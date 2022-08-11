ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Here’s a timeline of action on Michigan’s abortion ban as Whitmer requests another injunction

By Allison R. Donahue
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qobaP_0hDc5Mer00

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives her third State of the State address, Jan. 27, 2021 | Whitmer office photo

In another attempt to make the state’s 1931 abortion ban unenforceable, at least temporarily, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion Wednesday for a preliminary injunction with the Oakland County Circuit Court against enforcement of the ban.

Whitmer said the injunction “must remain in place until the courts can fully resolve the constitutionality of abortion in Michigan.”

This comes after an already eventful few weeks of judicial action around the abortion ban law in a number of courts around the state. The law is in the spotlight after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, with GOP lawmakers and anti-abortion groups arguing it should now be in place.

Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, which prohibits doctors from performing any abortions except to save the life of the “pregnant woman,” has been blocked since May when Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher issued an injunction while a Planned Parenthood lawsuit was in litigation.

But early this month, a ruling from the state Court of Appeals gave county prosecutors power to enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, exempting them from the injunction put in place by Gleicher.

Whitmer responded to that attempt last week by asking the Oakland County Circuit Court for a temporary restraining order on the law, which Judge Jacob Cunningham granted and ruled on Wednesday to keep in place.

“Recent legal fire drills and a rapidly shifting legal patchwork prove that the current status of safe, legal abortion in Michigan is unsustainable,” Whitmer said.

The post Here’s a timeline of action on Michigan’s abortion ban as Whitmer requests another injunction appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent

DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Judge Says Michigan Gov. Whitmer Won’t Have To Testify In Abortion Lawsuit

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge turned down a request to have Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testify next week at a hearing about Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. A judge said Whitmer is suing a group of county prosecutors in her role as governor, not a private citizen. An appeal is being pursued by lawyers representing prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties. Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham will hear arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of the law, which makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. A restraining order has been in...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Lack of mental health support has come at a significant cost for Michigan students

Prior to 2018, there was no financial support for student mental health programs in the Michigan state budget. According to education advocates, this lack of investment has come at a cost with students not being able to succeed in the classroom as they continue to struggle in learning how to navigate their lives both in and out of the classroom.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel advocates for animals at Ann Arbor shelter

ANN ARBOR – Beagles rescued from a research breeding facility were visited by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) on Tuesday. Nessel, who has advocated for the protection of animals used in research, was joined by Senator Dayna Polehanki (D) and State Representative Matt Koleszar (D).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Advance

At Iowa Democratic fundraiser, Rep. McMorrow says the ‘decent majority’ can prevail

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — Democratic candidates in the upcoming midterm election spoke Friday night to a small crowd gathered for the 19th annual Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake. Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst asked Iowans — and national watchers — not to write off Iowa, which has trended red in recent elections. “We’re […] The post At Iowa Democratic fundraiser, Rep. McMorrow says the ‘decent majority’ can prevail appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
whtc.com

Whitmer files new motion in fight against abortion ban

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a new motion in Oakland County Circuit Court in her fight to keep the state’s 1931 abortion ban from taking effect. Whitmer says the “draconian abortion ban” does not have exceptions for rape or incest victims. Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Michigan Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Planned Parenthood#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Gop#Court Of Appeals
Michigan Advance

Poll: Most Michigan voters want answers about Jan. 6 attack, don’t support election-deniers

New polling indicates that majorities of Michigan voters not only support the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional hearings but also are less likely to vote for a candidate who opposes their efforts at investigating former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost. The Defend Democracy Project poll indicated that 82% of Michiganders are […] The post Poll: Most Michigan voters want answers about Jan. 6 attack, don’t support election-deniers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

How EV charging efforts could shape the future of Michigan recreation and industry

While Michiganders pack into their cars to take in the state’s natural beauty and automakers pledge to invest billions in electric vehicles, efforts to support EVs in Michigan could change the way residents travel and play.  As the state plans to expand its network of electric vehicle chargers, including placing charging stations in state and […] The post How EV charging efforts could shape the future of Michigan recreation and industry appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

African-American leaders lament loss of Black representation for Detroit

Charles Diggs Jr. became the first African American to serve on Capitol Hill in Michigan. He was first elected in 1954.  Since then, at least one African American has represented in Congress a portion of Detroit — the largest majority-Black city in the nation — with civil rights leaders becoming a powerful force in the […] The post African-American leaders lament loss of Black representation for Detroit appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

‘They’re trying to distract and divide us’

A new national nonprofit is organizing parents, teachers and students in Michigan to fight right-wing activism in education, including Republican-led legislation that critics say will silence educators attempting to teach about race and racism. The organization, the Campaign for Our Shared Future, launched in 2021 and has since gone on to identify 15 states — […] The post ‘They’re trying to distract and divide us’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MetroTimes

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy