RideApart

Indian Motorcycle Manufacturer TVS To Develop Hydrogen-Powered Scooter

With awareness towards environmental preservation at an all-time high, manufacturers of both cars and motorcycles are working hard to slowly phase out gasoline and diesel powered vehicles in favor of zero-emission alternatives. While electric vehicles are the next step forward, hydrogen power also seems like feasible way forward. TVS, one of India's leading motorbike makers, certainly agrees, and is developing a hydrogen-powered scooter.
Popular Science

Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution

In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
rigzone.com

88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement

'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
Nature.com

Reinforcement learning supercharges redox flow batteries

Designing viable molecular candidates is pivotal to devising low-cost and sustainable storage systems. A reinforcement learning framework has been developed that can identify stable candidates for redox flow batteries in the large search space of organic radicals. There is an increased reliance on renewable energy sources such as solar and...
TheStreet

Is This Synthetic Biology Pioneer On The Right Track?

The liquidity bubble of 2021 had many trendy favorites. That included synthetic biology pioneer Amyris (AMRS) , which has notched several head-turning accomplishments in the laboratory. The industrial biotech company genetically engineers microbes to produce useful chemicals, such as cosmetic or food ingredients. It has yeast strains capable of producing...
yankodesign.com

The Polestar Cladrus Concept runs partially on solar power, making it the company’s cleanest car yet

Borrowing from the LightYear One EV’s framework, the Polestar Cladrus concept car comes with transparent solar panels built into its roof, which feed energy to the car’s graphene-based battery and body panel. If that wasn’t cutting-edge enough, the car’s also been envisioned with level 5 autonomy, thanks to the presence of a Waymo-esque sensor hub on the front of the roof.
yankodesign.com

This power station and battery is designed for supplying your home and EV with off-grid energy

With power cuts becoming a norm around the world due to energy shortages, heat waves, and economic fallouts, having your own power backup isn’t just a ‘good idea’ anymore, it’s a necessity. Now in its second generation, Bluetti’s AC500 power station and modular B300S battery pack let you gain absolute power independence. Hook them up to your home’s power supply or connect them to a solar grid and you’ve got emergency power backups that work perfectly during blackouts and can even be used outdoors to give you power without being connected to a traditional grid.
Prince Menaria

What Is Nuclear Fusion? Scientists Achieved Ignition in a Record Shot

What Is Nuclear Fusion? A team of scientists in California has set the record for the most powerful shot of nuclear fusion ever achieved—an incredible 1.3 megajoules, besting the previous record by nearly 10 times. What’s so special about this? Nuclear fusion occurs when the nuclei of two atoms are combined and release energy (which can be harvested) as compared to nuclear fission, which happens when those same two atoms are split apart, generating energy but also harmful radioactive waste products.
The Guardian

We must tax profits now, freeze energy prices – and if necessary bring suppliers into the public sector

Time and tide wait for no one. Neither do crises. They don’t take holidays, and don’t politely hang fire – certainly not to suit the convenience of a departing PM and the whims of two potential successors and the Conservative party membership. But with the country already in the eye of a cost of living storm, decisions cannot be put on hold until a changeover on 5 September, leaving impoverished families twisting in the wind.
BBC

Climate change: Wales' ports need upgrade for bigger wind farms

There are fears Wales could lose out on jobs and investment from offshore wind because ports are not well equipped enough. Wind farms being developed now have much bigger and heavier turbines, needing quays that can carry ten times the weight they do now. Hundreds of jobs could be created...
