It was the late innings of the last game of the minor league season, and then-Kansas City Royals prospect Emmanuel Rivera needed a hit. His hitting coach, Jesus Azuaje, had been tracking the race for the South Atlantic League batting crown, and he knew Rivera was about to come a fraction of a point short of winning. “I said, ‘Hey, right now, you need to get a hit. Not walk, not hit by a pitch -- you need...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 30 MINUTES AGO