ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Brazil's Eletrobras reports 45% drop in Q2 net profit

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday reported its second-quarter net income fell 45%, hit by the provision for losses in investments. In the first earnings report since its privatization, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a net income of 1.4 billion reais ($276.03 million).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Digital pensions platform Penfold raises $8.5M Series A led by Bridford Group

Also participating in the round was Jeremy Coller, Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Coller Capital. Penfold also raised additional funding via a crowdfund amongst its customer base. The cash will be used to expand Penfold’s workplace pension division. Chris Eastwood, Co-Founder at Penfold, commented (in a statement): “It’s...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Google fined $40M+ for misleading location-tracking settings on Android

Australia’s Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) instigated proceedings against Google and its Australia subsidiary back in October 2019, going on to take the tech giant to court for making misleading representations to consumers about the collection and use of their personal location data on Android phones, between January 2017 and December 2018.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edtech#Economic Environment#Capital Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Techcrunch#Reach Capital#Union Square Ventures
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Volta Are Powering Higher Today

Volta reported strong revenue growth in the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

So, when is the SoftBank Execution Fund III dropping?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann worked with Grace to record yet another weekly roundup on all the tech news that may have flown past your radar. Or bumped into it so hard that you’re still dizzy and looking for more information. Regardless of where you’re at, here’s what we got into:
MARKETS
TechCrunch

As companies fight to retain talent, employee benefits startups might escape cost cuts

There was a spike in the number of startups offering employee benefits services through a B2B2C model last year, as nearly every company focused on employee benefits amid the Great Resignation in an effort to retain and attract talent. These startups sell everything from paid care leave coordination and fertility services to discounted gym memberships to consumers through their employers.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
TechCrunch

As other startups slash spending and hoard cash, Databricks hits accelerator

Databricks now says that it’s no longer counting ARR, but instead looks at quarterly earnings and calculates a yearly run rate instead. However you measure it, the company is making money fast and the external economic conditions that have put the brakes on many companies’ growth rates don’t seem to be having much impact on Databricks.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Uniswap Labs COO MC Lader on the incentives behind DeFi

This week on Chain Reaction, we interviewed Mary-Catherine (MC) Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, the team behind one of the largest decentralized crypto exchanges. You can listen to the full interview below. Lader explained that Uniswap itself is a non-custodial, open-source protocol governed by holders of its UNI...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

FWD: fwd: From the CEO: BeCareful while you BeReal!

I wanted to reach out to you today to talk about the BeReal app (yes, I know what that is — I have teenage kids and a life outside of work, unlike the rest of you, who are working more hours than me and yet aren’t eligible for company dental insurance.)
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

India seizes $46 million from crypto exchange Vauld in money-laundering probe

Flipvolt Technologies, the India registered entity of Singapore-headquartered Vauld, was used to deposit 3.7 billion Indian rupees by 23 entities, including non-banking financial companies and fintech firms, into the wallets controlled by Yellow Tune Technologies, the Enforcement Directorate said Friday of its ongoing investigation. The agency said the Indian entity...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Rivian delivers on Q2 revenue, expects loss to widen another $700M

The automaker tucked the revised guidance within its second-quarter earnings report, telling investors that it expects to lose a whopping $5.45 billion in 2022, up from the $4.75 billion estimate it shared three months earlier. Rivian blamed the hike on several factors, including “supply chain challenges” and “raw material inflation.”
BUSINESS
UPI News

Saudi Aramco reports record $48.4B quarterly profits

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Aramco, the largely state-owned Saudi oil company, reported a 90% surge in second-quarter profits on Sunday. Aramco reported $48.4 billion net income for the three-month period ending in June, thought to be one of the largest quarterly profits in history. The quarterly earnings were up nearly...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy