WTRF
2022 men’s soccer promos announced
Four giveaways, themed nights and three “Dollar Nights” highlight the West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s 2022 promotional schedule. The No.6-ranked Mountaineers are set to play in eight regular-season contests at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this season, featuring key matchups against 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and new Sun Belt Conference foes Kentucky (Oct. 15) and Georgia State (Oct. 23).
WTRF
Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend with Preseason Special
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return. A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special. Co-hosts Anjelica...
WTRF
GBN Podcast: 2022 WVU women’s soccer season preview
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Athletic competition will officially return to the campus of West Virginia University this week. WVU women’s soccer will open its 2022 regular season schedule Thursday night when it hosts Indiana. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. On...
WTRF
Can WVU “make the big things happen” in 2022?
WVU's NCAA Tournament streak came to an end in 2021, but this year, the Mountaineers look to start another one. Nikki Izzo-Brown is tasked with a particular challenge for the first time in 21 years: bringing her team back to the NCAA Tournament. WVU women’s soccer broke its nation-leading streak...
WTRF
Lance Dixon reaches new comfort level as defensive leader
WVU's bandit has grown, and he's excited to show it off this fall. West Virginia might have caught lightning in a bottle when it brought on linebacker Lance Dixon. Seldom does a team add a freshman transfer to its roster. Even more infrequently does that addition finish top-10 on the team in tackles in his first year, especially if he missed part of the season due to injury.
WTRF
Brewster named to TDS Preseason Best XI First Team
Jordan Brewster is running out of room on her bulletin board this preseason. WVU’s returning All-American earned another nod on Tuesday when TopDrawerSoccer named the fifth-year center-back to its Preseason Best XI First Team. She is the only Mountaineer on the list, and one of two Big 12 competitors to earn the recognition.
WTRF
Riggs Adds Nine to Men’s 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Roster
West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Vic Riggs has announced the addition of nine student-athletes to the men’s roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season. “I’m pleased to welcome this class to our men’s swimming and diving program and Mountaineer family,” Riggs said....
WTRF
Kicking, punting competitions in WVU camp range from WV natives to the Land Down Under
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Charleston, West Virginia native Casey Legg likely didn’t expect to be in any sort of competition heading into fall camp. The Mountain State native was reliable as a field goal kicker last season, and is a preseason candidate for the Lou Groza Award. And while...
WTRF
Jordan Brewster named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Make it four times for Jordan Brewster. The Big 12 announced its 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team on Monday, and WVU’s premier defender was the only Mountaineer to make the list. This is Brewster’s fourth appearance on the list in five seasons. The fifth-year center-back has been a...
WTRF
WVU taking technique-first approach to special teams
Football, like all sports, is a blend of athleticism, knowledge of the game, schematic or game plan execution, and technique. The best players and the best teams mix all four of those traits, and others, more efficiently than the rest. West Virginia didn’t have the right blend last season when...
WTRF
Legendary presenters named for Bob Huggins Hall of Fame induction ceremony
West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive basketball’s ultimate honor next month, when he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Huggins, the proud owner of 916 victories as a head coach, was long overdue for the ceremony he...
WTRF
Music Under The Stars returns to Oglebay
One of the area’s most popular concerts is just a few weeks away. The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra along with Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal are teaming up for this year’s presentation of Music Under the Stars. The symphony, along with special guests Jean n’ the most well-known and...
WTRF
Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help. The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling.
WTRF
“The Network Cafe” offers great networking opportunities for local businesses
Restaurants, Coffee Shops, and other small businesses in the Wheeling Area, now have a great opportunity to showcase their work. The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off “The Network Cafe” earlier today at Greco’s Restaurant. The program invites members to link up for lunch or coffee...
WTRF
What is the future of the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?
As work continues on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, hope remains strong that it may reopen to some level of vehicular traffic. Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott shared his views on that possibility. The work going on now is a state project. It has a price tag of 17.9 million dollars. It...
Wheeling to purchase 19 new police cruisers totaling over $1 M
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The city of Wheeling is taking a step forward with purchasing 19 new police cruisers totaling nearly $1 M. The city council unanimously passed this motion Tuesday night. It’s all part of the department’s new assigned vehicle program. These 19 new cruisers mean every patrolman will have their own vehicle, instead of […]
WTRF
Help Heather Miller’s life be remembered in a documentary
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – She saved lives even after hers was tragically cut short, and now Heather Miller will be remembered in a new way by her family and organ donation advocates. Over the years, the Miller family has raised thousands of dollars for a scholarships through the Heather...
