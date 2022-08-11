Read full article on original website
Paul Heyman Reveals the 1 Difference Between This and the Previous Generation of WWE Prospects
After WWE hosted tryouts in conjunction with SummerSlam weekend, Paul Heyman explained what stood out about the next generation of wrestlers. The post Paul Heyman Reveals the 1 Difference Between This and the Previous Generation of WWE Prospects appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
Paige Recalls Hitting Rock Bottom When Salacious Videos And Photos Leaked
There are some moments in life, good or bad, that one will never forget. For former WWE star Paige, one of those moments was when photos and videos of her were leaked, without her consent, in 2017. In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Paige took Paquette through the day, and how she found out while in San Antonio, Texas.
Matt Hardy Agrees With Recent Speculation That Some AEW Talent May Return To WWE
Matt Hardy sees Triple H taking over WWE as a positive for pro wrestling. The older Hardy brother is in agreement with AEW President Tony Khan, who told SportsGrid that he is all for positive free agency in pro wrestling and welcomes the opportunity for better competition. "The challenge would...
Freddie Prinze Jr. On How 'Cultural Ignorance' Affected Vince McMahon's Booking
While talking on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, actor Freddie Prinze Jr. explained a theory about why he believes the WWE has been unable to sell Japanese wrestlers with much success. The question was primarily posed to Prinze in the context of Japanese stars like Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura, both of whose careers fell somewhat below expectations.
Becky Lynch Hints At Injury Recovery Timeline At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
WWE fans have been clamoring for a singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey since 2019, when their confrontation at Wrestlemania 35 was turned into a triple threat that included Charlotte Flair. After that, between Rousey's departure and Lynch's maternity leave, the wait got longer, until Lynch finally returned at SummerSlam 2021 and Rousey followed suit in January, winning the Royal Rumble. But despite the fact that Lynch was "Raw" Women's Champion at the time, Rousey chose to challenge Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship — Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE had decided against Lynch vs. Rousey for WrestleMania 38, opting instead to build up anticipation for their eventual clash a year later.
Kurt Angle Pushes Back On The Idea Vince McMahon Is Actually Retired
You can add Kurt Angle to the list of former WWE Champions who remain skeptical that Vince McMahon has truly ceded control over WWE. The narrative that McMahon is still overseeing WWE has been perpetuated by recent comments from the likes of CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and a host of former wrestlers and conspiracy theorists. Punk outright suggested that McMahon continues to pull the strings from the shadows. Angle echoed a lot of those sentiments on the Cafe de Rene podcast, saying McMahon wouldn't surrender control of WWE until he takes his final breath.
Backstage News On Tonight's WWE SmackDown And If More Returns Are Expected
A week ago, Karrion Kross, former NXT Champion, made a surprise return to WWE, with Scarlett Bordeaux by his side. Kross may not have had his signature entrance, but he did ambush Drew McIntyre before making a clear indication to Roman Reigns that his reign as WWE Undisputed Champion was "on the clock." Kross and Scarlett return after being released back in November — they were following in the footsteps of Dakota Kai, a former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion who had also been let go from the company but came back at WWE SummerSlam alongside IYO SKY, who competed in "NXT" as Io Shirai and whose future on the main roster had previously been uncertain.
Raquel Rodriguez Comments On Dakota Kai's WWE Return And Possibly Reforming Their NXT Tag Team
WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez appeared at the WrestleMania 39 launch party at Sofi Stadium, where Denise Salcedo interviewed the former NXT Women's Champion. During the interview, Rodriquez spoke about how she was "excited" about having Dakota Kai back in WWE and would like to reunite with her sometime down the road. Kai made her WWE return at SummerSlam on July 30, after being away from WWE since April. Since her return, Kai has been teaming with Iyo Sky in the current Women's Tag Team Tournament. Kai and Sky were the first teams to advance after defeating Dana Brooke and Tamina.
