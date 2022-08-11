Read full article on original website
Monday, August 15, 2022
“Is the Supreme Court’s Role Undemocratic? Justice Felix Frankfurter, to great controversy, said yes.” In the September/October 2022 issue of Harvard Magazine, Lincoln Caplan has this review of law professor Brad Snyder‘s new book, “Democratic Justice: Felix Frankfurter, the Supreme Court, and the Making of the Liberal Establishment.”
The Rise Of The Suburban Law Firm?
Global megafirms and high-powered boutiques get most of the attention around here because they dominate the legal landscape with eye-popping profits and newsworthy representations. But in the wake of COVID, there’s a palpable shift in the market. Lawyers, especially younger lawyers, saw firm productivity go through the roof while everyone worked remotely and they’re wondering why they should ever return to the commuting rat race. For their part, most firms are adopting hybrid work models to give attorneys the opportunity to maintain the flexibility enjoyed during COVID without sacrificing the training and business development benefits of an office.
Alan Dershowitz Doesn't Understand Why Trump And Hillary Received Different Treatment Besides All The Facts And Law Being Different
Alan Dershowitz used the ample free time afforded by the fact that no one on Martha’s Vineyard wants anything to do with him to write a lengthy “Defense of ‘Whataboutism‘” for the Wall Street Journal. To Dershowitz’s mind, the rule of law requires whataboutism and, specifically, questioning why authorities are more aggressive when two different cases involve two very different fact and legal patterns.
The 11,295 Trumpworld Excuses For Keeping Classified Documents ... SO FAR!
A week go Donald Trump blasted out a primal scream about the FBI warrant to search his Florida golf club for improperly retained government documents. “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” he moaned, adding that, “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”
Insane Partisanship And The Trump Search Warrant
I advocate in this space for thinking intelligently, which often means reversing the identities of the political parties in a given situation and deciding if the reversal would cause you to react differently. So here’s today’s thought experiment: We don’t know which party controls the presidency. We therefore don’t know...
Giuliani's A Target, Lindsey's A Witness, And Trump's ... Afraid
Rudy Giuliani, who has managed to embroil himself in two impeachments, at least one ongoing congressional inquiry, and multiple federal and state grand jury investigations, is not known for his temperance and good judgment. And neither are his attorneys. So it is perhaps unsurprising that Rudy’s lawyers are running their...
