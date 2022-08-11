Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rays' Luke Raley: Heads to minors
The Rays optioned Raley to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Raley will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to fellow outfielder Harold Ramirez (thumb), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Though he received a look in a near-everyday role coming out of the All-Star break, Raley ultimately saw his playing time trend down before being sent back to the minors. During his latest stint with Tampa Bay, Raley slashed .204/.313/.296 while striking out at a 32.8 percent clip over 20 games.
CBS Sports
Braves' Travis Demeritte: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Demeritte for assignment Tuesday. Demeritte slashed a poor .213/.260/.337 with three home runs and six RBI in 26 games before Atlanta sent him down at the end of May. The 27-year-old figures to clear waivers and remain with Triple-A Gwinnett, but it's possible another club in need of organizational outfield depth picks him up.
CBS Sports
Rays' Harold Ramirez: Reinstated from injured list
Ramirez (thumb) was activated from the injured list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Timesreports. Ramirez made it through a rehab game Sunday without issue, and that was all the Rays needed to see before adding him back to the roster. Ramirez is hitting .329 and owns an .825 OPS on the season, so it seems likely he will resume his role as the Rays' regular designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Heavy strikeout numbers in High-A
Crow-Armstrong has hit .253 with eight homers, 13 steals and a .791 OPS in 42 games since his promotion to High-A South Bend, but he's also struck out 51 times in 196 plate appearances -- a 28.6 percent clip. His whiffing issues have been even more pronounced recently, as Crow-Armstrong...
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Bows out Monday
Crawford is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Crawford has gone 7-for-24 (.292) since being activated from the injured list earlier this month, but manager Gabe Kapler decided to give him the night off after starting the last three games. Thairo Estrada will start at shortstop in Crawford's place.
CBS Sports
49ers cut former first-round draft pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Riding struggle bus
Yelich went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Dodgers. Though the pair of walks were a welcome sight, Yelich has largely floundered in the leadoff role for Milwaukee over the past week. In his last seven games, Yelich is 0-for-25 with five walks against eight strikeouts, and he's scored just one run over that stretch. Manager Craig Counsell could soon consider moving Yelich down in the order as the slumping Brewers look to keep pace with the Cardinals atop the National League Central standings.
CBS Sports
Rays' David Peralta: Hitting well with Rays
Peralta went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Monday against the Yankees. Peralta led off the fourth inning with a triple and was driven in by Isaac Paredes one batter later. Peralta has consistently hit in the top half of the order since joining the Rays -- primarily cleanup -- and has maintained a .282 average with four RBI and two runs scored across 10 games. He may dip in the order upon the return of Manuel Margot (knee) and/or Harold Ramirez (thumb), but Peralta should still get regular at-bats in the outfield when righties are on the mound.
CBS Sports
T.J. McFarland: Let go by Cardinals
McFarland was released by the Cardinals on Friday. After he was designated for assignment Wednesday, McFarland was released outright two days later. The reliever has produced a 6.61 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 32.2 frames in 28 appearances with the Cardinals this year. McFarland is now free to sign with whatever team he wants moving forward.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Karl Joseph: Out for season
Joseph (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Joseph was spotted with a walking boot and crutches after exiting Saturday's preseason game against Seattle. The 2016 first-round pick will likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup
Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury
Varsho was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies after a ball tossed to him unexpectedly hit him in the jaw. The ball was tossed to Varsho as outfielders ran to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning, but he was not expecting it and was struck in the jaw. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Varsho could have continued playing but was removed as a precaution. That likely means he was evaluated for a concussion. Jordan Luplow replaced him in right field to open the sixth.
CBS Sports
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Leaves with injury
Naylor was replaced in the fourth inning due to an apparent ankle injury during Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Noga notes that Naylor appeared to tweak the ankle while fielding a grounder in the third inning, and he was...
CBS Sports
Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues
Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jake Lamb: Struggling early in Seattle
Lamb, who went 1-for-3 with a double in a win over the Angels on Monday, is hitting just .167 (2-for-12) in his first five games with the Mariners. The veteran does have a pair of walks and a run in addition to Monday's two-bagger, but Lamb has also struck out at a 28.6 percent clip in that sample of 14 plate appearances. Lamb saw time at both third base and left field Monday, and the start at the hot corner was his first at the position in 2022.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jose Urena: Serves up three homers in loss
Urena (1-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks. Urena allowed multiple home runs for the second straight start. Emmanuel Rivera tagged him for a pair of solo shots while Josh Rojas added a two-run blast to account for the four runs on his line. Urena hasn't shown much over his last five outings, yielding 25 runs (21 earned) across 24.1 innings. He has a 4.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 27:26 K:BB through 50.2 innings in 12 outings (eight starts) between the Rockies and the Brewers this year. Urena is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Giants next week.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
Wacha (shoulder) will be activated and start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Wacha has been sidelined since June 28, but he may not be on a strict pitch count after working up to 79 pitches in his most recent rehab outing. For the season, Wacha has maintained a 2.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB across 70.1 frames.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony Miller: Done for season
Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Miller didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against Seattle due to the issue, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The 2018 second-round pick had been making a strong case for a spot on the Steelers' initial 53-man roster, so it's a tough blow to Pittsburgh and Miller, who'll likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Walker Buehler injury update: Dodgers ace to undergo season-ending elbow surgery
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Monday that right-hander Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23. It's not yet known if Buehler's availability for 2023 Opening Day will be impacted. Buehler has not pitched in the majors since June 10, just days before he underwent an operation...
CBS Sports
Angels' Jo Adell: Hurts thumb as pinch hitter
Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said after Monday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners that Adell is day-to-day after he was hit on the thumb while striking out in his lone plate appearance, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Adell was out of the lineup Monday as part of...