Kat Dennings Continues Her Embrace Of The WWE Universe
Kat Dennings recently made headlines after she put out a series of tweets related to WWE. The tweets took many of her followers aback, as the well-established actress had no known connection to the pro wrestling business prior to this. Dennings got into acting in 2000 when she was a...
Tony Khan Officially Announces AEW's Signing Of Former WWE NXT Prospect
On "AEW Rampage" this week, Parker Boudreaux made his AEW TV debut after appearing on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" over the past couple of weeks. On "Rampage," Boudreaux would go on to defeat Sonny Kiss — a match that would last one minute. With this win, Boudreaux's career in AEW has received a major upgrade.
WWE NXT Star Teases Jump To Main Roster And WrestleMania Match
Santos Escobar is teasing a jump to WWE's main roster and a WrestleMania match. Escobar signed with WWE in August 2019, but unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury soon after arriving at the Performance Center. He was sidelined with the injury for several months before he made his debut at an "NXT" live event. Using the ring name Jorge Bolly, he teamed up with Raul Mendoza (now known as Cruz Del Toro) to defeat Pretty Deadly.
Road Dogg Recalls How Vince McMahon Reacted To Hearing He Is Feared
On the latest episode of the "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about Vince McMahon and the current state of creative changes in the WWE. In one particularly memorable exchange, Dogg spoke about how he told McMahon that everyone was afraid of him. "I told him, 'Everybody's scared to death of you, sir,'" Dogg said. Notably, McMahon's response to these words led Dogg to reconsider how he thought of the WWE CEO. According to Dogg, McMahon replied, "Well, that's on them because I've never done anything to scare anybody."
Top WWE Star Returns To Action At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
Since his loss to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, Theory has appeared in 17 televised matches for WWE. If you count his matches at WWE's live events, it's hard to argue that the 25-year-old wrestler hasn't been one of the company's most featured Superstar this year. As such, the fact...
Backstage News On Future Of 'Weird Name Quirks' In WWE
In the weeks since Vince McMahon resigning from his duties in WWE, we're already seen many things change within the promotion. While the most visible changes may be the creative direction and returning former stars under new head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations Paul "Triple H" Levesque, it's been pointed out that the backstage area has become more relaxed, with talent feeling less like they're walking on eggshells as opposed to when McMahon was in charge.
Finn Balor Addresses His 'Unfinished Business' With Roman Reigns
The Judgment Day's Finn Balor was a guest on WWE's El Brunch, where Balor spoke out on his "unfinished business" with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The two faced each other at Extreme Rules 2021, where Balor was his alter-ego, "The Demon." Reigns defeated him after the top rope completely broke.
William Regal Defends WWE NXT UK Talent's Pay And Treatment
"NXT UK" is the second version of the "NXT" brand, having debuted in 2018 while the original "NXT UK" Champion, Tyler Bate, was crowned in early 2017. Prior to the birth of the UK brand, Bate had lost the "NXT UK" Title to the man he beat in the finals to become the inaugural champion, Pete Dunne, at "NXT" Takeover: Chicago in 2017. Since Dunne lost the title, there have been two subsequent champions, WALTER, who beat Dunne, and Ilja Dragunov, who beat WALTER. Dragunov was recently forced to relinquish the title due to injury, so "NXT UK" crowned a new champion at a recent set of tapings.
AJ Styles Reveals His WWE Entrance Music Was Originally Made For Another Star
From 2012 to 2020, the songwriting and producing duo known as "CFO$" created the theme music for WWE Superstars. CFO$'s profile on the Spotify audio streaming website shows that their most popular theme is AJ Styles' "Phenomenal", which has been listened to over 18,000,000 times. But originally, that well-liked theme that often has fans dancing in the crowd was intended for a different wrestler.
GCW Homecoming 2022 Part 2 Results (8/14): The Cardonas Renew Their Vows
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Homecoming 2022 Part 2 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. Game...
