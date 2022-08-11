ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford Public Schools welcome Puerto Rican teachers to combat local shortage

By Alison Cross, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5jia_0hDc5nIM00
Teachers from Hartford's new Paso a Paso Puerto Rico Recruitment Program smile at a welcome event in Hartford. A total of 16 teachers will be joining the district through the program, many of whom left Puerto Rico for the first time. Alison Cross/Hartford Courant/TNS

Hartford Public Schools welcomed 12 new teachers from Puerto Rico on Wednesday as part of the district’s effort to fill vacancies and enhance cultural enrichment.

A total of 16 bilingual educators from the island will join the school system’s ranks, teaching English as a second language, world language, math, science and special education at all grade levels through Hartford’s new Paso a Paso Puerto Rico Recruitment Program.

Paso a Paso, meaning step by step in English, is a metaphor that nods to the path the Puerto Rican teachers take to receive their Connecticut teaching certificate and to build a colleague network of support. The Hartford district launched the program in February to slowly eliminate staff vacancies.

For many of the teachers, who range from recent college graduates to educators with decades of experience, the move to Hartford was their first time leaving Puerto Rico. Now they are eager to make Connecticut their new permanent home.

“I made this move because I wanted to have experiences with other cultures and grow with the students,” Jarlene Marrero said.

Marrero will be teaching second-grade Spanish this year. She said that this opportunity, at times, makes her emotional.

“I’m very excited,” Marrero said. “I think I cry every day because I feel like I made this move to be a better professional, and I just wanted to have a change, and I know that here I can grow.”

Chief Academic Officer of Hartford Public Schools Madeline Negron said Paso a Paso will not only help educators, but also the students, more than 20% of whom are English learners.

“Fifty-six percent of our population is Latino or Hispanic. I believe that this will be an asset,” Negron said. “For the students who might feel a little more comfortable that they know they have somebody in front of them who understands their culture, understands their language, has similar experiences — I think it just immediately creates that connection between the teacher and a student.”

Raquel Carcorze, who will teach second-grade Spanish, said that she was inspired to pursue this opportunity to help students on the journey to becoming bilingual, a challenge that she can relate to.

“In my house, we didn’t talk English, but in school, I had to learn it and I struggled a lot. So I think it’s my time and my turn to help students living with similar situations,” Carcorze said.

Daniel Diaz has worked as a consultant recruiting teachers from Puerto Rico for 15 years and worked on Paso a Paso from the beginning advertisement stages. Diaz coached the applicants with their interviews and now is helping the newly hired teachers access housing and transportation in Hartford.

In a time of widespread burnout fueled by the pandemic, Diaz described the freshness and energy that the Paso a Paso educators are bringing into the coming school year.

“They have this excitement,” Diaz said. “Our students need enrichment. And a lot of that enrichment is brought from teachers from our area, but also those teachers who bring their cultural identity, they bring language, they bring history, they bring new ways of doing. There is an exchange of ideas, and I think that’s what’s really, really great.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Hartford started to explore recruitment opportunities in Puerto Rico and ran a pilot program that brought three teachers to the district, all of whom are still working for Hartford schools.

Adriana Beltrán Rodríguez, who will work as a lower-elementary Montessori teacher this fall, was one of those initial teachers. She said that she loves working in Hartford and is proud to see the program broaden its opportunities and support.

“When I came over, [Paso a Paso] wasn’t this developed, and it was definitely hard because there was only one other teacher that came from Puerto Rico, and I didn’t know her. So the fact that they’re really trying to connect them, it definitely will provide that sense of community that you feel like you lose when you leave home,” Beltrán Rodríguez said. “They still have their roots, and they have people that they can reach out to that are going through the same types of things.”

Additional support provided to Paso a Paso teachers includes a $5,000 signing bonus, $2,000 moving stipend and $2,000 for a housing security deposit.

Hartford Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said that Hartford is working with intention to diversify its staff with an emphasis on recruitment, retention and support.

