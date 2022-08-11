Read full article on original website
Here Are 10 Back to School Drives That Are Offering Free Supplies to Students
For most students, summer vacation will be coming to an end this weekend, and while some may be ready to return to school, many are still doing some last-minute shopping for school supplies. Although back-to-school shopping can be exciting— having to choose a new cool notebook, or a new backpack...
Fontana Herald News
Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Cookoff is planned in Fontana
The 7th Annual “UNITY in commUNITY” Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Cookoff will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana. The event will be hosted by the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police...
pepperbough.com
Colton champ wins Officer of the Year
Riverside, CA—When Colton talks about Devan Hussey, they talk about 2010 and his exceptional play as halfback for the CIF Champion Yellowjackets. Now, they can talk about him as an exemplary police officer. On June 15, Hussey was named the 2022 Officer of the Year by the Riverside Optimist...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont opens new middle college
With the start of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, Aug. 11, Beaumont Unified School District opened its new Beaumont Middle College High School, which is designed to give students a college-like academic experience while they earn college credits in high school. According to Beaumont Unified School District Director of...
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley to hold state of city
Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez will deliver Moreno Valley’s annual state of the city address Aug. 18. Gutierrez will speak of the city’s accomplishments in the past year and its plans for the future, according to a statement on the city’s website. “As we go through life, we inevitably...
Teacher shortage: What some SoCal districts are facing as new school year starts
Experts say low pay, increasing cost of living, retirement and the pandemic are all reasons for the shortage of teachers across the country. As a result, some districts have had to hire underprepared or under-qualified teachers to fill the need.
Hiring event planned to fill nursing positions at County hospital
The Riverside University Health System is seeking to expand its nursing staff at the Moreno Valley medical campus and will hold a virtual hiring event later this month, offering a range of benefits to prospects, according to officials. The Aug. 24 online recruitment event will run from noon to 4 p.m., with registrations required at:https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/riverside/ruhsjobs/jobs/3661689/hiring-event-registered-nurse-ii-iii-riverside-university-health-system. The post Hiring event planned to fill nursing positions at County hospital appeared first on KESQ.
coloradoboulevard.net
Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended
On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards
If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
capitalbnews.org
‘We Need Everyone’: How Two Formerly Incarcerated Firefighters Are Building a Movement
On the heels of the largest wildfire season in California’s modern history, Royal Ramey traded in his work on the scorched mountainsides for an office desk in San Bernardino. He had been battling wildfires for a decade, among the thousands of incarcerated Californians who were trained by the correctional...
Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Saturday night, according to Cal Fire. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. on Ironwood Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Fire officials said the flames originated in an exterior electrical panel that extended into the attic of a four-plex. The fire was contained at 7:35 p.m. and The post Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Bad guys and good guys with guns around the world
Despite the widely held belief that your odds of being killed by lightning are greater than bullets in a mass shooting it is just that: a belief, not a fact. About 20 Americans are killed each year by lightning while 705 died last year in mass shootings. Much more likely is being killed in one of our many daily “routine” shootings.
Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
davisvanguard.org
Jailhouse ‘Evidence’ at Trial Suggests Gang Activity for Brothers Charged with Murder
RIVERSIDE, CA- The jury trial here in Riverside Superior Court Wednesday for Moses Daniel Olaez and his brother Manuel Sandoval Olaez proceeded with strong testimony and jailhouse evidence regarding their alleged gang affiliation. The first deputy put on the stand described Moses’ physical appearance including chest tattoos that he had...
thepalmspringspost.com
Palm Springs walk-in mental health clinic remains closed; Indio facility ramps up capacity
There has been some confusion about whether the Coachella Valley’s only 24/7 walk-in mental health clinic has reopened in northern Palm Springs. First things first: The location closed on July 1 because the county did not renew its contract with the service provider, RI International. The facility helps people...
California City Evacuates Amid Dangerous Chemical Leak
There is the possibility of an explosion.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Baldwin Park
Baldwin Park, Los Angles County, CA: On Friday, Aug. 12, around 11:33 p.m., Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a vehicle vs pedestrian collision on Olive Street and Maine Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers reported one victim...
mynewsla.com
Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool
A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
iebusinessdaily.com
Merger of SB water company is official
The merger of an Inland Empire company that distributes water and waste-water products with a business in the midwest has been completed. St. Louis-based Core & Main, which distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, has purchased Inland Water Works Supply Co. in San Bernardino, according to a statement released this week.
