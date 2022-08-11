ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Brown Bear Brutally Attacks Wolf Den With Several Wolf Pups Inside

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSMCl_0hDc5KtP00

When it comes to getting any kind of food to stay alive, bears are absolutely relentless.

I’ve seen videos of them killing an elk calf, overtaking a bald eagle’s nest, and the list goes on and on… whatever it takes so there’s enough food on the table for their cubs.

And this is the latest example…

Somebody captured footage of a wolf den in the Naliboki Forest, that contained several wolf pups.

The parents had taken off, probably in search of food for the newborn pups.

Of course, wolf dens are anywhere from five to 18 feet deep into the ground and are incredibly difficult for outside predators to get into, so the parents probably believed the pups were secure from any outside harm.

However, in comes a brown bear.

The brown bear notices the hole in the ground, and probably was able to sniff out the pups’ scent, so it began to dig aggressively.

According to the videographer’s blog, Zoology by Vadim Sidorovich, the bear destroyed the den for over half an hour.

“The brown bear discovered the wolf den and began destroying it. Extirpation of that by the bear took half an hour. It looks like the parent wolves were observing the bear’s action from aside, but they were afraid to approach the bear and attack it.

Right after the bear has gone the parent wolves came to the extirpated den. They looked scared. After some shy and careful inspection of the den-site, the parent wolves left the place and came back there only at night.

Also, they returned to the den-site few more nights, tried to dig and investigated the burrow-den inside and searched for their pups. Plausibly, the pups were killed and, perhaps, eaten by the bear.”

The author noted that the parent wolves were looking on from afar, but were too afraid to take on the massive brown bear, thinking it may be too dangerous.

After the bear flees the scene, the parent wolves come back to the den, and they look terrified, looking around in every direction to make sure there are no other predators.

The author then notes that they believe the bear had killed the pups inside the den, as there was no sign of them after the bear’s attack on the den.

Nature’s brutality at its finest:

Comments / 19

Carolyn Vargas
2d ago

I know the people filming didn't try and do anything but I would have at least tried to do something to get the bear way

Reply
3
Rick Miller
3d ago

Nature is not all cute and fuzzy animals like people think

Reply
8
Marian Lucas
3d ago

A sad fact of Nature eliminating the competition. To the bear pack on the pounds before hibernating

Reply
3
Related
Whiskey Riff

Angry Horse Brutally Ragdolls A Poor Sheep

Can’t say I’ve ever seen something like this before. I’ll admit, I’ve seen a number of videos of bears mauling elk calves alive, and plenty of videos of bison goring people at Yellowstone National Park, but as far as a horse just rag dolling a sheep in this gruesome of a fashion? Yeah, that’s a first no doubt… In this viral footage, you can see a horse going absolutely apesh*t on a defenseless sheep, who appears to have been dead […] The post Angry Horse Brutally Ragdolls A Poor Sheep first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip

When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Watch A Great White Shark Getting Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas

Great white sharks may be apex predators, but they aren’t immune to being predated on themselves. This was recently demonstrated in a savage video that shows a pair of orcas sucking the liver out of a dying great white. Ouch. The video was shared by The Daily Beast online...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Pups#Dog#Zoology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator

When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Gets Shocked by Electrical Mat Rigged on Homeowner’s Porch

Now, I might not be smarter than the average bear. But, luckily I don’t have to be. These bears were shocked by what they found on a porch. That awful pun aside, the animals got a little more than they bargained for when they made their way up onto one homeowner’s porch. It just so happened to be fixed with an electric mat which sent a little shock to the bear’s paws. Keep the outdoors on the outside.
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Outsider.com

Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO

In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Shocked Onlooker Records A Bald Eagle Flying Away With A Family’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s not a dog).
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wild Video Shows Bald Eagle Swoop Down To Snatch Angler’s Fish Out of His Hands

Sometimes you get a little more of the outdoors than you bargain for. Then, you find yourself playing catch with a bald eagle. While out fishing in British Columbia, a group of anglers was being followed by a bald eagle. The large raptor was keeping up with their boat as it went along the water. But, what happened next was more of a circus routine than an act of nature.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

178K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy