Brazil's Eletrobras reports 45% drop in Q2 net profit
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday reported its second-quarter net income fell 45%, hit by the provision for losses in investments. In the first earnings report since its privatization, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a net income of 1.4 billion reais ($276.03 million).
TechCrunch
Digital pensions platform Penfold raises $8.5M Series A led by Bridford Group
Also participating in the round was Jeremy Coller, Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Coller Capital. Penfold also raised additional funding via a crowdfund amongst its customer base. The cash will be used to expand Penfold’s workplace pension division. Chris Eastwood, Co-Founder at Penfold, commented (in a statement): “It’s...
Upstart Claims It Is Significantly Outperforming FICO, but the Market Isn't Buying It
Despite Upstart's claim on credit performance, the stock has sold off intensely. Bank partners originated much fewer loans using Upstart in the quarter. The bond market also seems to have very little faith in the company's model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
TechCrunch
Google fined $40M+ for misleading location-tracking settings on Android
Australia’s Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) instigated proceedings against Google and its Australia subsidiary back in October 2019, going on to take the tech giant to court for making misleading representations to consumers about the collection and use of their personal location data on Android phones, between January 2017 and December 2018.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Volta Are Powering Higher Today
Volta reported strong revenue growth in the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
So, when is the SoftBank Execution Fund III dropping?
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann worked with Grace to record yet another weekly roundup on all the tech news that may have flown past your radar. Or bumped into it so hard that you’re still dizzy and looking for more information. Regardless of where you’re at, here’s what we got into:
TechCrunch
As companies fight to retain talent, employee benefits startups might escape cost cuts
There was a spike in the number of startups offering employee benefits services through a B2B2C model last year, as nearly every company focused on employee benefits amid the Great Resignation in an effort to retain and attract talent. These startups sell everything from paid care leave coordination and fertility services to discounted gym memberships to consumers through their employers.
TechCrunch
Amazon launches AWS Private 5G so companies can build their own 4G mobile networks
AWS first announced AWS Private 5G in early preview late last year, but it’s now officially available to AWS customers starting in its U.S. East (Ohio), U.S. East (N. Virginia), and U.S. West (Oregon) regions, with plans to roll it out internationally “in the near future.”. But —...
TechCrunch
As other startups slash spending and hoard cash, Databricks hits accelerator
Databricks now says that it’s no longer counting ARR, but instead looks at quarterly earnings and calculates a yearly run rate instead. However you measure it, the company is making money fast and the external economic conditions that have put the brakes on many companies’ growth rates don’t seem to be having much impact on Databricks.
TechCrunch
Wire grabs fresh funding for secure messaging tech that’s big with G7 governments
The messaging tool — which launched almost a decade ago — was originally conceived as a fresh take on secure consumer comms, drawing on certain connections to Skype (including early backing from Friis). But with increasingly fierce competition in the consumer space, from the likes of WhatsApp and...
MLS・
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Samsung’s vice chairman receives presidential pardon for bribery conviction
Last night was a full moon, somehow it’s already halfway through August, and did you know there’s a Beach Plum LaCroix flavor? The world’s gone topsy-turvy, but at least it’s time for the weekend. What did you do this week that made you feel alive? Can...
TechCrunch
Uniswap Labs COO MC Lader on the incentives behind DeFi
This week on Chain Reaction, we interviewed Mary-Catherine (MC) Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, the team behind one of the largest decentralized crypto exchanges. You can listen to the full interview below. Lader explained that Uniswap itself is a non-custodial, open-source protocol governed by holders of its UNI...
TechCrunch
Identifying underserved market segments with Ethena and Homebrew on TechCrunch Live
This TechCrunch Live event opens on August 17 at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT with networking. The interview begins at 12 p.m. PDT followed by the TCL Pitch Practice at 12:30 p.m. PDT. Apply for TCL Pitch Practice by completing this application. TechCrunch Live records weekly on Wednesdays at 11:30...
TechCrunch
FWD: fwd: From the CEO: BeCareful while you BeReal!
I wanted to reach out to you today to talk about the BeReal app (yes, I know what that is — I have teenage kids and a life outside of work, unlike the rest of you, who are working more hours than me and yet aren’t eligible for company dental insurance.)
TechCrunch
The grocery industry’s shopping list: Inventory management, frictionless checkout, computer vision
The good news for the grocery industry is that technology advancements in recent years, particularly in the area of computer vision, are giving startups a shot at providing grocery stores with e-commerce-like features in a brick-and-mortar setting. And venture capital is here for it. Investors say computer vision, along with...
TechCrunch
Nothing negative about Positive Food’s meal expansion plan after $7M investment
In 2018, co-founders Schuyler Deerman and James Chan started selling healthy meals at WeWork offices around Los Angeles out of giant Yeti coolers, standing around the kitchens during lunch time. “At the time, we were in 15 locations, many where you couldn’t walk to get lunch, so you had to...
TechCrunch
India seizes $46 million from crypto exchange Vauld in money-laundering probe
Flipvolt Technologies, the India registered entity of Singapore-headquartered Vauld, was used to deposit 3.7 billion Indian rupees by 23 entities, including non-banking financial companies and fintech firms, into the wallets controlled by Yellow Tune Technologies, the Enforcement Directorate said Friday of its ongoing investigation. The agency said the Indian entity...
TechCrunch
Rivian delivers on Q2 revenue, expects loss to widen another $700M
The automaker tucked the revised guidance within its second-quarter earnings report, telling investors that it expects to lose a whopping $5.45 billion in 2022, up from the $4.75 billion estimate it shared three months earlier. Rivian blamed the hike on several factors, including “supply chain challenges” and “raw material inflation.”
Exclusive-Inspired Entertainment in bid to buy slot machine maker PlayAGS - sources
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gaming equipment provider Inspired Entertainment (INSE.O) has made a $370 million offer to acquire slot machine maker PlayAGS Inc (AGS.N), people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Saudi Aramco reports record $48.4B quarterly profits
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Aramco, the largely state-owned Saudi oil company, reported a 90% surge in second-quarter profits on Sunday. Aramco reported $48.4 billion net income for the three-month period ending in June, thought to be one of the largest quarterly profits in history. The quarterly earnings were up nearly...
