Brown Bear Brutally Attacks Wolf Den With Several Wolf Pups Inside

When it comes to getting any kind of food to stay alive, bears are absolutely relentless.

I’ve seen videos of them killing an elk calf, overtaking a bald eagle’s nest, and the list goes on and on… whatever it takes so there’s enough food on the table for their cubs.

And this is the latest example…

Somebody captured footage of a wolf den in the Naliboki Forest, that contained several wolf pups.

The parents had taken off, probably in search of food for the newborn pups.

Of course, wolf dens are anywhere from five to 18 feet deep into the ground and are incredibly difficult for outside predators to get into, so the parents probably believed the pups were secure from any outside harm.

However, in comes a brown bear.

The brown bear notices the hole in the ground, and probably was able to sniff out the pups’ scent, so it began to dig aggressively.

According to the videographer’s blog, Zoology by Vadim Sidorovich, the bear destroyed the den for over half an hour.

“The brown bear discovered the wolf den and began destroying it. Extirpation of that by the bear took half an hour. It looks like the parent wolves were observing the bear’s action from aside, but they were afraid to approach the bear and attack it.

Right after the bear has gone the parent wolves came to the extirpated den. They looked scared. After some shy and careful inspection of the den-site, the parent wolves left the place and came back there only at night.

Also, they returned to the den-site few more nights, tried to dig and investigated the burrow-den inside and searched for their pups. Plausibly, the pups were killed and, perhaps, eaten by the bear.”

