ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 2

Related
BGR.com

Urgent vodka recall: This vodka might contain shards of glass

Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
HEALTH
Popculture

Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Popculture

Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Vodka Recall Issued Over Concerns of Glass in Product

Those with a hankering for dill pickle-flavored vodka may want to think twice before taking a sip. On Aug. 2, Minhas Sask Ventures Inc. recalled Sask Prairie brand Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka after pieces of glass were found inside at least one bottle. The recall, however, isn't widespread, and only affects consumers Canada.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Bottles#The Beer Store#Food Drink#Business Industry#Beverages#Linus Business#Brewers Retail
geekspin

Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles, here’s why

Sprite is making a major change to its packaging. The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, which have been a part of the soft drink’s brand identity for several decades. Coca-Cola said that the lemon and lime-flavored soda is shifting all of its PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging from its signature green color to clear, starting August 1st, as part of the beverage company’s wider efforts to become more environmentally responsible.
ENVIRONMENT
Reader's Digest

Is Styrofoam Recyclable?

How many times have you grabbed a cup of coffee, picked up takeout in a Styrofoam container or used a Styrofoam plate at a picnic, only to toss it in the trash a few hours later? Those who care about sustainable living may want to invest in a reusable coffee cup, start patronizing a sustainable fast food restaurant or learn how to recycle the right way, because not only is Styrofoam not generally recyclable, but it’s also bad for the environment.
VERMONT STATE
Thrillist

32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks

Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foodsafetynews.com

Lyons Magnus expands recall of Oatly, Stumptown and other beverages over microbial contamination

Lyons Magnus has announced that following continued collaboration and consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Company is expanding its July 28, 2022, recall of nutritional and beverage products because of potential microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Root cause analysis indicates that...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

At some coffee shops, dairy-free milk isn't free

Coffee lovers in the U.S. are increasingly opting for nondairy milk in their drinks, but at several major chains, like Starbucks, Dunkin' and Peet's, dairy-free isn’t free. Instead, milks like soy, oat, almond and coconut can cost up to $1 extra. The surcharge has prompted protests from the animal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mens Journal

Best New Espresso Machines and Tools for Better Home Brewing

Over the past few years, the coffeeshop experience has been transplanted into our homes, bringing a new level of gravitas to home espresso. In support of this shift, espresso machine manufacturers are adding far greater levels of control and technology to consumer machines while scaling down their pro-grade products for home use. Add an endless […]
LIFESTYLE
Tree Hugger

The Hospital of the Future Will Be Grown, Not Built

Hospitals are hard. They are complicated, expensive buildings that are always being reinvented and rebuilt as ideas and technologies change. Sometimes great buildings, like Chicago's Prentice Women's Hospital by Bernard Goldberg or Toronto's Riverdale Hospital by Howard Chapman, are lost because some hospital bureaucrat says, "It doesn't meet our current needs." Then they build the new one and, 20 years later, go through the same exercise again. Maybe we have been doing this wrong.
HEALTH
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Frank Nitti, Al Capone’s Right-Hand Man Who Eventually Took Over The Chicago Outfit

Known as “The Enforcer,” Frank Nitti ruthlessly orchestrated untold murders for Capone — but always had the smarts to keep his own fingerprints off the gun. When legendary Chicago mob boss Al Capone was imprisoned on income tax charges, he hand-picked his first cousin, Frank Nitti, as the new gangland boss. Already Capone’s most ruthless enforcer, Nitti would go on to survive at least one attempt on his life and extort millions from Hollywood movie studios — but was forever haunted by the claustrophobic prospect of a prison cell.
CHICAGO, IL
Food & Wine

This Breakfast Sandwich Maker with 21,000+ Five-Star Ratings Delivers 'Restaurant-Style' Meals in Minutes

Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day. And whether you prefer your meals savory, sweet, or a mix of each — getting your fix on busy mornings can sometimes be a challenge. Fortunately, satisfying your cravings has never been easier with this handy little breakfast appliance that delivers restaurant-quality sandwiches in a jiff.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy