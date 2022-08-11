Read full article on original website
RideApart
Indian Motorcycle Manufacturer TVS To Develop Hydrogen-Powered Scooter
With awareness towards environmental preservation at an all-time high, manufacturers of both cars and motorcycles are working hard to slowly phase out gasoline and diesel powered vehicles in favor of zero-emission alternatives. While electric vehicles are the next step forward, hydrogen power also seems like feasible way forward. TVS, one of India's leading motorbike makers, certainly agrees, and is developing a hydrogen-powered scooter.
CARS・
Freethink
Transparent solar panels could soon turn windows into energy harvesters
Solar panels have shaken up the way we produce and consume electricity. By placing them on fields, walls, and rooftops, individual households and businesses can now generate their own power at relatively low costs — or even sell it to nearby power grids when their supply outpaces their consumption.
natureworldnews.com
Experts Are Suggesting Converting Coal Plants To Produce Clean Geothermal Energy
Coal energy is created when fossil fuel is burned to create heat and steam, both of which are used to turn turbine generators into electrical generators. Coal energy, together with the steam engine, contributed to and supported the Industrial Revolution. Panelists speaking about the topic at PIVOT2022, an online geothermal...
Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution
In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
US-made semiconductor chips get a boost from the CHIPS program
Since the year 2020, semiconductor microchip production has greatly slowed, causing shortages in microchips for vehicles, phones, computers, and other reliant technologies. The US has taken steps to bolster domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips.Katharine Arens.
biztoc.com
600,000 Barrels Of Oil Output Shut At 7 US Gulf Platforms On Pipeline Outage
600,000 Barrels Of Oil Output Shut At 7 US Gulf Platforms On Pipeline Outage. US offshore oil drillers Shell, Chevron and Equinor halted operations at facilities pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil per day on Thursday, citing an onshore pipeline leak that a port official said should take about a day to fix.
Huge UK electric car battery factory on ‘life support’ to cut costs
Construction of a huge electric car battery factory that has attracted tens of millions of pounds of taxpayer cash and been hailed as a flagship project of Boris Johnson’s levelling up policy has been put on “life support” to cut spending, leaked internal documents suggest. Work on...
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
Meet 'Copernicus': TAE's planned billion-degree, hydrogen-boron nuclear fusion reactor
TAE has managed to secure funding for its new 'Copernicus' fusion reactor after successful testing of its 'Norman' reactor. The new reactor is a non-radioactive, hydrogen-boron-type fusion reactor. The new reactor should be able to achieve close to a billion degrees Celsius once complete. TAE Technologies today announced that it...
Nature.com
Reinforcement learning supercharges redox flow batteries
Designing viable molecular candidates is pivotal to devising low-cost and sustainable storage systems. A reinforcement learning framework has been developed that can identify stable candidates for redox flow batteries in the large search space of organic radicals. There is an increased reliance on renewable energy sources such as solar and...
Is This Synthetic Biology Pioneer On The Right Track?
The liquidity bubble of 2021 had many trendy favorites. That included synthetic biology pioneer Amyris (AMRS) , which has notched several head-turning accomplishments in the laboratory. The industrial biotech company genetically engineers microbes to produce useful chemicals, such as cosmetic or food ingredients. It has yeast strains capable of producing...
YouTuber explains if a CO2 battery could be the key to energy storage
YouTuber Matt Ferrell is an expert on all things related to green technology. You may remember his previous video where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this episode where he explained the breakthrough that lets electric vehicles charge in minutes. Now, he is back...
yankodesign.com
The Polestar Cladrus Concept runs partially on solar power, making it the company’s cleanest car yet
Borrowing from the LightYear One EV’s framework, the Polestar Cladrus concept car comes with transparent solar panels built into its roof, which feed energy to the car’s graphene-based battery and body panel. If that wasn’t cutting-edge enough, the car’s also been envisioned with level 5 autonomy, thanks to the presence of a Waymo-esque sensor hub on the front of the roof.
CARS・
yankodesign.com
This power station and battery is designed for supplying your home and EV with off-grid energy
With power cuts becoming a norm around the world due to energy shortages, heat waves, and economic fallouts, having your own power backup isn’t just a ‘good idea’ anymore, it’s a necessity. Now in its second generation, Bluetti’s AC500 power station and modular B300S battery pack let you gain absolute power independence. Hook them up to your home’s power supply or connect them to a solar grid and you’ve got emergency power backups that work perfectly during blackouts and can even be used outdoors to give you power without being connected to a traditional grid.
What Is Nuclear Fusion? Scientists Achieved Ignition in a Record Shot
What Is Nuclear Fusion? A team of scientists in California has set the record for the most powerful shot of nuclear fusion ever achieved—an incredible 1.3 megajoules, besting the previous record by nearly 10 times. What’s so special about this? Nuclear fusion occurs when the nuclei of two atoms are combined and release energy (which can be harvested) as compared to nuclear fission, which happens when those same two atoms are split apart, generating energy but also harmful radioactive waste products.
We must tax profits now, freeze energy prices – and if necessary bring suppliers into the public sector
Time and tide wait for no one. Neither do crises. They don’t take holidays, and don’t politely hang fire – certainly not to suit the convenience of a departing PM and the whims of two potential successors and the Conservative party membership. But with the country already in the eye of a cost of living storm, decisions cannot be put on hold until a changeover on 5 September, leaving impoverished families twisting in the wind.
World’s Largest Beer Exporter Will Cut Production Due to Climate Change
In a development that may finally get more Americans to pay attention to climate change, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced earlier this week that beer production in the northern regions of his country will cease due to severe water shortages, according to Fortune. Heineken and Mexican beer giant...
BBC
Climate change: Wales' ports need upgrade for bigger wind farms
There are fears Wales could lose out on jobs and investment from offshore wind because ports are not well equipped enough. Wind farms being developed now have much bigger and heavier turbines, needing quays that can carry ten times the weight they do now. Hundreds of jobs could be created...
