofoam container or used a Styrofoam plate at a picnic, only to toss it in the trash a few hours later? Those who care about sustainable living may want to invest in a reusable coffee cup, start patronizing a sustainable fast food restaurant or learn how to recycle the right way, because not only is Styrofoam not generally recyclable, but it’s also bad for the environment.
NUK Baby Bottles Found to Have High Lead Content; Product Recall Issued for Amazon Exclusive
Parents who purchased NUK baby bottles from Amazon.com, where it was exclusively sold for U.S. and Canadian consumers, should know that a recall order has been issued for its glass bottles due to high lead content. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the specific NUK items for...
32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks
Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
Lyons Magnus expands recall of Oatly, Stumptown and other beverages over microbial contamination
Lyons Magnus has announced that following continued collaboration and consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Company is expanding its July 28, 2022, recall of nutritional and beverage products because of potential microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Root cause analysis indicates that...
America's five most popular beers revealed
A recent poll finds that despite a bevy of domestic choices, Americans really seem to have a taste for imports when it comes to their favorite beer.
Major supermarkets have banned disposable barbecues from being sold
Several UK supermarkets have pulled disposable barbecues from their shelves amid the ongoing heatwave. With the UK currently experiencing high temperatures and dry conditions, several areas in the south of England have been given drought status and firefighters have been left battling ‘brutal’ grass fires. The Met Office's...
At some coffee shops, dairy-free milk isn't free
Coffee lovers in the U.S. are increasingly opting for nondairy milk in their drinks, but at several major chains, like Starbucks, Dunkin' and Peet's, dairy-free isn’t free. Instead, milks like soy, oat, almond and coconut can cost up to $1 extra. The surcharge has prompted protests from the animal...
Best New Espresso Machines and Tools for Better Home Brewing
Over the past few years, the coffeeshop experience has been transplanted into our homes, bringing a new level of gravitas to home espresso. In support of this shift, espresso machine manufacturers are adding far greater levels of control and technology to consumer machines while scaling down their pro-grade products for home use. Add an endless […]
The Hospital of the Future Will Be Grown, Not Built
Hospitals are hard. They are complicated, expensive buildings that are always being reinvented and rebuilt as ideas and technologies change. Sometimes great buildings, like Chicago's Prentice Women's Hospital by Bernard Goldberg or Toronto's Riverdale Hospital by Howard Chapman, are lost because some hospital bureaucrat says, "It doesn't meet our current needs." Then they build the new one and, 20 years later, go through the same exercise again. Maybe we have been doing this wrong.
Meet Frank Nitti, Al Capone’s Right-Hand Man Who Eventually Took Over The Chicago Outfit
Known as “The Enforcer,” Frank Nitti ruthlessly orchestrated untold murders for Capone — but always had the smarts to keep his own fingerprints off the gun. When legendary Chicago mob boss Al Capone was imprisoned on income tax charges, he hand-picked his first cousin, Frank Nitti, as the new gangland boss. Already Capone’s most ruthless enforcer, Nitti would go on to survive at least one attempt on his life and extort millions from Hollywood movie studios — but was forever haunted by the claustrophobic prospect of a prison cell.
This Breakfast Sandwich Maker with 21,000+ Five-Star Ratings Delivers 'Restaurant-Style' Meals in Minutes
Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day. And whether you prefer your meals savory, sweet, or a mix of each — getting your fix on busy mornings can sometimes be a challenge. Fortunately, satisfying your cravings has never been easier with this handy little breakfast appliance that delivers restaurant-quality sandwiches in a jiff.
