Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Mayday celebrates grand opening at St. Augustine midtown location
On July 21, Mayday Handcrafted Ice Creams, a locally owned ice cream shop, celebrated the grand opening of its ninth location at Mayday Midtown, 1765 Tree Blvd., Unit 5, St. Augustine. “We closed the original 312 location because it didn’t have adequate seating to serve our customers,” explained Stephen DiMare,...
Jana becomes a mermaid at St. Augustine Aquarium
Recently we went to St. Augustine Aquarium to partake in their Snorkel Adventure, shark painting experience, and explored the grounds. Oh, did we mention that Jana also became a mermaid?. The aquarium has been a labor of love for co-founders Shawn and Kathy as they have been passionate about marine...
Developing shoal/sandbar in St. Johns. (PSA)
Browns Creek Fish Camp has been posting a safety concern on their FB page about an unmarked shoal east of Blount Island. Be aware if you are boating in that area. Pictures are theirs. Read more here: https://www.facebook.com/brownscreekfishcamp/
Nov. 4-6: Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife moves from Jekyll Island to Vilano Beach!
The popular culinary destination weekend festival, Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife – W3, which has taken place on Jekyll Island, Georgia since 2016 is moving to Vilano Beach, Florida!. The event will take place November 4-6, 2022, with a limited release of Early Bird Discount tickets available through September 18...
St. Augustine arborist warns against trimming healthy trees before big storms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — When a big storm approaches, people will often trim tree branches, thinking it’s better than having them fall and hit their home. Instead of trimming their trees, Certified Master Arborist Danny Lippi said, "People should have their trees assessed to see if they are structurally sound."
Ponte Vedra student named Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen 2022
Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen 2022, Aashna Shah, is a rising 11th-grade honors, AP and dual-enrolled student at Ponte Vedra High School. In 2017, Aashna founded Kindness in a Diverse Society (KIDS), with the aim of helping the whole child. Aashna was inspired by the quote “Helping others is the way we help ourselves” by Oprah Winfrey. She encourages kids to volunteer at a young age.
Top Spots to Stop Along Florida’s A1A
Looking for a fun road trip? Take to Florida’s A1A, a 300-plus-mile highway following the state’s Atlantic Coast. Where are some of the best spots to stop along this designated Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway? Here are a few ideas:. If you fly into Jacksonville, Florida, to start...
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?
The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
Coast Guard searches for doctor who went missing off Florida coast
NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it is looking for a doctor who went missing off the coast of Florida. The Coast Guard said Dr. Chaundre Cross was last seen Tuesday while visiting the Naples Bay Resort and Marina on his boat, the “Vitamin Sea.” Thursday, the Coast Guard said it found […]
New silent panic button built into badges for teachers in St. Johns County
St. Johns County FL — Wednesday, kids in St. Johns County, the fastest growing county in Florida, were back in the classroom. Starting this year, there’s a new tool teachers and faculty can use to protect themselves and their students. Every single teacher and faculty member now has...
New details as search continues for 2 missing men in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office still seeking the whereabouts of two missing men in unrelated cases. Deputies say one individual is Ogrious Tyrone Harris, a 40-year-old man who was last seen on W. King Street in front of Karr Doctor on July 31 or Aug. 1.
Search for missing Florida doctor after his boat is found
Rescue workers are looking for a Florida doctor whose 33-foot boat was found near the Sanibel Islands, which sit 30 miles off the coast of Fort Meyers. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Wednesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reports. That’s when his boat Vitamin Sea was said to pull away from Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. The Coast Guard tweeted Thursday the vessel had been located, but the oncologist had not.
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
Florida property insurance market gets an unprecedented boost that could aid thousands
Florida property insurance regulators are taking extraordinary action in case rating agency Demotech downgrades numerous Florida carriers. What would a downgrade of Demotech signify for the Florida property insurance market?. To avoid tens of thousands of homeowners being forced to hunt for new property insurance coverage if rating agency Demotech...
St. Johns County deputies searching for 2 missing men
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of two missing men. Deputies say one individual is Ogrious Tyrone Harris who is a 40-year-old man who was last seen on W. King Street in front of Karr Doctor on July 31 or Aug. 1.
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary resigns, joins DeSantis reelection team
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tendered her resignation, effective immediately, on Friday, announcing she will be joining DeSantis’ re-election campaign as Director of Rapid Response. Pushaw, who has made headlines in the past for her outspoken and controversial statements and tweets...
Schools Scramble to Fill Vacant Slots, Including 108 in Flagler District, as Enrollment Appears Up
Florida students began returning to classrooms this week amid a teacher and support-staff shortage, with some counties still advertising positions and exploring “creative options” to fill vacancies. Flagler County has 108 job postings as of today, according to its openings advertised online, including 32 instructional positions, among them...
Stimulus Checks Worth up to $1,500 Coming to Florida Residents
Stimulus checks are heating up again for families who have been struggling to make ends meet and several states are providing relief ranging from free gas cards at the pump to a few extra thousand dollars to add to your bank account.
