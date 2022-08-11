ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CA

Fontana Herald News

Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Cookoff is planned in Fontana

The 7th Annual “UNITY in commUNITY” Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Cookoff will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana. The event will be hosted by the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police...
FONTANA, CA
pepperbough.com

Colton champ wins Officer of the Year

Riverside, CA—When Colton talks about Devan Hussey, they talk about 2010 and his exceptional play as halfback for the CIF Champion Yellowjackets. Now, they can talk about him as an exemplary police officer. On June 15, Hussey was named the 2022 Officer of the Year by the Riverside Optimist...
COLTON, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont opens new middle college

With the start of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, Aug. 11, Beaumont Unified School District opened its new Beaumont Middle College High School, which is designed to give students a college-like academic experience while they earn college credits in high school. According to Beaumont Unified School District Director of...
BEAUMONT, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley to hold state of city

Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez will deliver Moreno Valley’s annual state of the city address Aug. 18. Gutierrez will speak of the city’s accomplishments in the past year and its plans for the future, according to a statement on the city’s website. “As we go through life, we inevitably...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiring event planned to fill nursing positions at County hospital

The Riverside University Health System is seeking to expand its nursing staff at the Moreno Valley medical campus and will hold a virtual hiring event later this month, offering a range of benefits to prospects, according to officials.   The Aug. 24 online recruitment event will run from noon to 4 p.m., with registrations required at:https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/riverside/ruhsjobs/jobs/3661689/hiring-event-registered-nurse-ii-iii-riverside-university-health-system. The post  Hiring event planned to fill nursing positions at County hospital appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended

On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards

If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Saturday night, according to Cal Fire. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. on Ironwood Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Fire officials said the flames originated in an exterior electrical panel that extended into the attic of a four-plex. The fire was contained at 7:35 p.m. and The post Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Bad guys and good guys with guns around the world

Despite the widely held belief that your odds of being killed by lightning are greater than bullets in a mass shooting it is just that: a belief, not a fact. About 20 Americans are killed each year by lightning while 705 died last year in mass shootings. Much more likely is being killed in one of our many daily “routine” shootings.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Associated Press

Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool

A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
BEAUMONT, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Merger of SB water company is official

The merger of an Inland Empire company that distributes water and waste-water products with a business in the midwest has been completed. St. Louis-based Core & Main, which distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, has purchased Inland Water Works Supply Co. in San Bernardino, according to a statement released this week.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Community Policy