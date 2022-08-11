Read full article on original website
YG Announces New Album ‘I Got Issues’ And Its Release Date
YG recently released his new single ‘Toxic‘ where he sampled ‘Be Happy’ by Mary J. Blige. The song, which serves as the follow up to the 21 Savage, Bia & Tyga-featured ‘Run‘, has received a good reaction from fans. Today, he has done an episode of COLORSxSTUDIOS where he performs the smooth, minimalist song on the mic — watch it below.
Juelz Santana & Benny The Butcher Join Forces on New Song ‘Same Energy’: Listen
Juelz Santana and Benny The Butcher have joined forces on a new song called ‘Same Energy’. A couple of weeks ago, Juelz took to Instagram to tease a collab with the Griselda rapper. “Yea We Got 1…. @getbenny keep Applying Pressure My Guy…#ICFMF #WeInMotion #BackOutSide.” The meeting was captured just days after Funk Flex challenged Juelz to put some new music out.
Armani White on Billie Eilish Co-sign for Viral Hit, Signing with Def Jam & Future Plans (Exclusive)
One of the fastest growing songs in the world at the time of publishing of this article is Armani White’s ‘Billie Eilish‘ and how it all came together is even more interesting. Earlier this year, the 25-year old rapper from Philly scored an unconventional hit with the...
