ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pontevedrarecorder.com

Mayday celebrates grand opening at St. Augustine midtown location

On July 21, Mayday Handcrafted Ice Creams, a locally owned ice cream shop, celebrated the grand opening of its ninth location at Mayday Midtown, 1765 Tree Blvd., Unit 5, St. Augustine. “We closed the original 312 location because it didn’t have adequate seating to serve our customers,” explained Stephen DiMare,...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jana becomes a mermaid at St. Augustine Aquarium

Recently we went to St. Augustine Aquarium to partake in their Snorkel Adventure, shark painting experience, and explored the grounds. Oh, did we mention that Jana also became a mermaid?. The aquarium has been a labor of love for co-founders Shawn and Kathy as they have been passionate about marine...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
floridasportsman.com

Developing shoal/sandbar in St. Johns. (PSA)

Browns Creek Fish Camp has been posting a safety concern on their FB page about an unmarked shoal east of Blount Island. Be aware if you are boating in that area. Pictures are theirs. Read more here: https://www.facebook.com/brownscreekfishcamp/
SAINT JOHNS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Augustine, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
pontevedrarecorder.com

Ponte Vedra student named Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen 2022

Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen 2022, Aashna Shah, is a rising 11th-grade honors, AP and dual-enrolled student at Ponte Vedra High School. In 2017, Aashna founded Kindness in a Diverse Society (KIDS), with the aim of helping the whole child. Aashna was inspired by the quote “Helping others is the way we help ourselves” by Oprah Winfrey. She encourages kids to volunteer at a young age.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
trazeetravel.com

Top Spots to Stop Along Florida’s A1A

Looking for a fun road trip? Take to Florida’s A1A, a 300-plus-mile highway following the state’s Atlantic Coast. Where are some of the best spots to stop along this designated Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway? Here are a few ideas:. If you fly into Jacksonville, Florida, to start...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Evie M.

Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?

The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
WFLA

Coast Guard searches for doctor who went missing off Florida coast

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it is looking for a doctor who went missing off the coast of Florida. The Coast Guard said Dr. Chaundre Cross was last seen Tuesday while visiting the Naples Bay Resort and Marina on his boat, the “Vitamin Sea.” Thursday, the Coast Guard said it found […]
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Staaa#French#The Art Association#The French Impressionist#La Vie En Bleu
AOL Corp

Search for missing Florida doctor after his boat is found

Rescue workers are looking for a Florida doctor whose 33-foot boat was found near the Sanibel Islands, which sit 30 miles off the coast of Fort Meyers. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Wednesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reports. That’s when his boat Vitamin Sea was said to pull away from Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. The Coast Guard tweeted Thursday the vessel had been located, but the oncologist had not.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
NewsBreak
Arts
click orlando

Florida Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary resigns, joins DeSantis reelection team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tendered her resignation, effective immediately, on Friday, announcing she will be joining DeSantis’ re-election campaign as Director of Rapid Response. Pushaw, who has made headlines in the past for her outspoken and controversial statements and tweets...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Schools Scramble to Fill Vacant Slots, Including 108 in Flagler District, as Enrollment Appears Up

Florida students began returning to classrooms this week amid a teacher and support-staff shortage, with some counties still advertising positions and exploring “creative options” to fill vacancies. Flagler County has 108 job postings as of today, according to its openings advertised online, including 32 instructional positions, among them...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy