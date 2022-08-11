Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena's Pro Wrestling Mt. Rushmore Would Just Be Controversial WWE Figure
Recently, 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Hollywood star John Cena made a special appearance at Comic Con Wales. The star of "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" took part in a Q&A session with a crowd. One of the more interesting questions came from an attendee who inquired about who Cena would place on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Pushes Back On The Idea Vince McMahon Is Actually Retired
You can add Kurt Angle to the list of former WWE Champions who remain skeptical that Vince McMahon has truly ceded control over WWE. The narrative that McMahon is still overseeing WWE has been perpetuated by recent comments from the likes of CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and a host of former wrestlers and conspiracy theorists. Punk outright suggested that McMahon continues to pull the strings from the shadows. Angle echoed a lot of those sentiments on the Cafe de Rene podcast, saying McMahon wouldn't surrender control of WWE until he takes his final breath.
wrestlinginc.com
AJ Styles Reveals His WWE Entrance Music Was Originally Made For Another Star
From 2012 to 2020, the songwriting and producing duo known as "CFO$" created the theme music for WWE Superstars. CFO$'s profile on the Spotify audio streaming website shows that their most popular theme is AJ Styles' "Phenomenal", which has been listened to over 18,000,000 times. But originally, that well-liked theme that often has fans dancing in the crowd was intended for a different wrestler.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Returns To Action At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
Since his loss to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, Theory has appeared in 17 televised matches for WWE. If you count his matches at WWE's live events, it's hard to argue that the 25-year-old wrestler hasn't been one of the company's most featured Superstar this year. As such, the fact...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Makes 'Expensive' Surprise Appearance On WWE SmackDown
It seems the rampage that Ronda Rousey has been on over the course of the last few weeks will not be coming to a halt anytime soon. During Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown", Rousey entered unannounced through the crowd with a bag in hand just before the contract signing between "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler. Rousey grabbed one of the microphones on the table and said that she knows she isn't supposed to be there.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hints At Injury Recovery Timeline At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
WWE fans have been clamoring for a singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey since 2019, when their confrontation at Wrestlemania 35 was turned into a triple threat that included Charlotte Flair. After that, between Rousey's departure and Lynch's maternity leave, the wait got longer, until Lynch finally returned at SummerSlam 2021 and Rousey followed suit in January, winning the Royal Rumble. But despite the fact that Lynch was "Raw" Women's Champion at the time, Rousey chose to challenge Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship — Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE had decided against Lynch vs. Rousey for WrestleMania 38, opting instead to build up anticipation for their eventual clash a year later.
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves Describes How WWE Commentary Has Changed Under Triple H
Recently, on Corey Graves' "After The Bell" Podcast, Graves shared his thoughts on how calling the action as a commentator for WWE is under Triple H. Graves said, "I love the cliffhangers, the elements of surprise, you gotta keep people guessing." Graves also provided his signature commentary on some of...
wrestlinginc.com
Zoey Stark Took On Backstage WWE Role While Injured
"NXT" star Zoey Stark was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell With Corey Graves. During the podcast, it was revealed that Stark worked as an "NXT" producer. Before returning to "NXT 2.0" on July 19, Stark had been out of action since November due to a torn ACL and meniscus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
AJ Styles Discusses Transitioning From Vince McMahon's WWE Creative Direction To Triple H's
After 40 years of being in charge at WWE, Vince McMahon has stepped down and retired from being Head of Creative, CEO, Chairman of the Board, and all other positions he held within the company. The landscape of the company is already beginning to change, with the biggest immediate alteration being the shift of powers.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley To Defend U.S. Title On 8/15 WWE Raw Against Opponent He's Never Faced Before
Last week on "Monday Night Raw," WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defended his title against Ciampa. The Miz would attempt to get involved — however, he was stopped by The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles. Lashley would go on to defend his title as Styles would go on to defeat The Miz in the main event later that evening. And now, WWE has announced that the All Mighty will defend his U.S. Championship against Styles this upcoming Monday on "Raw."
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On 'Uneasiness' Amongst WWE NXT UK Crew
It's now been a little over four years since "NXT UK" was officially launched as WWE's UK brand, coming two years after WWE introduced the WWE United Kingdom Championship in a 16-man tournament. The brand has since aired on the WWE Network, and later on Peacock, in the United States, while airing on BT Sport in the UK, and has been the home for talents such as Ilya Dragunov, WALTER (now known as Gunther), Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Meiko Satomura, and other notable talents.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Recalls Failed Pitches To Turn John Cena Heel
From the much-anticipated Sting vs. The Undertaker match to Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair never locking horns at a "WrestleMania," there are many "What If's" that have plagued WWE lore. Another "What If?" question that continues to haunt wrestling fans is WWE's refusal to turn John Cena heel. Although a younger Cena did portray the villainous character of the Doctor of Thuganomics, he never embraced the dark side during the peak of his popularity between 2005 and 2017 — a period that saw him capturing 13 WWE Championships and three World Heavyweight Titles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Addresses Whether WWE Will Re-Sign Velveteen Dream
Booker T has offered his thoughts as to whether or not WWE will ever re-sign The Velveteen Dream. During the #SpeakingOut movement on social media in 2020, Dream was accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior by several minors and an up-and-coming wrestler. WWE looked into the allegations but stated that they found nothing that would warrant any action (via CBS Sports). He was released in late May (via Forbes), along with several other stars due to budget cuts. However, it is not known if this is what Dream was told or if the accusations had anything to do with it.
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Balor Addresses His 'Unfinished Business' With Roman Reigns
The Judgment Day's Finn Balor was a guest on WWE's El Brunch, where Balor spoke out on his "unfinished business" with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The two faced each other at Extreme Rules 2021, where Balor was his alter-ego, "The Demon." Reigns defeated him after the top rope completely broke.
Comments / 0