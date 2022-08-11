ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Oswego neighbors demand DSS and its commissioner be held accountable

PULASKI, N.Y. — Neighbors and Oswego County Legislators are demanding the Department of Social Services and its commissioner Stacy Alvord be held accountable for the multiple child abuse cases being swept under the rug in the county. At the County Legislator meeting on Thursday, multiple community members spoke during...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses outside agency help downtown and NYS Fair security

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski followed up on efforts to make downtown Syracuse safer, help they are getting from outside agencies and the ability of off...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego county man accused of killing neighbor in Scriba

Scriba, N.Y. — A 79-year-old Scriba man is accused of killing his 64-year-old neighbor on Thursday, according to a preliminary investigation by Oswego County Sheriff's Office. The man has been arrested for Murder in the second degree and is being held until he is arraigned in Oswego County CAP...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Teenager shot near west side of Syracuse

A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon near Syracuse's west side, according to Syracuse Police. Police found the victim near the 200 block of Finch Street around 2:47 in the afternoon. He was found with a gunshot wound in the leg. The boy was taken to Upstate Hospital for treatment. His injury is not life-threatening.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

18-year-old suspect arrested after late-night shooting on Oak Street

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police arrested 18-year-old Basim Saad in connection with a Friday night shooting on the 100 block of Oak Street in Syracuse. According to a release, two men in their 30s called authorities around 11:40 PM, after one of them was grazed by a bullet. Police arrived to find several bullet casings. While officers examined the scene, Sadd emerged from the Northside Market nearby.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego County Legislator addresses Attis ethanol plant causing strong odor

PULASKI, NY — Neighbors of Oswego County have been complaining since 2020 about the smelly odor coming from the Attis Biofuels Plant in the town of Volney. One of those neighbors is Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia who has brought this topic to the attention of the legislature before but did it again at the meeting they held Thursday afternoon.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

23-year-old man in critical condition after shooting

Syracuse, NY — A 23-year-old-man is in critical condition after being shot several times on Saturday on the 300 block of Richmond Avenue in Syracuse. Officers responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. where they found several shell casings. A short time later the victim arrived at Upstate...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse WR Devaughn Cooper is college football's 'mega senior'

SYRACUSE — When Devaughn Cooper first put on a college uniform in 2016, he didn't expect to be doing to same thing in 2022. Before arriving at Syracuse in 2021, the LA native had stints at Arizona and UTEP, suffering season-ending injuries at both schools. Add in the extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, and you get a Cooper. A 23-year-old entering his 7th season of college football. "I love football, and this is my last chance to make something happen." Watch to learn more about his football journey.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Full moon tonight! Some fun facts and the best time to view it.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Tonight is August's full moon! It's called the Sturgeon Moon, named after the large number of this type of fish found in the Great Lakes of North America this time of year. Male sturgeon fish have a life span of 55 years, while females can live up...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Former SU hoops stars teaming up to coach local youth

Former Syracuse University Basketball players Eric Devendorf and Mookie Jones are teaming up to coach a new Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Basketball League. Devendorf says the ED23 HOOPS AAU Basketball Program will start practicing this month, with tournaments starting in the fall. "We will have both a boys and girls...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Much needed rain returns to CNY next week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Beautiful weather is expected to continue this weekend, but we are in need of rain. So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story)
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Nice weekend weather continues for Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- If you loved Saturday's sunny, pleasant and quiet weather then chances are you will love the weather for Sunday too. Temperatures over the past two nights ( Thursday night and Friday night) have certainly been cool for most, but felt chilly for some. Lows have ranged anywhere from...
SYRACUSE, NY