Torres-Rodriguez said that the program, which started with a goal of hiring 10 Puerto Rican teachers, received more than 40 applications. The district plans to build off this success by expanding recruitment efforts beyond Puerto Rico, forming partnerships with educators from historically Black colleges and universities, the Dominican Republic and the U.S. Virgin Islands, she said.

“We know that students benefit from diversity in their instructional staff. … We really are fortunate that we were able to bring such an experienced team,” Torres-Rodriguez said. “We’re learning a lot here and we’re hoping to expand.”

Alison Cross can be reached at across@courant.com .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outdoors.org

Charter Oak Greenway, Manchester/East Hartford/Hartford (B3C) (Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Sunday, August 14, Charter Oak Greenway, Manchester/East Hartford/Hartford (B3C) (Moderate) A point-to-point hikeof around 8 miles on the western half of the greenway, a paved multiuse path which is part of the East Coast Greenway. Includes a walk through Manchester Community College campus and along river in East Hartford and Hartford but includes a stretch of roadwalk. Some hills but nothing too steep. Rating on CFPA Trail Day scale: Moderate. Meet for car spot at Riverside Park in Hartford at 9:00 am. Dogs welcome. Rain cancels. Bring lunch and water. No need to use pandemic-era online registration system but RSVP by phone to landline as hike will be cancelled if there are no RSVPs by 9 pm the night before. Take I-91 to Exit 33 and go east on Jennings Rd, take next right onto Leibert Rd and left into Riverside Park. Address 20 Leibert Road. L Pat Kennedy 860-644-4684 (morning of hike only: (C) 860-805-1652). CL Trail Dog Callie.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

‘Brilliant fit to our district’: Middletown schools welcome new chief academic officer

MIDDLETOWN — The public schools has hired a new chief academic officer, who will join the district shortly after the start of the 2022-23 academic year. Stacey J. McCann will have supervisory and leadership responsibilities for building principals, assistant principals, curriculum directors and supervisors spanning the PreK-12 academic environment and all teaching and learning aspects of the district, according to a press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Government
Hartford, CT
Education
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Exploring new flavors at Hartford Public Schools

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first day of the fall semester is right around the corner. Connecticut schools are great places to learn, but this year they are also great places to eat. In this back-to-school edition of Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News headed to cafeterias of the Hartford School District....
HARTFORD, CT
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video on Hartford Department Stores: Wise, Smith & Co. and E. J. Korvette

This video is about Wise, Smith & Company, a department store in Hartford, Connecticut that existed from 1897 to 1954. I talk about the buildings that came before Wise-Smith and the various structures the company erected over the years. I also talk about the Hartford branch of E. J. Korvette, which occupied the Wise-Smith building from 1957 to 1971.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain resident awarded scholarship to continue career quest in culinary arts

NEW BRITAIN – New Britain resident Stephanie Rubert was recently named a 2022 recipient of the Max Cares Foundation Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Scholarship. “I was hoping I would get the scholarship, but I wasn’t really expecting much,” Rubert said. “So I was surprised when they announced I was a winner. And then I realized it only goes to 12 recipients in the New England area and I noticed I was the only one from this area that received the scholarship, so that was really cool.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Rican#Black Colleges#Paso#Spanish
Eyewitness News

BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Hartford families get help with school supplies

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students in Hartford return to class on August 29. Families are getting school supplies, but right now everything is costing extra. “As parents we have to keep pushing and do the best that we can to kinda like work it out,” said Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Young Mother Survives Stroke

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. 37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community

Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Journal Inquirer

Rockville General gets poor marks

VERNON — Rockville General Hospital has been rated two stars out of a possible five by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a July report from the federal agency. The rating summarizes information on various aspects of hospital quality into one single star rating, according...
ROCKVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Public Pools in New Britain Close for Season This Weekend

Two public pools in New Britain are closing for the season this weekend. Mayor Erin Steward said Saturday is the last day that the AW Stanley and Willow Brook pools will be open this season. She added that the reason is because a lot of the pool's lifeguards have to...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
i95 ROCK

3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best

I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy