Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man pleads guilty to murder charges in two homicide cases

By Imani Clement
 3 days ago
A Buffalo man pleaded guilty today to murder charges in two different homicide cases.

19-year-old Calvin Clemons allegedly killed 17-year-old Feliz Aguirre on Dec. 24, 2020. The victim sat inside of a parked car on Liddell Street in Buffalo at the time of the shooting - he died at the scene.

The second murder occurred on March 29, 2021, when Clemons allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink during a robbery. Sink died of gunshot wounds to the leg, chest, and side of his body at ECMC.

Clemons will face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole during his sentencing on Oct. 5, 2022. He remains in custody without bail.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 19-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to murder in two separate homicide cases, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. The District Attorney's Office says the first murder happened on Dec. 24, 2020 when Calvin D. Clemons intentionally shot and killed Felix Aguirre, 17, with an illegal weapon. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. while Aguirre was sitting inside a parked vehicle on Liddell Street in Buffalo. Aguirre was pronounced dead at the scene.
