CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Knee injury downplayed
Coach Arthur Smith noted Sunday that the knee injury London suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Lions isn't something the Falcons are "concerned about long term," Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. That said, it doesn't look like the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL...
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: No targets in pro debut
Robinson was listed as a starter but wasn't targeted in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win at New England. Fellow starting wide receiver Kenny Golladay and No. 1 quarterback Daniel Jones played the first two possessions of the game, so Robinson likely logged at least as much action as the established pair. A second-round pick in the 2022 Draft, Robinson impressed throughout the offseason program and training camp and was listed on the first-team offense on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, putting himself in good standing in a receiving corps that's injury prone. At the moment, second-year pro Kadarius Toney (leg) isn't practicing, and Sterling Shepard (Achilles) remains on the PUP list, leaving Golladay, Robinson and Darius Slayton as the team's top healthy options.
New York Jets 'optimistic' on Zach Wilson injury status as quarterback prepares to undergo knee surgery for meniscus tear
The Jets are 'optimistic' that quarterback Zach Wilson can make a speedy recovery from the injury that forced him out of Friday's preseason game vs. the Eagles, as the second-year signal caller is set for surgery on his right knee. When Wilson left the game in the first quarter with...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
CBS Sports
Colts' Isaiah Rodgers: Suffers head injury
Rodgers came out of Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo to be evaluated for a potential head injury, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports. Rodgers is now questionable to return Saturday after he was seen walking to Indianapolis' locker room, according to Atkins. In his absence, cornerbacks Marvell Tell, Tony Brown and Anthony Chesley should see increased snaps against the Bills.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday
Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
CBS Sports
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Not suiting up Friday
Hunt isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game in Jacksonville. Hunt recently held himself out of team drills in training camp due to his desire for a new contract, but he eventually returned to full capacity at practice after two days. Still, he won't be available to the Browns offense, along with top running back Nick Chubb. With those two unavailable, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Jerome Ford and John Kelly will be the team's active members of the backfield Friday.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Seven touches in preseason opener
Strong rushed six times for 25 yards and caught his only target for no gain in Thursday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Giants. Strong has reportedly shown good receiving ability in camp, which could be his ticket to a complementary role in the wake of James White's retirement, but he failed to make much of an impact in that regard Thursday. It's also a bit worrisome that he was deployed after both J.J. Taylor and rookie sixth-round pick Kevin Harris, which suggests that Strong could be below both in New England's backfield pecking order, but the 2022 fourth-rounder has time to make up some ground on that front. On the bright side, Strong's average of 4.2 yards per carry was the highest among Patriots rushers Thursday, which gives him some momentum to build on for the second preseason game against Carolina next Friday.
CBS Sports
Devon Williams: Let go by Ravens
Williams (undisclosed) was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Williams has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. If he ultimately goes unclaimed on waivers, he will subsequently revert to the team's injured reserve. From there, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season unless both parties can reach an injury settlement down the line.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not in line to suit up Sunday
Thielen isn't in line to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders. Thielen, along with Justin Jefferson, will be held out of Sunday's exhibition game. In their absences, expect K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette to operate as Minnesota's starting wideouts.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Henry Black: Four tackles in preseason opener
Black recorded four tackles across 31 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Black signed a contract with the Falcons in July after a short stint with the Giants, but he has an uphill battle to make Atlanta's initial 53-man roster. The undrafted safety out of Baylor appeared in 17 games for the Packers last year and totaled 38 tackles and one interception across 248 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mike Davis: Gets dinged up at practice
Davis suffered a minor undisclosed injury during Sunday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Per Hensley, Davis appeared to walk off a stinger towards the end of practice, but the veteran didn't take another rep the rest of the day. On the bright side, he didn't seek help from a trainer or leave the field early, so he appears to be dealing with a minor issue. Regardless, his status should still be monitored ahead of next Sunday's exhibition game against the Cardinals as he currently stands as the top backup behind J.K. Dobbins (knee), who's been activated off PUP but remains limited during practices.
CBS Sports
Bills' Case Keenum: Rough debut for Buffalo
Keenum completed 11 of 18 passes for 86 yards with no TD passes and two interceptions in Buffalo's preseason win over the Colts on Saturday. While those numbers are rough on their own, Keenum also lost a fumble and was sacked six times, and his 33.3 rating paled in comparison to teammate Matt Barkley's 86.1 figure. Keenum was brought in to be the main backup to Josh Allen, and it's doubtful the Bills would punt on that plan after just one lousy preseason performance, but Keenum will have to at least show something better over the last two preseason games.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out 4-to-6 weeks
Griffith (elbow) is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Griffith dislocated his elbow during Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys and will be sidelined for an extended period. It's possible he returns by Week 1, but Denver will likely need a contingency plan in case he doesn't return until the later end of the initial timetable. Griffith's absence is a big blow to Denver as he has operated as the team's first-string inside linebacker during much of training camp.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Leaves Friday's game
Wilson went to the locker room after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Friday's preseason game at Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The injury occurred at the end of a seven-yard scramble, after which he dove forward, attempted to get up and then remained on the turf for a few minutes, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. With Joe Flacco sitting out Friday, the Jets are down to Mike White and Chris Streveler at quarterback.
CBS Sports
Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Sharp in preseason opener
Ehlinger was 10-of-11 passing for 88 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in Saturday's loss at Buffalo. Ehlinger got his playing time in the second half against the third-string defense, but still looked sharp. With the Colts signing Nick Foles as Matt Ryan's backup, it's not clear if the team will keep a third quarterback on the active roster or try to keep Ehlinger on the practice squad.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Matt Corral: Last QB to play
Corral completed one of nine attempts for 11 yards in Saturday's 23-21 preseason win over the Commanders. Corral surprisingly entered the game after P.J. Walker, making him the fourth and final quarterback used by the Panthers. As a third-round pick, Corral is expected to use his rookie season to develop behind Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, who are competing for the team's starting job. However, with Walker nabbing significant playing time Saturday, Corral was only left with the scraps, not taking his first snap until the fourth quarter. A potential Darnold trade could open the door for Walker to make Carolina's roster, perhaps explaining his usage, but it'll nonetheless be interesting to track how and when Corral is deployed in the remaining couple preseason tilts.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Throws for 93 yards in win
Rudolph completed nine of 15 pass attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown during the Steelers' 32-25 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday. Rudolph was the second Steelers quarterback to enter Saturday's preseason opener, and he connected with rookie receiver George Pickens for a 26-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone late in the first quarter. Rudolph has had some reps with the first-team offense over the first few weeks of training camp, but Mitch Trubisky has looked like the frontrunner for the starting job under center. However, Rudolph certainly didn't hurt his case with his efficient performance against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Lack of impact
Fitzpatrick managed only reception on four targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Ravens. Fitzpatrick played throughout the game but saw the majority of his targets in the closing moments. That's not a particularly positive sign for his potential role with the Titans come the regular season. That's even more the case given the positive comments that have come from camp regarding the performance of Racey McMath, Fitzpatrick's primary competition for the fifth spot on the receiver depth chart.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Tosses TD in preseason opener
Taylor completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers in Thursday's 23-21 preseason victory over New England. He also rushed once for two yards. Daniel Jones and Davis Webb also logged time behind center in the contest, but Taylor saw the most action...
