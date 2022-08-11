ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hiphop-n-more.com

YG Announces New Album ‘I Got Issues’ And Its Release Date

YG recently released his new single ‘Toxic‘ where he sampled ‘Be Happy’ by Mary J. Blige. The song, which serves as the follow up to the 21 Savage, Bia & Tyga-featured ‘Run‘, has received a good reaction from fans. Today, he has done an episode of COLORSxSTUDIOS where he performs the smooth, minimalist song on the mic — watch it below.
Juelz Santana & Benny The Butcher Join Forces on New Song ‘Same Energy’: Listen

Juelz Santana and Benny The Butcher have joined forces on a new song called ‘Same Energy’. A couple of weeks ago, Juelz took to Instagram to tease a collab with the Griselda rapper. “Yea We Got 1…. @getbenny keep Applying Pressure My Guy…#ICFMF #WeInMotion #BackOutSide.” The meeting was captured just days after Funk Flex challenged Juelz to put some new music out.
