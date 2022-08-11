Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Oswego neighbors demand DSS and its commissioner be held accountable
PULASKI, N.Y. — Neighbors and Oswego County Legislators are demanding the Department of Social Services and its commissioner Stacy Alvord be held accountable for the multiple child abuse cases being swept under the rug in the county. At the County Legislator meeting on Thursday, multiple community members spoke during...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses outside agency help downtown and NYS Fair security
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski followed up on efforts to make downtown Syracuse safer, help they are getting from outside agencies and the ability of off...
cnycentral.com
What you need to know about Red Flag Gun Laws that can one day save lives
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update on Red Flag Gun Laws on Friday, a way law enforcement agencies around the state can file protection orders against a suspicious person with a gun who’s considered a threat to themselves or the public. "Way...
cnycentral.com
Family of 15-year-old killed in Syracuse outraged over 14-year-old killer's plea deal
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The family of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in Syracuse is feeling outraged after learning the boy who did it will spend less than 10 years in prison for the crime. The law says the boy who shot and killed 15-year-old Radames Francisco can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Oswego county man accused of killing neighbor in Scriba
Scriba, N.Y. — A 79-year-old Scriba man is accused of killing his 64-year-old neighbor on Thursday, according to a preliminary investigation by Oswego County Sheriff's Office. The man has been arrested for Murder in the second degree and is being held until he is arraigned in Oswego County CAP...
cnycentral.com
Teenager shot near west side of Syracuse
A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon near Syracuse's west side, according to Syracuse Police. Police found the victim near the 200 block of Finch Street around 2:47 in the afternoon. He was found with a gunshot wound in the leg. The boy was taken to Upstate Hospital for treatment. His injury is not life-threatening.
cnycentral.com
Oswego County man facing murder charges for allegedly killing neighbor after ongoing feud
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 79-year-old Scriba man who is facing murder charges for allegedly killing his 64-year-old neighbor over a long-time feud between the two. Deputies say on Thursday around 5 p.m. they responded to a menacing complaint near 812...
cnycentral.com
18-year-old suspect arrested after late-night shooting on Oak Street
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police arrested 18-year-old Basim Saad in connection with a Friday night shooting on the 100 block of Oak Street in Syracuse. According to a release, two men in their 30s called authorities around 11:40 PM, after one of them was grazed by a bullet. Police arrived to find several bullet casings. While officers examined the scene, Sadd emerged from the Northside Market nearby.
RELATED PEOPLE
cnycentral.com
Oswego County Legislator addresses Attis ethanol plant causing strong odor
PULASKI, NY — Neighbors of Oswego County have been complaining since 2020 about the smelly odor coming from the Attis Biofuels Plant in the town of Volney. One of those neighbors is Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia who has brought this topic to the attention of the legislature before but did it again at the meeting they held Thursday afternoon.
cnycentral.com
23-year-old man in critical condition after shooting
Syracuse, NY — A 23-year-old-man is in critical condition after being shot several times on Saturday on the 300 block of Richmond Avenue in Syracuse. Officers responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. where they found several shell casings. A short time later the victim arrived at Upstate...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse WR Devaughn Cooper is college football's 'mega senior'
SYRACUSE — When Devaughn Cooper first put on a college uniform in 2016, he didn't expect to be doing to same thing in 2022. Before arriving at Syracuse in 2021, the LA native had stints at Arizona and UTEP, suffering season-ending injuries at both schools. Add in the extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, and you get a Cooper. A 23-year-old entering his 7th season of college football. "I love football, and this is my last chance to make something happen." Watch to learn more about his football journey.
cnycentral.com
Full moon tonight! Some fun facts and the best time to view it.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Tonight is August's full moon! It's called the Sturgeon Moon, named after the large number of this type of fish found in the Great Lakes of North America this time of year. Male sturgeon fish have a life span of 55 years, while females can live up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
Former SU hoops stars teaming up to coach local youth
Former Syracuse University Basketball players Eric Devendorf and Mookie Jones are teaming up to coach a new Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Basketball League. Devendorf says the ED23 HOOPS AAU Basketball Program will start practicing this month, with tournaments starting in the fall. "We will have both a boys and girls...
cnycentral.com
Much needed rain returns to CNY next week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Beautiful weather is expected to continue this weekend, but we are in need of rain. So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story)
cnycentral.com
Nice weekend weather continues for Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- If you loved Saturday's sunny, pleasant and quiet weather then chances are you will love the weather for Sunday too. Temperatures over the past two nights ( Thursday night and Friday night) have certainly been cool for most, but felt chilly for some. Lows have ranged anywhere from...
Comments / 0