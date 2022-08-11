US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

3. “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister (William Morrow)

4. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

5. “Shattered” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

6. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

7. “Reckoning” by Catherine Coulter (William Morrow)

8. “Black Dog” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

9. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. “Mercury Pictures Presents” by Anthony Marra (Hogarth)

11. “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy” by Jamie Ford (Atria)

12. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

13. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

14. “Dragons of Deceit” by Weis/Hickman (Random House Worlds)

15. “The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda (Scribner/Rucci)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Unlock Your Potential” by Jeff Lerner (Benbella/Holt)

2. “Not My Frist Rodeo” by Kristi Noem (Twelve)

3. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

4. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

5. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

6. “Lead Like It Matters” by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

7. “Chase the Fun” by Annie F. Downs (Revell)

8. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)

9. “Killing the Killers” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “There Are Moms Way Worse Than You” by Glenn Boozan (Workman)

11. “The Big Lie” by Jonathan Lemire (Flatiron)

12. “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley)

13. “The Return” by Dick Morris (Humanix)

14. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

15. "Mordenkainen Presents: Monster of the Multiverse (Wizards of the Coast)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “The Measure of a Man” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

5. “The Third Grave” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

6. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyoski (Plata)

7. “Three Women Disappear” by Patterson/Serafin (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Aura of Night” by Heather Graham (Mira)

9. “The Summer House” by Patterson/Dubois (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “From Dusk to Dawn” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

11. “Go West, Young Man” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

12. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

13. “Defending from Danger” by Jodie Bailey (Love Inspired Suspense)

14. “Blue Skies” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

15. “Ready for Romance” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity″ by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Reminders of Him″ by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

4. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “One Piece, Vo. 100” by Eiichiro Oda (Viz)

7. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

8. “Bleach, Vol. 1” (20th anniverrsary ed.) by Tite Kubo (Viz)

9. “The Love Hypothesis″ by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

10. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

12. “The Complete Cook's Country TV Show Cookbook” (America's Test Kitchen)

13. “Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 16” by Toriyama/Torotarou (Viz)

14. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Holt)

15. “Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Vol. 14” by Aidairo (Yen)

