ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Trash and bottles of urine scattered across rural area of east Las Vegas

By Alyssa Bethencourt
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ulh2_0hDc5qhJ00

When you think of Las Vegas, it’s easy to be absorbed by the bright lights, glitz and glamor. But for people driving into the city, or out, their first impression may be tarnished by tons of trash.

“When I look at Vegas, even in the movies, you see clean streets, stuff like that. They’re doing it for the movies but yet when you come out here and you actually visit, it’s not clean,” said Chris Scheib, a Las Vegas local.

Scheib visits the Nellis dunes every few days to ride his motorbike. It's an area he’s familiar with and one he says has been ruined by illegal dumpers.

“They don’t want to take it to the dump. They just come out here, dump it out and get rid of it,” Scheib said.

Near I-15 and Apex, you’ll find refrigerators, grocery bags, bottles and more. Something even more unusual, bottles filled with urine lining both sides of the road.

“It’s people in four wheelers, in cars, pick-up trucks, vans, whatever. They’re driving down the highway and they don’t want to stop so they just pee in a bottle and throw it out the window,” Scheib said.

Ashlee Wellman with the Nevada Highway Patrol calls it an unacceptable crime and if caught in the act, pricey.

“For littering in Nevada the starting fine is $1,000, that’s not including your court fees or anything like that. You have to take responsibility as an adult anytime you have trash or a secure load on your vehicle,” Wellman said.

Often, agencies will dispatch teams to issue tickets and clean up the mess, but the trash just keeps coming. Illegal dumping complaints are typically always on the rise, but finding those responsible is another challenge because dumping is so tough to trace.

“Nothing out here is being cleaned up but yet our taxpayer dollars are supposed to be cleaning it up,” Scheib said.

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection offers a $100 reward to people who report illegal dumping when they see it.

Comments / 36

doooh
3d ago

put a deposit on cans plastic bottles and glass bottles although there's very few glass bottles in those homeless people would pick them up and take them to get money

Reply(5)
8
Guest
3d ago

why not give us a reward for picking it up? might get cleaner highways. Republic services loses thousands of plastic bags from their trucks headed for the landfill through Apex. this is unexcusable. no fines for them apparently.

Reply(1)
8
TippiNeko's mom
3d ago

This entire valley is nothing but a huge dump of trash, including the human kind...it just shows the level of education, civility and civic spirit the inhabitants of the valley have...except a few pockets/areas, inhabited by overachievers/high earners, the redt of the valley is just 🤮🤮🤮🤮

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

2 dead as heaviest rainfall in 10 years floods Las Vegas strip for second time in weeks

Flash floods swept the iconic Las Vegas strip for the second time in weeks early Friday, causing two deaths as water to seep into casinos and flood parking garages. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning early Friday just after midnight warning of heavy rains, lightning and gusty winds. Videos on social media captured a bus floundering through an intersection that floodwaters had turned into lagoon and a car battling strong currents of downhill flooding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
dallasexpress.com

More Human Remains Found in Vegas’ Lake Mead

Las Vegas Police Department’s homicide’s Lt. Ray Spencer warned the public in late July that as the water level continues to drop in Lake Mead, “it’s likely that [they] will find additional bodies that have been dumped.”. Spencer’s prophecy, reported in The Dallas Express, proved accurate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Area#The Nevada Highway Patrol
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2022 South Point Car & Truck Show in Las Vegas, NV

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the South Point Hotel and Casino for their 2022 Car and Truck Show benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities. See some of the hottest rides in Las Vegas at the fourth annual South Point Car and Truck Show presented by Star Nursery. FREE ADMISSION FOR SPECTATORS! Please join us for this wonderful outing to raise funds to help Speedway Children’s Charities support local kids in need. The show will be located Inside the South Point Exhibit Hall, entrance off Silverado Ranch. In addition to getting up close and personal with an incredible variety of vehicles, there also will be raffles, music and food for sale. Thank you for your support of Speedway Children’s Charities – helping local children in need to live productive lives.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLA

Las Vegas hit with heavy rainfall; casinos flooded

A torrential downpour soaked Las Vegas for the second time in recent weeks, flooding hotels and casinos Thursday night.  Video showed what looked like a river flowing through the parking garages of Harrah’s Las Vegas and The LINQ Hotel. Water also poured through the ceiling of Planet Hollywood and soaked the casino floor. Video shared […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after monsoon swift water rescue near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A person has died after they were found in a flood channel during monsoonal weather Thursday night. Clark County Fire Department said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11 near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road, near the Mandalay Bay Hotel. CCFD said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department requested their help for a person in a flood channel during the storm that hit the Las Vegas Valley Thursday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tornadopix.com

Find out which upholstery furniture manufacturers in Las Vegas market are feeling good about the future

LAS VEGAS – Despite the threat of a recession and ongoing challenges caused by COVID as well as a readjustment of inventory, several furniture manufacturers in the Las Vegas summer market have brought a new product to their showrooms, adding that they are optimistic about the next six months and positioning their businesses to meet demand prospective buyer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Lightning, thunderstorms hit north end of Las Vegas valley causing fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rain, wind, lightning, and thunder hit the north end of Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. An 8 News Now viewer sent in a video after lightning hit a tree in a North Las Vegas neighborhood near Clayton and Washburn. A storm cell over the Sheep Range managed to create some storms […]
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy